Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in east Bakersfield Sunday night. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at around 8:05 p.m., deputies were called to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street for a man who had been shot during what appears to be a drive-by-shooting.

