Bakersfield Now
Candidate error printed on Tehachapi ballot
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An alert was posted to the Kern County Elections website which stated there was an error printed on the Tehachapi Unified School District Area 5 ballot in regard to one of the candidates. According to the Elections Office, candidate Peter Franco is not the incumbent...
Bakersfield Now
Official drop box locations in Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Here are drop box locations for Kern County, according to the elections office. Voters can either return ballots by mail or dropped off at an official drop box. Official drop boxes are available 24 hours, 7 days a week, beginning October 10 to November 8,...
Bakersfield Now
School snow day closures and delays for Nov. 9
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning an alert for Kern County schools was posted for snow delays for Nov. 9th's winter weather. Here are the schools with delays, or closures. This article will be updated once more updates become available. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter: Delay 2 hours. El...
Bakersfield Now
Power outages affecting customers in Oildale, NE Bakersfield: PG&E
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9 p.m.) PG&E reports that 299 customers are still without power in the Oildale area. The utility said the power is estimated to be restored around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Additionally, 65 customers are without power in northeast Bakersfield. There is still not an estimated...
Bakersfield Now
Man dies in Lynwood Street drive-by shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man critically injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in east Bakersfield has died and was identified, according to an update from the Kern County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a...
Bakersfield Now
4 clerks at Delano businesses arrested, cited for selling alcohol to minors in operation
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Four clerks at businesses in the Delano area were arrested, cited and are due to appear in court for selling alcohol to a person under 21, called citation B&P 25658(a), according to the Delano Police Department. On Saturday, Nov. 5, agents from the California Alcohol...
Bakersfield Now
BPD investigating rollover crash in Downtown Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that happened in Downtown Bakersfield. Police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, on 24th and C Streets. According to officials, the two people who were in the car were taken to a...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Man in critical condition after suspected drive-by shooting in east Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in east Bakersfield Sunday night. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at around 8:05 p.m., deputies were called to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street for a man who had been shot during what appears to be a drive-by-shooting.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Police warns of rising power controller module thefts
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department has received reports of common powertrain controller module thefts from semi-trucks. According to police CPCs are in high demand in the black market due to a global shortage, and without the module, trucks cannot function properly. BPD offered some advice to...
Bakersfield Now
Wasco motorcyclist dead after crashing into irrigation pipe: CHP
-------------- A Wasco man is dead after crashing his dirt bike into an irrigation pipe Saturday night. CHP said officers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash, on Nov. 5, at around 7:36 p.m. to the canal bank near Highway 46, east of Poso Avenue. Officials said a 27-year-old...
Bakersfield Now
Hit-and-run on Stockdale Highway leaves one dead: BPD
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (NOV. 7 11:35 A.M.): The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed as 34-year-old Megan Nicole Fanucchi of Bakersfield. -------------------- Police are looking for two drivers, after a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on the Stockdale Highway near Village Lane Friday...
Bakersfield Now
Delano police investigating suspicious death near Robert F. Kennedy High School
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found on the roadway near Robert F. Kennedy High School. According to Delano police, on Monday, November 7, 2022, at around 1:10 a.m., officers were called to the area of West Cecil Avenue and Hiett Avenue regarding a welfare check.
Bakersfield Now
2 dead after crash on I-5 at Kings, Kern County line
Two people are now dead after a crash on the I-5 at the Kings County and Kern County line. CHP was called out to the Southbound I-5, at the county line between Kern County and Kings County, around 3:53 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a crash between an Infinity and a Nissan.
Bakersfield Now
TikTok showing upset student from Ramon Garza Elementary sparks outrage
Bakersfield, CA — A viral TikTok video shows a Ramon Garza Elementary student crying after she allegedly said her teacher intimidated her. The student said it began last Thursday when she asked her teacher is she could use the restroom. The teacher told her to wait, but the student...
Bakersfield Now
Body found in Tulare County orchard
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was found in an orchard Sunday morning in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 9:45 a.m. for a report of a body found in an orchard near Road 128 and Avenue 24 in Earlimart. When deputies...
Bakersfield Now
Man shot, killed on Rembrandt Street identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed on Rembrandt Street as 27-year-old Andrew John Camacho. On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 deputies were called for a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Wible Road: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE 11/8/22 (4:51 a.m.) CHP said, that the 19-year-old girl was driving northbound on Wible Road at Wood Lane, at an unknown speed when the motorcyclist made an unsafe turn to the right and struck a concrete curb. It caused the motorcyclist to lose control,...
Bakersfield Now
Deadly crash in Oildale leaves one dead: CHP
-------------- A deadly crash in Oildale left a motorcyclist dead Sunday afternoon. According to CHP, officers responded to a report of a crash at around 3:14 p.m. on Nov. 6, on China Grade Loop near Tanker Road. CHP said preliminary investigation found that a man was riding his 2000 Harley...
Bakersfield Now
All southbound lanes closed on Interstate 5 near Lebec
Lebec, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — CalTrans District 7 said all southbound lanes on Interstate 5, past Vista Del Lago Road are closed due to an overturned big rig. They said there is a detour, to take eastbound Highway 138 to southbound Highway 14 to southbound I-5. According to CHP, it...
Bakersfield Now
Coroner identifies man killed after crash at Buttonwillow Raceway
Buttonwillow, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed at the Buttonwillow Raceway on October 31. He was identified as 72-year-old George Christo Erwin of Sherman Oaks. According to the report, Erwin was a motorcyclist that lost control and crashed at around 12:12...
