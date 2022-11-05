A 21-year-old man has died after being shot 11 times while riding the subway in Philadelphia and the suspect is still on the run, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday afternoon on Philadelphia's Broad Street Line in the city's Francisville section near Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue, according to ABC News' Philadelphia station WPVI.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO