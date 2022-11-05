ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 55

science is truth
3d ago

Yep just like his gods I have a great heathcare plan I’ll share in two weeks or that great infrastructure week in two weeks, or that great middle class tax cut before the midterms in 2018 in two weeks! Just like that? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Reply
36
tblue
3d ago

Well..for one the..a badge carrying FBI operative law enforcement officer supervisor of 6 hospitals and last of the mighty Cherokee Nation is a bit busy..🤔

Reply
33
Ex-republican
3d ago

vote for me and trust I have the solution. Can't say any plans because he doesn't have any. Just like trump. Do you know ANY company that would run on that premise? Let's hear what you got.

Reply
21
Related
The Independent

Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations

Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Bill Maher says Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is an 'idiot' on 'a scale almost impossible to parody'

Bill Maher slammed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday. Maher took aim at the candidate's recent scandals including one centered around Walker's former girlfriend's abortion. He also criticized the candidate for a string of false statements he's previously made. Political commentator Bill Maher took a hit at GOP Senate...
GEORGIA STATE
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe': Al Sharpton Says Black Voters Are ‘Ashamed’ Every Time Herschel Walker Opens His Mouth (Video)

”I don’t think Herschel knows the difference between the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate,“ the activist and pundit told ”Morning Joe“. Sitting in the “Morning Joe” studio Monday, Rev. Al Sharpton railed against Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as not only incompetent and ill-equipped for the job, but as an “insult” to the Black community that helped him gain such a platform in the first place.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Nikki Haley faces backlash after calling for Raphael Warnock to be deported at Georgia rally

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is facing a wave of criticism after telling a crowd in Georgia on Sunday that Sen Raphael Warnock should be “deported”.Mr Warnock, who is locked in a tight battle for re-election with former football star Herschel Walker, was born in Savannah, Georiga, to parents who were both Pentacostal pastors. His father, Jonathan, served in the US Army during World War II. Mr Warnock, inspired by the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, attended Morehouse College and then recieved multiple graduate degrees including a doctor of philosophy from Union Theological Seminary in New York....
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kimmel Writer Blaire Erskine Nails Herschel Walker With Brutal Abortion Ad

During his monologue Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel once again brought up the mounting allegations of hypocrisy against Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, including another woman who claims he pressured her into a getting an abortion she didn’t want.“And while a revelation like that could be a five-alarm fire for most campaigns,” the host said, “Herschel Walker is a businessman. And when opportunity knocks…”Did Herschel Walker put a baby in you? pic.twitter.com/VRyff0krKH— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 3, 2022 With that, the show launched into a parody commercial for a ride-sharing app called “Oops!r” starring social media sensation-turned-Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer...
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Comic Gets Trump Supporter To Give A Head-Spinning Defense Of Herschel Walker

A Georgia voter decked out in a Donald Trump hat got lost in some twisted logic in a new video from the prankster duo known as The Good Liars. The voter, who said he believes abortion is murder, is also a supporter of Herschel Walker, the state’s Republican candidate for U.S. Senate and supposed pro-lifer who has been accused of pressuring two women into getting abortions.
GEORGIA STATE
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out “Ignorant as Hell” Lindsey Graham on ‘The View’ for “Insulting” Comments About Race: “Don’t Ever Say That Again”

Whoopi Goldberg seethed over comments made by Sen. Lindsey Graham about Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker, ripping the politician on The View for his “insulting” remarks about race. During a discussion about the latest woman to come forward about being pressured into an abortion by Walker — who has maintained his staunch pro-life stance — Goldberg slammed Graham for blindly defending his party’s candidate. Walker, who was blasted by the anonymous accuser as a “hypocrite” for his stance on abortion, said the woman’s claims were untrue and dismissed them as “foolishness.” Following his remarks, he and Graham also appeared on yesterday’s...
GEORGIA STATE
WSPA 7News

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally

Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
117K+
Post
1025M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy