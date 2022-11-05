Read full article on original website
Related
'Chaos' As Giant Newfoundland Dog Tries To Squeeze on Sofa With Owner
A Newfoundland puppy not realizing he's too big for sofa snuggles has put the internet in absolute hysterics. In a video shared by TikTok user Shauna (@shaunaconno) on October 31, Franklyn the Newfoundland can be seen trying—and failing—to squeeze onto the sofa with his dad Travis. Despite being...
19-year-old rescue dog gets a 'bucket list' after family dumped her at a shelter
Elderly Annie was left at a shelter by lifelong owners, now she has a new lease of life
Precious Moment Senior Dog Still Clings to 'Safety' Toy Years After Rescue
A senior rescue dog's love for a toy he has kept for years has melted hearts online this week. It seems 13-year-old Maverick the dog has gained viral attention after his owners Jane and Luke Catania shared a video on TikTok, where it has received over 150,000 views. In the...
Dog Owner at Vets Heartbroken After Spotting Sign on Desk: 'Not Prepared'
A veterinarian has left the internet in tears with their kind gesture, after a video of a candle that lights up only when animals are being euthanized went viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok last Saturday, by Oscarthepugglelondon, shows the dog owner waiting at the clinic to...
Tips for Weight Loss in Dogs and Cats
The truth is that most pets weigh more than they should. As they age, they aren’t as active. Not only that, but their metabolism drops, so they don’t need as much food as you might think. For this reason, there are many pets that could stand to lose a few pounds.
Golden Retriever Steps In to Nurse Puppies After 12-Strong Litter Born
Thousands of people have watched the moment a golden retriever steps in to help another dog feed her 12 puppies. The viral TikTok video posted by @scoutslegacygoldens says that her dog Nova, a Pyrenean mastiff, had more puppies than she could handle. More than 194,000 people watched the video that...
pethelpful.com
Sick Rescue Horse's Miraculous Transformation Shows the Power of Love
Every living being deserves love, care, and the chance to be great. Unfortunately, not every animal receives that opportunity, but there are plenty of good people out there that are trying to make it a reality. One woman did this for a horse she saw at an animal auction and the result is incredible.
Mum feared her toddler’s life was ruined after boiling pan fell on him
A mum feared she had ruined her baby’s life when a boiling pan full of vegetables fell on him in her kitchen leaving him horrifically injured.Michelle Whalley, 47, will never forget hearing her toddler son Charlie’s scream, which was so excruciating she thought he had “cut off a limb”, or the nightmare that followed the accident as his organs began shutting down.Now 14, Charlie endured skin graft surgery, nine years of physiotherapy and was left permanently scarred – but has become a budding footballer and has just written the book with his mum which is available at burns units across...
a-z-animals.com
Canadian Dogs Bravely Challenge Huge Cougar to Defend the Home
Canadian Dogs Bravely Challenge Huge Cougar to Defend the Home. Cats exude confidence — they walk through paths not meant for them and still manage to act as if they own the space. Now, big cats? It gets a lot more intense. Dogs get intimidated by the little creatures we call pets, so can you imagine when the cat is bigger than the dog?
Rescued fighting dog learns to bark and wag his tail after six years
Dog fighting is a horrific form of animal abuse that sees many dogs severely injured and killed, and sadly many of the canines rescued from dog fighting rings are left so traumatized by their experience that they're simply unable to settle into a normal life afterwards. Fortunately for one such...
lovemeow.com
Kitten Comes to Family for a Second Chance and is Now Obsessed with Their Dog
A kitten came to a family for a second chance, and is now obsessed with their dog. Sylvester the tuxedo kitten was rescued along with his feline family by Little Wanderers NYC. Volunteers saw his tender caring heart for other animals from the moment he arrived. Out of all the...
Highest jumping dogs: 10 hounds that can reach impressive heights
The highest jumping dogs include both big and small breeds, with one mutt almost managing to clear 10 feet!. The highest jumping dogs can reach impressive heights of close to 10 feet - that’s almost double the 5 foot 5 inch world record set by Brett Williams in 2019 in a standing vertical platform jump event and greater than the 8 foot high jump record held by Javier Sotomayor since 1993.
pethelpful.com
Bernese Mountain Puppy's Adoration for Baby Is Impossible to Resist
Every single time we see a video of a dog and a baby it makes us so jealous. And how can you not be? It makes us want a baby and a dog to be best friends in our house because it's just so dang cute!. One of the most...
This Dog Bed Actually Calms Your Dog While Protecting Your Sofa at the Same Time & It’s on Sale Today
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Most dog parents spoil their pups endlessly. From treats and toys to blankets and beds, they’re always on the hunt for their dog’s next favorite thing. Well, we have just found it for you. It’s a blanket/bed combo on Amazon that not gives your dog an ideal place to cuddle up, but can also protect your furniture from claws, fur, and dirt.
pethelpful.com
Bulldog's Attempt to Crash Mom's Bathtime Is Downright Comical
It seems like ever since we've gone through quarantine with our pets, they've gotten really attached to us. They never want to leave our sides because they're used to us being there 24/7. We actually find it adorable! But maybe not when you need some time to relax. TikTok doggo...
pethelpful.com
Dog's Sad Reaction to Realizing Her Mail Carrier Friend Is Gone Is Just Pitiful
Some friendships are like diamonds: they're oh-so-beautiful and hard to break, but they can be extremely rare, too. That's exactly how the relationship was between yellow Labrador Retriever Penelope and her mail carrier, Kari. Sadly, a new mailperson was assigned to their street, and they hadn't even stopped to give the pup a hello.
pethelpful.com
Video Plea to Save Pregnant Dog Thrown From a Car Is Touching Hearts
We will never understand people who have no concern or care for animals. There are people out there in the world who are apathetic and even cruel toward animals. One dog recently fell victim to people like this, but her recovery story is giving us hope. TikTok user @taylorcezanne recently...
pethelpful.com
Great Dane's Response to Getting His Own Hotel Bed Is Perfect
Everyone loves having a lot of space to stretch out when they sleep, but this isn't always possible if you share a bed with someone else. This is why people love to take advantage of the large beds in hotels when they are out of town. One woman's dog didn't quite get the memo though!
pethelpful.com
Man's Resourceful Way of Feeding and Entertaining Chickens Is the Best
As an owner of any animal--whether a dog, cat, or even chicken--it's important to provide them with enough enrichment and entertainment to keep them stimulated. After all, you'd want the same for yourself, right? That's exactly why gardener and TikTok user Kevin showed his followers his newest technique for keeping his free-range chickens occupied.
pethelpful.com
Persian Cat's Cute Reaction to Mom Returning After a Night Away Is the Best
If a pet parent seems a little too excited to go home, don't feel offended--home is where their fur babies are! Even if a pet is still a bit angry about being left alone, that 'welcome home' is just too sweet to resist. That's why this video of a precious kitty's reaction is too cute and relatable!
