Golden Retriever's Reaction to Seeing a Friend at Petco Is a Love Story for the Ages
Dogs are truly something special. They want to befriend pretty much every single person they meet. And more often than not, they want to be friends with other dogs. So what about other animals?. One Golden Retriever is showing us that a dog's love reaches to every living creature, big...
Tiny Puppy's Reaction to Picking Up 'His Girls' From School Is the Sweetest
Most kids look forward to the end of the school day because they are able to go home, have a snack, and play with their friends and siblings. There's one puppy who looks forward to the end of each school day as well because that means it's time for a special reunion with his favorite people.
Golden Retriever's Instant Love for Newborn Baby Is Impossible to Resist
As some of the most universally loved dogs, Golden Retrievers are friendly, gentle, and oh-so-loyal. Just take it from @hdbrosriley, one precious Golden boy who's reliving some of the best moments from his first few weeks of big brotherhood. His video is the cutest thing we've seen all week, so we just had to share.
Cat's Reaction to Her 'Favorite Human' Coming Home Is the Best
College can be the most fun years of someone's life, but when you're away from your pet, nothing will ever be perfect. We're sure @its_me_sally_g's son would understand! The young man had been away from the family cat--whose name is Basboosa, which is Arabic for 'kitty'--for two months while he furthered his studies (and had tons of fun, let's be honest), and the two were inseparable when we came for a visit.
Grandma's Reaction to Being Suprised With a Puppy After Dog's Passing Is So Moving
TikTok user @maryemmadavidson and her family decided to do something special for their grandmother because well, their grandmother has had a really difficult year and a half. First, her lifelong partner passed, and then just a few weeks ago, her dog crossed the rainbow bridge. Ugh, we can't imagine what she's going through.
Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches
Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
Woman Refuses to Let Her Fiancé's Niece, Who Is Only 5 Years Old, Try on Her Expensive Engagement Ring
One of the biggest challenges in any relationship is learning to get along with your partner's family. If you're engaged, that means getting to know your fiancè's siblings and, if they have them, their kids. Setting boundaries with those kids can be especially tricky, as you want to maintain a good relationship with them while also asserting yourself as an authority figure.
Dog Owners Share Heartbreaking Video of 'Moment We Knew' Pup Was Dying
A devastating video has captured the moment a dog's owners realized their pet pooch was close to the end of her life. In footage shared to TikTok by livandryan, beloved 14-year-old canine Shadow can be seen refusing to eat a plate of freshly cooked chicken. For Shadow's owners, it's the...
The Rudest Things You Can Do As An Overnight Guest In Someone's Home
Etiquette experts share the faux pas to avoid while you're staying with a friend or family member.
A bride-to-be paid $200 for a pink vintage wedding dress with blue lace accents ahead of her sunset-themed wedding
Madison "Madi" Cervantes showed off her multi-colored vintage wedding dress on TikTok. The first TikTok and several accompanying videos went viral, garnering a combined 51 million views. Cervantes found the $200 dress online after striking out while looking for traditional white gowns. A bride-to-be in Texas delighted the internet when...
Video of Older Cat Helping Kitten Retrieve a Toy Is a Tear-Jerker
Even though cats are more known for their attitude than their kindness, there are a few felines who will change your mind. One of those is Noki, TikTok user @lexonei's Scottish fold cat. He recently became a big brother to a lil' kitten named Nala, and they're truly the best of friends.
Little boy’s reaction to meeting newborn sister leaves parents in hysterics
A little boy left his parents in hysterics by saying “I don’t care” when introduced to his newborn sister for the first time.Ashley Stevens, from Maine, US, said she thought her son Kole would be excited to meet his baby sister Kiana and expected his first words to be “I love her”.“He just caught us off guard,” she explained.“We just started laughing. When we got back to the hospital he said ‘can we take her back?’”Ashley clarified that Kole has since warmed up and is now “a great big brother”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneFrancis Bourgeois attempts to identify a train just by hearing its hornM&S Christmas advert reunites Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders
Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies
Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.
Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter
This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
I tried my old Hooters uniform to see my boyfriend’s reaction – including my revealing shorts
LONG after her time spent as a Hooters girl, one YouTube personality tried on her old uniform, tights and all. She wondered how her boyfriend would react to the throwback outfit, which she had been wearing on the day they met – but his nostalgia wasn't as strong as hers.
'Unfriendly' Horse's Unbreakable Bond With 3-Year-Old Is Just Beautiful
We always feel bad when animals get labels that say they're aggressive or unfriendly because, in a way, people start to look down on them. That just completely breaks our hearts. We don't like to use those words because who knows, maybe they just need a little extra love. That's...
Great Dane's Reaction to Mom Not Being Ready for Bed Is Just Pitiful
Being a parent is exhausting! At the end of a long day, sometimes, all you wanna do is pour yourself your beverage of choice and put your feet up and binge watch your favorite TV show. And sometimes, well, our kids just ain't having it. And sometimes, that involves our fur kids.
Video of Dog Trying to 'Convince' Mom to Stay in for the Night Is Priceless
Every pup parent knows the struggle of trying to go out when your best furry friend is waiting at home. It can be so heartbreaking! It can also be funny, though, as @goldenlifeofbailey and his mama prove in their new video. For this Golden Retriever, nothing can top hanging out...
Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad
The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video
A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
