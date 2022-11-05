ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

LuLu
3d ago

I’ve raised two litters of dachshund babies and loved it…the hard part is letting them go and hoping they went to good loving homes❤️

Reply
6
Related
pethelpful.com

Kind Dachshund Insists That His Teddy Bear Eats Before He Does

Dogs are oh-so-thoughtful to those they love--most of the time, anyways--but Gideon the Dachshund takes that sweetness to a whole new level. Even his favorite teddy bear toy feels the love! We can tell that Gideon adores the plushie by the way he cares for it as he would for a baby, and it has us positively smitten.
pethelpful.com

Video of Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Puppy's First Bath Is Total Cuteness Overload

Don't even get us started on trying to give our dogs a bath. It's always a nightmare. You basically have to wrestle them to get in the sink or tub. And then when they're all lathered up, they of course shake to get you wet as payback. Why can't they all be as cute as this Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy?
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Instant Love for Newborn Baby Is Impossible to Resist

As some of the most universally loved dogs, Golden Retrievers are friendly, gentle, and oh-so-loyal. Just take it from @hdbrosriley, one precious Golden boy who's reliving some of the best moments from his first few weeks of big brotherhood. His video is the cutest thing we've seen all week, so we just had to share.
pethelpful.com

8-Week-Old Dachshund Puppy's Tiny Cries Have Us Falling in Love

People don't usually like to hear crying. The sound is often abrasive and can be uncomfortable for those who hear it. However, one baby is proving this is not always the case: a puppy whose cries have everyone who hears them falling in love. TikTok user @wittleoso recently shared a...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans

When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
TODAY.com

Triplets discover at age 19 how they were conceived

Triplet sisters Savannah, Samantha and Sydney Harper found out at age 19 that they were not biologically related to their mother, a revelation that tested — and ultimately strengthened — their family relationship. One night three years ago, Sydney and Savannah, now 22, were watching a TV show...
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Newsweek

Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video

A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
Newsweek

Dog Suffers 'Identity Crisis' After Collar Is Taken Off in Hilarious Video

A video showing a dog's hilariously confused reaction to having his collar removed has got people talking about the inner workings of a canine's mind. Reuben the Lagotto Romagnolo dog's expression in the clip has been a source of much debate, with some saying the pet pooch appeared sad at being let off the leash while others saw it as a moment of realization for the hound at the freedom now within his grasp.
Upworthy

Little girl asks hilarious questions after learning her mom is pregnant: 'Did you open your tummy'

Children are often curious about everything around them, which leads them to ask questions that are absolutely adorable and sometimes very surprising. The wonderful reaction of a little child to her mother's pregnancy news has gone viral. In a TikTok video, Kadyn Smith, a parent from California, tells her 3-year-old daughter, Blakely, that she'll be a big sister again. She asks Blakely while sitting in the car, "Did you know that I have a baby in my tummy?" Blakely, wide-eyed, starts to grill Smith with several crucial questions including, "What is it?" "Is it gonna come out when it’s big?" and "Is it gonna tickle me?" A little later, Blakely asks, "How can a baby get in your tummy?" while placing a hand on her mother's belly. She gets out of the car and starts to process this information her mother gave her.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy