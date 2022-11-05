Read full article on original website
LuLu
3d ago
I’ve raised two litters of dachshund babies and loved it…the hard part is letting them go and hoping they went to good loving homes❤️
Reply
6
Related
pethelpful.com
Kind Dachshund Insists That His Teddy Bear Eats Before He Does
Dogs are oh-so-thoughtful to those they love--most of the time, anyways--but Gideon the Dachshund takes that sweetness to a whole new level. Even his favorite teddy bear toy feels the love! We can tell that Gideon adores the plushie by the way he cares for it as he would for a baby, and it has us positively smitten.
pethelpful.com
Video of Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Puppy's First Bath Is Total Cuteness Overload
Don't even get us started on trying to give our dogs a bath. It's always a nightmare. You basically have to wrestle them to get in the sink or tub. And then when they're all lathered up, they of course shake to get you wet as payback. Why can't they all be as cute as this Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy?
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Instant Love for Newborn Baby Is Impossible to Resist
As some of the most universally loved dogs, Golden Retrievers are friendly, gentle, and oh-so-loyal. Just take it from @hdbrosriley, one precious Golden boy who's reliving some of the best moments from his first few weeks of big brotherhood. His video is the cutest thing we've seen all week, so we just had to share.
pethelpful.com
8-Week-Old Dachshund Puppy's Tiny Cries Have Us Falling in Love
People don't usually like to hear crying. The sound is often abrasive and can be uncomfortable for those who hear it. However, one baby is proving this is not always the case: a puppy whose cries have everyone who hears them falling in love. TikTok user @wittleoso recently shared a...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans
When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
Woman Doesn't Use Toilet Paper and Uses This Instead…
You know...we weren't expecting this, but this isn't a bad idea…
Dog Owners Share Heartbreaking Video of 'Moment We Knew' Pup Was Dying
A devastating video has captured the moment a dog's owners realized their pet pooch was close to the end of her life. In footage shared to TikTok by livandryan, beloved 14-year-old canine Shadow can be seen refusing to eat a plate of freshly cooked chicken. For Shadow's owners, it's the...
TODAY.com
Triplets discover at age 19 how they were conceived
Triplet sisters Savannah, Samantha and Sydney Harper found out at age 19 that they were not biologically related to their mother, a revelation that tested — and ultimately strengthened — their family relationship. One night three years ago, Sydney and Savannah, now 22, were watching a TV show...
Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'
Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
pethelpful.com
Dog at North Carolina Shelter Who Has Never Had a 'Meet and Greet' Makes Us Want to Sob
Sometimes, dog shelters have too many dogs and not enough interested adopters. This can lead to some dogs sitting in shelters for a long time, waiting day after day for someone to bring them home. One pup who has been at the shelter for nearly half a year is struggling to get adopted, and it is heartbreaking.
mailplus.co.uk
My husband beat me so hard with his shark-bone walking stick that I was left deaf in one ear
BACK in the 1950s, my mother brought me up to cope with a fundamental truth of my class and time: women must put up and shut up. It’s no wonder some aristocratic husbands treated their wives as servants or chattels. My own father, the Earl of Leicester, could be...
Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video
A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
Dog Suffers 'Identity Crisis' After Collar Is Taken Off in Hilarious Video
A video showing a dog's hilariously confused reaction to having his collar removed has got people talking about the inner workings of a canine's mind. Reuben the Lagotto Romagnolo dog's expression in the clip has been a source of much debate, with some saying the pet pooch appeared sad at being let off the leash while others saw it as a moment of realization for the hound at the freedom now within his grasp.
Little girl asks hilarious questions after learning her mom is pregnant: 'Did you open your tummy'
Children are often curious about everything around them, which leads them to ask questions that are absolutely adorable and sometimes very surprising. The wonderful reaction of a little child to her mother's pregnancy news has gone viral. In a TikTok video, Kadyn Smith, a parent from California, tells her 3-year-old daughter, Blakely, that she'll be a big sister again. She asks Blakely while sitting in the car, "Did you know that I have a baby in my tummy?" Blakely, wide-eyed, starts to grill Smith with several crucial questions including, "What is it?" "Is it gonna come out when it’s big?" and "Is it gonna tickle me?" A little later, Blakely asks, "How can a baby get in your tummy?" while placing a hand on her mother's belly. She gets out of the car and starts to process this information her mother gave her.
Heartbreaking moment monkey says final goodbyes to human pal after jumping onto coffin and kissing him at funeral
THIS is the heart-breaking moment a grief-stricken monkey gave his human pal a final kiss at his funeral. Peetambaram Rajan, 56, had reportedly died last Monday after contracting a sudden illness at his forest-side home in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka. But throughout his life he been known for feeding a wild...
Family reveal how their beloved three-year-old chihuahua Belle was mauled to death by two 'vicious' dogs while out on early morning walk
A family has revealed how their beloved three-year-old chihuahua was mauled to death by two 'vicious' dogs while out on an early morning walk. Tracey Logan, 51, was out for a walk with her chihuahua Belle on Wednesday morning when two dogs raced around a corner and attacked her pet.
TODAY.com
After a 19-year-old dog was surrendered at a shelter, two best friends took her in
When 19-year-old black Labrador retriever mix Annie was surrendered, she wasn't in the best shape. She barely ate and walked. The vet said she likely had only one month to live. Then, her life changed when she was taken in by her new foster family: best friends and roommates Lauren...
Parents Discover Kid Curled Up By the Door Waiting for Them to Get Back From Date Night
Some think, however, it is indicative of something else...
The Rudest Things You Can Do As An Overnight Guest In Someone's Home
Etiquette experts share the faux pas to avoid while you're staying with a friend or family member.
Comments / 7