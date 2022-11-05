A record number of children took part in the city of Chanhassen’s 38th annual Halloween Party, according to Priya Tandon, recreation manager. A total of 462 children were treated to games, shows, treats and other attractions during the two-hour event on Oct. 29 at the Rec Center. “I think people were really excited to get out and enjoy an in-person event now that the COVID restrictions have largely ended,” Tandon said, noting that the addition of parents and others at the site enlarged the estimated total participation level to between 800 and 900 people.

CHANHASSEN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO