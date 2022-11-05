Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lehman wins Shakopee mayoral race, Contreras and Dulaney headed to city council
Shakopee residents appeared to vote in some newcomers for the mayoral and city council positions in the general election Tuesday. Longtime City Councilor Matt Lehman defeated incumbent candidate Bill Mars in the mayor’s race. Unofficially, Lehman won with 7,321 of the votes (50.48%), while Mars finished with 7,119 (49.09%)....
One incumbent, three newcomers elected to Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Board
One incumbent and three newcomers were elected to the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Board on Tuesday, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State's Office. The board seats come with four-year terms running from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2026. According to unofficial totals, voters re-elected incumbent Enrique...
Record turnout for Chanhassen's Halloween Party
A record number of children took part in the city of Chanhassen’s 38th annual Halloween Party, according to Priya Tandon, recreation manager. A total of 462 children were treated to games, shows, treats and other attractions during the two-hour event on Oct. 29 at the Rec Center. “I think people were really excited to get out and enjoy an in-person event now that the COVID restrictions have largely ended,” Tandon said, noting that the addition of parents and others at the site enlarged the estimated total participation level to between 800 and 900 people.
Prior Lake girls finish in the fifth spot on the Class AAA state trails
The Prior Lake girls cross country team was hoping to challenge for the state title at the Class AAA meet Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. But the Lakers and the rest of the field were no match for No. 1-ranked Wayzata. The Trojans finished with 39 team points, well ahead of runner-up Minnetonka (89).
Chanhassen's Marissa Long finishes fourth at state cross country
The 2022 cross country season came full circle for Chanhassen’s Marissa Long. After recording similar times throughout the fall, the junior changed her mentality ahead of the championship season. The switch – paired with all the miles she logged – paid off during the final three meets of the season. Long not only repeated as Metro West Conference and section 2AAA champion but also placed fourth in the 2022 Class 3A state championship meet Nov. 5 with a time of 18:01.6.
Chaska's Nolan Sutter completes final stretch of cross country season; finishes fifth at state
During a crisp, cool morning in late August at St. Catherine’s University, Chaska’s Nolan Sutter saw all of the miles he had run during the hot summer pay off. After the starter shot the gun, the junior was off and running, and he eventually took control down the stretch. As he crossed the finish line, Sutter stretched out his arms as a sign of accomplishment. He won the race with a time of 15:45.2—his first time breaking the 16-minute mark for an official high school 5,000 meter race.
Careers end for two Jordan runners on the Class AA state trails
Kendra Krueger finished her career on the state trails in record-breaking fashion. The senior on the Jordan girls cross country team broke her own school record in the Class AA competition Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, and finishing on the medal stand.
Blaze spikers sweep their way to first state berth since 2009
There was no stopping sophomore Msaiya Bettis and Kiylah Franke in the Section 6AAAA title match Nov. 3. The talented duo on the Burnsville volleyball team combined for 43 kills in leading the top-seeded Blaze to a home sweep of second-seeded Minneapolis Southwest (25-20, 25-17, 25-17) to earn its first state berth since 2009.
Prior Lake denied a spot in the state field with home setback
The Prior Lake football team has had just about enough of East Ridge in the postseason. The third-seeded Raptors ended the second-seeded Lakers' season for the second straight year in the Class 6A playoffs, and for third time since 2015 with a 28-27 road victory Nov. 4.
Chaska's Brad Hand pitches in World Series
Chaska High School alum Brad Hand made his World Series debut in 2022 for Philadelphia, though the Houston Astros beat the Phillies in six games in the fall classic best-of-seven series. Prior to the championship series, the 32-year-old relief pitcher made five appearances during Philadelphia’s postseason run to the National...
Chaska/Chanhassen girls' hockey season set to begin
Gritty. That’s the word head coach Jackie Pieper used to describe the style of play of this season’s Chaska/Chanhassen girls’ hockey team. It involves battling in the corners and beating opponents with speed—a mix, as Pieper sees it, that should make the StormHawks a formidable opponent this winter.
