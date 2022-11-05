ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Annoyed: Is It Illegal To Drive Too Slowly In Genesee County & Michigan?

We've all been stuck on I-69 headed to work at a speed far slower than the posted 70 miles per hour -- in the left lane. What makes it worse: there's NO reason for it. No snow. No rain. No other vehicle ahead of that person. Or my other favorite, headed down Dort Highway where it's now 55 miles per hour, someone's going 45. Or this one... 35 miles per hour posted on Saginaw Street in Downtown Grand Blanc...someone won't go above 25 and it's not the school zone. Let's add that to our frustration, too... When school isn't in session, you don't have to slow down.
A Picture is Worth 1000 Words These Michigan Pictures Worth $31 Million

They say a picture is worth 1,000 words. These two pictures that burned up in a fire at a Michigan home are worth $31 million. The phrase "a picture is worth a thousand words" has been around since 1911. The phrase was actually plagiarized and paraphrased from a 1906 quote from Henrik Ibsen who said, "a thousand words leave not the same deep impression as does a single deed."
These Michigan Tunnels Were The First in the World to Connect Countries

Did you know that the first three tunnels in the world to connect countries are in Michigan?. Michigan has a lot of firsts. For example, Michigan was the first state to Abolish the Death Penalty, the first state to end prohibition, and the first state to have a paved road. That's just three examples of many. The mitten state holds a very special place in history when it comes to international travel. Our state not only had the first-ever tunnel that connects two countries, but it has the first three tunnels to do so.
5 Unique Halls of Fame You Can Visit in Michigan

Did you know that there are several, unique halls of fame you can check out in Michigan?. The other day, I was traveling to Detroit to pick up my significant other from the airport when I noticed a sign for an, in my opinion, unusual hall of fame: The Michigan Whitetail Hall of Fame.
From Michigan With Love: Must Have Holiday Flavor

Everyone is looking for that must have flavor this holiday season, and those tasty treats are right here in Michigan. Franklin, with From Northern Michigan with Love has all the details in this month’s segment. He features Old World Almonds in Livonia and Alden Millhouse in Alden. Tune in...
Black Rock Bar & Grill in Michigan Serving Free Veterans Day Dinners

Black Rock Bar & Grill wants to treat veterans across Michigan like rock stars this Veterans Day with a special offer just for them. Michigan and Toledo Black Rock Bar & Grills will offer all veterans a free dinner this Friday, November 11. Veterans can enjoy a signature steak dinner along with two sides. Black Rock will offer special dinners from 11 am to 3 pm on Friday as a way of saying "thank you".
