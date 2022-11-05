Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Gladys Marie Dees Barnett
Gladys Marie Dees Barnett, 94, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away on November 6, 2022, at Holiday Resort Care Center. Gladys was born in Brush Creek, Kentucky on August 28, 1928, the daughter of Cecil Henry Dees and Ellen Mary (Leger) Dees. She married Harry T. Barnett Jr in Florence, Kentucky on August 2, 1947. He passed away on December 22, 2004, in Emporia, Kansas. She is survived by the joys of her life, her children: daughters, Sarah Standard of Council Bluffs, IA, Judy Benton (Darrell) of Topeka, KS, Mary Stegal (Terry) of Bremen, GA, Pam Wealthall (Bill) of Honduras, Toni Riggs (Stan) of Emporia, KS; sons, Butch Barnett (Wes) of Council Bluffs, IA, Bruce Barnett of Topeka, KS; brothers, Charlie Dees, Glenn Dees; grandchildren, Sean Standard (Cindy) of Council Bluffs, IA, Chad Standard (Molly) of Council Bluffs, IA, Jessica Loy (Kevin) of Valley Falls, KS, Jackie Delong (Jason) of Valley Falls, KS, Chris Vaugh (Laura) of Iva, GA, Macaiah Rodgers (Casey) of Poteau, OK, Kahle Spence of Lawrence, KS, Kelby Spence of Kansas City, KS, Temple Riggs of Emporia, KS, Skylar Riggs of Emporia, KS; great-grandchildren, Alexa Standard (Xander), Zach Standard, Caden Standard, Abigail Foje (Matt), Andrew Standard, Tyler Emory, Monique Emory, Cali Delong, Jebidiah Loy, Seth Delong, Drew Delong, Dexter Rodgers, Ori Rodgers, Brady Vaughn, Hunter Vaughn, Robbie Vaughn; great-great-grandchildren: Crew Schmidt, Remi Schmidt, Vada Loy, and many step grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lillian Rosetti; and son, Edward C. Barnett.
Emporia gazette.com
Ann Doudican
Ann Doudican passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. She was 89. Ann was born August 24, 1933 in Oklahoma City, OK to Edward Lowry and Carrie Lee (Westerfield) Barbee. The family moved to Joplin, MO when Ann was a young child and she graduated from Joplin HIgh School in 1951.
Emporia gazette.com
Northwest Missouri official seeks ESU Provost job
An official at one of Emporia State University's sports rivals is interested in becoming ESU Provost. Greg Haddock's name was revealed as a finalist for the Provost position Tuesday on the ESU website He'll be in town for interviews and a public forum Thursday.
Emporia gazette.com
Greenwood County stays politically red
Greenwood County leaned to the right in the August primary. It did so again Tuesday, even if the rest of Kansas did not. Unofficial returns showed Republicans leading all the major races. The closest margin was for Governor, but even there Derek Schmidt led incumbent Gov,. Laura Kelly by a margin of almost two-to-one.
Emporia gazette.com
Next Meet the Manager scheduled for Dec. 8
The city of Emporia has announced its next Meet the Manager event. From 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8, City Manager Trey Cocking and Mayor Becky Smith will head over to Trolley House Distillery, 502 S. Commercial St., to join community members for conversations about the latest developments and topics of interest for the city.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Events: Film, soup and vets
Two big flag-waving events dominate the calendar this week. But there's also time for everything from Oscars to soup. “An Evening with Kevin Willmott” will feature a University of Kansas film professor who shared an Academy Award with Spike Lee in 2018 for “BlacKkKlansman.”
Emporia gazette.com
Where to vote in Lyon County Tuesday
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for traditional Election Day voting. The Secretary of State's office advises under Kansas law, voters must show photographic identification when casting a vote in person. The following documents may be used to meet photo ID requirements for voting:. Driver’s...
Emporia gazette.com
Early voting ends at noon Monday
Tuesday is Election Day, but voters across Kansas technically have a day-and-a-half left. Early voting will be available Monday from 8 a.m. - noon at the Lyon County and Chase County Clerk’s Office.
Emporia gazette.com
Sanitation schedule changes announced for Veterans Day
The city of Emporia has announced changes to the city's santitation schedule this week in observance of Veterans Day. According to a post on social media. there will be no automated residential trash, (west side) recycling, roll-off or cardboard santitation services on Friday, Nov. 11. Residential trash and west side...
Emporia gazette.com
Tour, buses on Southern Lyon County board plans
Wednesday night will be tour night for the Southern Lyon County School Board. Members will tour the Hartford school facility, during their monthly meeting there at 6 p.m. They'll also talk the $1.5 million federal grant USD 252 received in October for four new electric buses.
Emporia gazette.com
Veterans Art Exhibit celebrates talent behind the uniform
The Emporia Arts Center’s 10th Annual Veteran Artist Reception launched the sixth anniversary of the Emporia First Friday Art Walk on a cold, rainy afternoon, but the weather was no deterrent for veterans or art lovers. Many of the veteran artists have exhibited at this show for years, some...
Emporia gazette.com
Storm ends with four crashes with injuries on turnpike
Friday's rain led to at least four crashes with injuries on the Kansas Turnpike in the Emporia area. One of them had as many as three injuries. Chase County had its third crash of the day shortly after 9 p.m about five miles south of the Bazaar scenic lookout.
Emporia gazette.com
Rain at the polls possible after biggest storm in months
Even after the big rain, a fire threat remains in part of the Emporia area. The National Weather Service advises a “marginal very high grassland fire danger” exists Monday in Chase County and across the Flint Hills. Gusty east and southeast winds could reach 30 miles per hour.
Emporia gazette.com
Bits of rain now, potential blast later
Cloud cover may have frustrated eclipse watchers in Emporia early Tuesday. But it could lead to a little rain – the first of two waves this week. The National Weather Service advises any pop-up storms Tuesday will be isolated and “non-severe.”
Emporia gazette.com
Game Warden seeks assistance after Lyon County poaching incident
The Lyon County Game Warden is seeking assistance after the discovery of a poached deer in south Lyon County. According to a post on social media, a deer was shot with a firearm in the area of Road 70 and Road X, south of Hartford, in the morning hours of Nov. 6.
Emporia gazette.com
USD 253 to consider use of proceeds from Maynard sale, budget projections
The USD 253 Board of Education will discuss what to do with the proceeds of the Maynard Building at its meeting Wednesday. The board is set to consider using the proceeds of the sale of the Maynard Building to offset the cost of a partial roof replacement at the high school. The district used bonds to pay for energy-saving improvements at Maynard in the past, and now that the building has been sold, will need to use proceeds from the sale on another energy-saving project to stay in compliance with the IRS.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State comeback in MIAA Championship Game comes up short
Emporia State battled back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the score before falling 4-3 at Central Missouri in the MIAA Championship game on Sunday afternoon. The Jennies got on top early with a goal by Julia Kristensenoff a Madilyn Hamline assist in the tenth minute. They went up 2-0 with less than three minutes remaining in the half when Ashleigh Martin scored unassisted.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State soccer selected to NCAA Tournament
The Emporia State soccer team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Monday night. This is the third trip to the tournament in program history, all coming in the last four years.
Emporia gazette.com
Masquerade raises more than $7,200 for suicide prevention
Members of the community came together to unmask suicide at Beacon for Hope’s third ever masquerade ball at the Emporia Granada Theatre. This year, they surpassed the goal of selling 50 tickets.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Voting smoother than August, one county clerk says
Election Day is off to a smooth start, the Lyon County Clerk says. “The voting is going very well. It's been pretty busy.” Tammy Vopat reported at mid-morning.
Comments / 0