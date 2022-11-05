The USD 253 Board of Education will discuss what to do with the proceeds of the Maynard Building at its meeting Wednesday. The board is set to consider using the proceeds of the sale of the Maynard Building to offset the cost of a partial roof replacement at the high school. The district used bonds to pay for energy-saving improvements at Maynard in the past, and now that the building has been sold, will need to use proceeds from the sale on another energy-saving project to stay in compliance with the IRS.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO