ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin’s Decline Below $20,000 Proves The Bottom Is Not In

Bitcoin was tethering above $20,000 for the last week, and its ability to hold above this level through the FOMC announcement had led to speculations that the digital asset had finally hit its bottom. However, recent developments and bitcoin’s fall below $20,000 has proven that this is not the case. Even more, it points to a further decline in the market that could drag the cryptocurrency to even lower lows.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin (BTC) Loses Previous All-time High Of $18,000; Here Is What To Expect

BTC’s price loses its $18,000 all-time high support as the price trades to a region of $17,000 before bouncing off this region. BTC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price remains weak across...
NEWSBTC

Litecoin (LTC) Leads Gains With Over 24% Increase In The Week

Litecoin (LTC) has recently completed its most bullish week since June, following a remarkable rise. The “digital silver” registered over 24% gains in the last seven days alone. There’s no main catalyst for the token’s impressive rise. However, its gains come amidst its hash rate reaching a new all-time high during the week.
NEWSBTC

Solana Plunges 12% – Is FTX Selling Its SOL To Defend FTT?

Amidst the turmoil surrounding crypto exchange FTX, there is currently one big loser, Solana (SOL). While the FTT token is at the center of discussions for many market observers after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced to sell all FTT tokens, SOL is seeing a massive -12% drop in price over the last 24 hours.
NEWSBTC

Why Ethereum Could Drop To $1,500, After ETH Gained 30% In Last 2 Weeks

Ethereum is currently at the mercy of sellers that could put a huge dent on its bullish momentum and pull it back to the $1,500 region, or even lower. The king of all altcoins took advantage of the crypto market’s late October push, surging all the way to $1,655. It tried to move past this particular territory to be closer to its $1,700 target.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin To Dump Even Lower? This On-Chain Metric May Suggest It

Bitcoin has sharply rebounded back to $20.4k, but is the decline actually over? This on-chain metric may suggest otherwise. Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed Metric Has Spiked Up Over The Past Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC Coin Days Destroyed is showing a spike at...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Starts Constructive Correction, Why BTC Could Drop Further

Bitcoin price traded to a new monthly high at $21,469 before it started a downside correction. BTC could drop towards $20,600 before it starts a fresh increase. Bitcoin gained pace above the $21,000 resistance zone before it faced sellers. The price is trading above $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Plunges to $1,550: Can Bulls Save the Day?

Ethereum started a downside correction from the $1,675 high against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above the $1,550 support to start a fresh increase. Ethereum climbed higher above $1,650 before it started a downside correction. The price is now trading below $1,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC

BNB Price Prediction: Why This Support Is The Key For Fresh Increase

BNB price (Binance coin) declined heavily after the FTX collapse against the US Dollar. BNB must stay above the $300 support to start a fresh increase. Binance coin price started a major decline from the $360 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $300 and...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Tumbles, Why Recovery Could Be Round The Corner

Ethereum extended losses below the $1,400 support against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating and might recover if there is a clear move above $1,340 resistance. Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,400 and $1,350 levels. The price is now trading below $1,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC

3 Top Altcoins That Defy The Market Retracement- REEF, LINK, VET

LINK’s price holds strong as price eyes a rally to $12 after breaking out of its long-range accumulation zone. REEF’s price continues to trend above key support as price broke out of its downtrend with eyes set for $0.01. VET’s price remains strong, holding key support on the...
NEWSBTC

What to Expect From Ethereum’s Ambitious Scourge – What It Means for ERC-20 Tokens Like Big Eyes Coin and MATIC.

Cryptocurrency tokens are all built on blockchain technology. Blockchains are a shared form of an immutable ledger. These ledgers enable tracking assets and recording transactions in any network. There are many blockchain systems in the crypto world, with the first blockchain being created by Bitcoin (BTC). However, newer, better blockchains include R3 Corda, Hyperledger and Ethereum (ETH).
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Funding Rates At 6-Month High, Long Squeeze Alert?

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin funding rates have now hit a 6-month high, something that could lead to a long squeeze in the market. Bitcoin Funding Rates Currently Have A Highly Positive Value. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC funding rates have surged up to...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Takes Major Hit, Why The Bears Are Not Done Yet

Bitcoin price declined over 10% and even spiked below $18,000. BTC remains at a risk of more losses, as the FTX faces more heat. Bitcoin started failed to recover ground and declined over 10%. The price is trading below $19,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a...
NEWSBTC

Amid Macro Uncertainty, Bitcoin Stabilizes. Incredible October Stats Inside

The world is upside down. Is bitcoin stable now? Or is everything else extremely volatile all of a sudden? As the planet descends into chaos, bitcoin remains in a weird limbo that’s uncharacteristic of the asset and doesn’t seem to end. That’s both what it feels like and what the stats say. In the latest ARK Invest’s The Bitcoin Monthly report, they put it like this, “bitcoin finds itself in a tug of war between oversold on-chain conditions and a chaotic macro environment.”
NEWSBTC

MATIC Price Prediction: Why Rally Isn’t Over Yet

MATIC price started a major increase from the $0.840 support zone. Polygon buyers pumped the price above $1.20 and there could be more upsides. MATIC price rallied above the $1.00 and $1.20 resistance levels against the US dollar. The price is trading well above $1.00 and the 100 simple moving...
NEWSBTC

Crypto Market Tanks As Binance And FTX Battle Continues

FTX Token (FTT) Falls Among Worse Performers. The announcement of Binance CEO CZ has dramatically declined FTX and its token, FTT. Nobody understands the reasons behind CZ’s decision regarding FTT. But some speculate a possible vital issue between the executive and the SBF-owned exchange. FTT has plummeted by a...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Crashes Below $1,500, Why FTT and BNB Sparked Downtrend

Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,500 support against the US Dollar. ETH faced an increase in selling after the market dumped FTT, SOL, and DOGE. Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,550 and $1,500 levels. The price is now trading below $1,500 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Dips Below $21k As Long-Term Holders Harvest Profits

Bitcoin has declined below $21k during the past day as on-chain data shows signs of long-term holders harvesting profits. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder SOPR Has Spiked Up In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, profit-taking from long-term holders has previously been followed by local tops...

Comments / 0

Community Policy