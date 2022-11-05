Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin’s Decline Below $20,000 Proves The Bottom Is Not In
Bitcoin was tethering above $20,000 for the last week, and its ability to hold above this level through the FOMC announcement had led to speculations that the digital asset had finally hit its bottom. However, recent developments and bitcoin’s fall below $20,000 has proven that this is not the case. Even more, it points to a further decline in the market that could drag the cryptocurrency to even lower lows.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin (BTC) Loses Previous All-time High Of $18,000; Here Is What To Expect
BTC’s price loses its $18,000 all-time high support as the price trades to a region of $17,000 before bouncing off this region. BTC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price remains weak across...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin (LTC) Leads Gains With Over 24% Increase In The Week
Litecoin (LTC) has recently completed its most bullish week since June, following a remarkable rise. The “digital silver” registered over 24% gains in the last seven days alone. There’s no main catalyst for the token’s impressive rise. However, its gains come amidst its hash rate reaching a new all-time high during the week.
NEWSBTC
Solana Plunges 12% – Is FTX Selling Its SOL To Defend FTT?
Amidst the turmoil surrounding crypto exchange FTX, there is currently one big loser, Solana (SOL). While the FTT token is at the center of discussions for many market observers after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced to sell all FTT tokens, SOL is seeing a massive -12% drop in price over the last 24 hours.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Struggles To Trade Above $1,650 Again, Is $1,750 Possible For Bulls?
ETH’s price needs to stay above $1,500 for the price to have a chance to rally high to a region of $1,700. ETH’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $1,700, where the price could face resistance. ETH’s price remains strong,...
NEWSBTC
Why Ethereum Could Drop To $1,500, After ETH Gained 30% In Last 2 Weeks
Ethereum is currently at the mercy of sellers that could put a huge dent on its bullish momentum and pull it back to the $1,500 region, or even lower. The king of all altcoins took advantage of the crypto market’s late October push, surging all the way to $1,655. It tried to move past this particular territory to be closer to its $1,700 target.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin To Dump Even Lower? This On-Chain Metric May Suggest It
Bitcoin has sharply rebounded back to $20.4k, but is the decline actually over? This on-chain metric may suggest otherwise. Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed Metric Has Spiked Up Over The Past Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC Coin Days Destroyed is showing a spike at...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Starts Constructive Correction, Why BTC Could Drop Further
Bitcoin price traded to a new monthly high at $21,469 before it started a downside correction. BTC could drop towards $20,600 before it starts a fresh increase. Bitcoin gained pace above the $21,000 resistance zone before it faced sellers. The price is trading above $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Plunges to $1,550: Can Bulls Save the Day?
Ethereum started a downside correction from the $1,675 high against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above the $1,550 support to start a fresh increase. Ethereum climbed higher above $1,650 before it started a downside correction. The price is now trading below $1,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
BNB Price Prediction: Why This Support Is The Key For Fresh Increase
BNB price (Binance coin) declined heavily after the FTX collapse against the US Dollar. BNB must stay above the $300 support to start a fresh increase. Binance coin price started a major decline from the $360 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $300 and...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Tumbles, Why Recovery Could Be Round The Corner
Ethereum extended losses below the $1,400 support against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating and might recover if there is a clear move above $1,340 resistance. Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,400 and $1,350 levels. The price is now trading below $1,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
3 Top Altcoins That Defy The Market Retracement- REEF, LINK, VET
LINK’s price holds strong as price eyes a rally to $12 after breaking out of its long-range accumulation zone. REEF’s price continues to trend above key support as price broke out of its downtrend with eyes set for $0.01. VET’s price remains strong, holding key support on the...
NEWSBTC
What to Expect From Ethereum’s Ambitious Scourge – What It Means for ERC-20 Tokens Like Big Eyes Coin and MATIC.
Cryptocurrency tokens are all built on blockchain technology. Blockchains are a shared form of an immutable ledger. These ledgers enable tracking assets and recording transactions in any network. There are many blockchain systems in the crypto world, with the first blockchain being created by Bitcoin (BTC). However, newer, better blockchains include R3 Corda, Hyperledger and Ethereum (ETH).
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Funding Rates At 6-Month High, Long Squeeze Alert?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin funding rates have now hit a 6-month high, something that could lead to a long squeeze in the market. Bitcoin Funding Rates Currently Have A Highly Positive Value. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC funding rates have surged up to...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Takes Major Hit, Why The Bears Are Not Done Yet
Bitcoin price declined over 10% and even spiked below $18,000. BTC remains at a risk of more losses, as the FTX faces more heat. Bitcoin started failed to recover ground and declined over 10%. The price is trading below $19,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a...
NEWSBTC
Amid Macro Uncertainty, Bitcoin Stabilizes. Incredible October Stats Inside
The world is upside down. Is bitcoin stable now? Or is everything else extremely volatile all of a sudden? As the planet descends into chaos, bitcoin remains in a weird limbo that’s uncharacteristic of the asset and doesn’t seem to end. That’s both what it feels like and what the stats say. In the latest ARK Invest’s The Bitcoin Monthly report, they put it like this, “bitcoin finds itself in a tug of war between oversold on-chain conditions and a chaotic macro environment.”
NEWSBTC
MATIC Price Prediction: Why Rally Isn’t Over Yet
MATIC price started a major increase from the $0.840 support zone. Polygon buyers pumped the price above $1.20 and there could be more upsides. MATIC price rallied above the $1.00 and $1.20 resistance levels against the US dollar. The price is trading well above $1.00 and the 100 simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Tanks As Binance And FTX Battle Continues
FTX Token (FTT) Falls Among Worse Performers. The announcement of Binance CEO CZ has dramatically declined FTX and its token, FTT. Nobody understands the reasons behind CZ’s decision regarding FTT. But some speculate a possible vital issue between the executive and the SBF-owned exchange. FTT has plummeted by a...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Crashes Below $1,500, Why FTT and BNB Sparked Downtrend
Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,500 support against the US Dollar. ETH faced an increase in selling after the market dumped FTT, SOL, and DOGE. Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,550 and $1,500 levels. The price is now trading below $1,500 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Dips Below $21k As Long-Term Holders Harvest Profits
Bitcoin has declined below $21k during the past day as on-chain data shows signs of long-term holders harvesting profits. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder SOPR Has Spiked Up In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, profit-taking from long-term holders has previously been followed by local tops...
Comments / 0