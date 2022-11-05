Read full article on original website
Nigeria’s Psycho YP Unlocks “YPSZN3” – The Final Installment In His Cult Mixtape Trilogy
Chart-topping Nigerian rap star Psycho YP is excited to unveil his incredible new project titled YPSZN3, serving as the third and final instalment of his critically acclaimed ‘YPSZN’ series. Arriving on November 2 via Apex Village and OneRPM, YPSZN3 comes just over a year after the critically acclaimed Euphoria project, and exactly three years on from the last ‘YPSZN’ project YPSZN2.
Flo Milli Named MTV Global PUSH Artist for November
MTV PUSH has named viral sensation Flo Milli as the featured Global PUSH Artist for the month of November. Flo Milli has been hustling since High School where she would record melodies in the bathroom and even perform for the upperclassmen. After initially gaining popularity on SoundCloud in 2020, the bubbly rapper has hit milestones in her early career such as being nominated for Best Breakthrough Song at the VMAs for her feature on Baby Tate’s “I Am.” and over 4 million videos using her tunes on TikTok. Flo Milli joins MTV Push to discuss how haters inspired her first viral hit, naming her first project, embracing her versatility, and more.
Spiritual R&B Artist Moneá Confronts the Hectic Rat Race – Encourages Fans to “Check-In”
Off the heels of her international debut in London, Richmond-based R&B/Soul artist Moneá is back with a smooth and inspiring new hit entitled “Check In”. Boldly confronting the hectic rat race that is our lives, the young artist encourages herself as well as her fans to take a moment to stop, be still and check-in with themselves. Acknowledging how easy it is to lose ourselves in a busy sea of to-do lists, Moneá’s new track offers a calm and soothing R&B melody that serves as the perfect pairing for her meditative and encouraging attitude we’ve grown to know and love. Driving home the importance of staying grounded, Moneá’s spirituality bleeds through her soulful melodies, pulling listeners in from the very start.
Interviewing The World’s Most Daring Athlete, Dom Tomato – Parkour Superstar
Dominic Di Tommaso, better known as Dom Tomato is arguably the most well known parkour athlete in the world. Dom is one of Red Bull’s marquee athletes. His free-running video clips have garnered well over a hundred million views across all media platforms. In recent years, Dom and other parkour peers of his have brought so much attention to free-running/parkour as a sport. With nearly 2 million Instagram followers, Dom has made it his mission to help raise more awareness about the beautiful sport of parkour. He also strives to create as many opportunities for other Parkour athletes as possible. His YouTube channel is filled with collaborations with up and comers. The sport of Parkour may not be the biggest sport in the world but the unity among the athletes is palpable and incomparable. The Hype Magazine’s Life & Style correspondent, Charles Myambo (CM) had an interview with Dom Tomato (DT). Below are some excerpts from the interview.
Live Session with Fredro Starr on His New Talk Show “Behind The Grind”
Live Session with Hip Hop icon Fredro Starr on his new talk show “Behind The Grind” which premiered October 29, 2022, in over 80 million homes via The Impact Network. “Behind The Grind”, is a limited inspirational talk series with musician, rapper, and actor Fredro Starr (“CSI: NY,” “CSI: Miami” and “The Wire”) that explores what it truly means to be successful. Luminary guests include Sticky Fingaz, Peter Gunz, and Benzino.
Music and Culture Journalist Tallie Spencer Launches Podcast “Show Some Love”
Music journalist and media host Tallie Spencer has launched a brand new podcast about love, dating, and relationships – within the entertainment industry. Executive Produced by Bianca Bibbs and directed by Robert Thomas of Breakin Ground TV, ‘Show Some Love’ will feature “a series of open & honest conversations, with Tallie and her special guests discussing their personal experiences, covering everything from dating, to situationships, ghosting, gender norms, and other hot topics.”
Live Session with Heather Haynes, Creator of VH1’s ‘Growing Up Black’
Live Session with video producer Heather Haynes aka HomegurlHeather, creator of the award-winning VH1 digital series Growing Up Black. Heather recently partnered with Nike as a part of their popular HBCU Yardrunner Campaign, designing a sneaker for her alma mater, Clark Atlanta University. This dynamic New Orleans native is also a global marketing person for Netflix!!!
Jason Derulo Becomes Partner of Organic Treo Fruit and Birch Water
Jason Derulo Acquires Significant Ownership Stake in Organic Flavored Water Brand Created by Family of Snapple Founder. TREO, the first and only beverage in the United States to utilize birch water to create its line of organic and functional flavored waters, announced today that the internationally chart-topping singer, songwriter, and viral TikTok influencer Jason Derulo has acquired a significant ownership stake in the brand, making him a partner of the beverage company founded with the mission of creating the next generation of healthy drinks.
