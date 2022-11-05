Dominic Di Tommaso, better known as Dom Tomato is arguably the most well known parkour athlete in the world. Dom is one of Red Bull’s marquee athletes. His free-running video clips have garnered well over a hundred million views across all media platforms. In recent years, Dom and other parkour peers of his have brought so much attention to free-running/parkour as a sport. With nearly 2 million Instagram followers, Dom has made it his mission to help raise more awareness about the beautiful sport of parkour. He also strives to create as many opportunities for other Parkour athletes as possible. His YouTube channel is filled with collaborations with up and comers. The sport of Parkour may not be the biggest sport in the world but the unity among the athletes is palpable and incomparable. The Hype Magazine’s Life & Style correspondent, Charles Myambo (CM) had an interview with Dom Tomato (DT). Below are some excerpts from the interview.

