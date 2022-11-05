John and Thelma Myrick of Blevins will celebrate their 65 wedding anniversary November 28th. They were married on that date in 1957 at the Methodist Parsonage in Bingen. They will have a 65th anniversary reception at the Friendship Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in McCaskill November 26th from 2pm to 4pm. All friends and family are invited to spend this special afternoon with them.

BLEVINS, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO