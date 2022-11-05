Read full article on original website
Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
Watch: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins get into it on the sideline
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are playing just their third game together this season after the latter was suspended to open the campaign. Heading into Sunday’s game against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, the two had made sweet music with one another. In fact, Hopkins caught 22-of-27 targets for 262 yards in his first two games this season.
Seahawks mascot takes hilarious shot at Russell Wilson over Twitter
Blitz the Seahawk is joining in on the roast of Russell Wilson. Blitz, the official mascot of the Seattle Seahawks, went viral this week for a hilarious tweet. Seattle is headed to Germany for Week 10 to play a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a result, Blitz tweeted an in-depth look into his plans for the roughly 10-hour flight. Notably, Blitz said that he would be saving time in the middle of the flight for “High Knees and light stretching.”
Time for Raiders to move on from QB Derek Carr
They're condemning Carr because the Raiders (2-6) are last in the AFC West and have blown three leads of 17 points or more. One reason why they've crashed is his declining play. Through eight games, Carr's completed 62.3 percent of his passes and posted an 88.5 passer rating. These numbers...
The Braves make their first trade of the offseason
This could mean the Braves have found their Guillermo Heredia replacement. Either guy could also stick around in Gwinnett. I don’t have any issues with this move, even if it’s not impressive. It’s good to see that the Braves are already hard at work, and it surely won’t be their last move.
Oregon coach has great response to question about Auburn rumor
Oregon coach Dan Lanning had a great response to a question about a rumor tying him to the Auburn job. Lanning is in his first year as Oregon’s head football coach after previously serving as Georgia’s head coach. Lanning’s Ducks lost their opener to Georgia badly, but they have won eight in a row since and are 8-1.
Sean Payton shares which QB he would love to coach on 'Manningcast'
Sean Payton is enjoying his time away from coaching after being the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021. Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching again. And there is one quarterback he’d love to team up with if he had his way.
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
The Steelers Should Now Have Their #1 Option To Replace Matt Canada At Season’s End
Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to not relieve offensive coordinator, Matt Canada of his duties during the team’s Week 9 bye. At this point, it is likely that there won’t be any big coaching staff changes in Pittsburgh until the end of the season. It would be shocking, given the organization’s 15 points per game, if Canada was retained for the 2023 campaign. A complete turnaround would have to happen and with rookie, Kenny Pickett‘s growing pains, the offense is unlikely to be good enough for it to warrant a third season for the current play caller.
Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields
The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
Mike McCarthy addresses report linking Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys were recently mentioned as a potential suitor for Odell Beckham Jr., and head coach Mike McCarthy has all but confirmed that they are interested. McCarthy was asked on Monday about the rumors linking Beckham to the Cowboys. He said he loves the team’s current receiver group and is focused solely on them, but he also admitted he is a “huge fan” of Beckham.
Bills have apparent concerns about potential Josh Allen injury
The Buffalo Bills apparently have some concerns about an elbow injury Josh Allen suffered late in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. Bills coach Sean McDermott revealed Monday that Allen was dealing with an elbow injury and would likely be limited in practice this week. McDermott did not go into detail about the severity of the injury, stating that the team was waiting for more information after Allen is further evaluated.
Bengals respond to being flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer be playing in primetime in Week 11, and the better of those two teams had a great reaction to the change. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 20,...
Peyton Manning shares his reaction to Jeff Saturday hire
Peyton Manning’s longtime former teammate Jeff Saturday was hired on Monday as the interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts. Saturday has no previous coaching experience in college or the NFL, making his hiring nothing short of shocking. Even Manning admitted the hire left him surprised. “I was surprised;...
Some reasons to be excited about the Braves latest trade
The Braves added Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for one of their 2021 draft picks. On the surface, it may not look like much. Hilliard only hit .184 last season with a .544 OPS over 70 games. That doesn’t sound like anybody who is going to contribute in Atlanta next season. However, his peripherals suggest this could be a trade with a decent amount of upside for the Braves. Throw in the fact that it took very little to acquire Hilliard, and it might be another genius under-the-radar addition by Alex Anthopoulos.
Watch: Terry Bradshaw makes cringe-worthy comment on pre-game show
Hall of Fame quarterback and long-time analyst Terry Bradshaw made a cringe-worthy comment during FOX's pregame show on Sunday when discussing Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals offense. After talking about the Cardinals' mentality to always want to throw the ball instead of running it, Bradshaw said of Murray: "I...
Could benched QB Matt Ryan help coach for the Colts?
The Indianapolis Colts stunned the football world this week by hiring former center and ESPN NFL analyst Jeff Saturday as its interim head coach. Saturday's hiring opened up a can of worms that makes the Colts impossible to predict for the future, particularly with who exactly will call the plays for the team going forward.
Steelers Former Star DB Says Trading Challenging WR Claypool was “Much Needed” in 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers’ former two-time Super Bowl-winning cornerback, Ike Taylor knows a thing or two about receivers after years of lining up against some of the league’s very best during his 12-year career. He and co-host Mark Bergin outlined the necessity of the team trading 3rd-year wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears during Monday’s Beleav in Steelers episode on Facebook Live.
Polarizing coach congratulates Geno Smith on latest performance
The career renaissance of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is going strong nine games into the season. And after his latest standout performance — a 275-yard, two-touchdown outing in a 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals — Smith earned praise from an unlikely source, current Iona (and former Louisville) basketball head coach Rick Pitino.
