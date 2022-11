The men’s and women’s races at Sunday’s TCS New York City Marathon provided many storylines; many came from participants, and some of the funniest came from spectators. Wrinkle made headlines during last year’s marathon when she was spotted turning those little legs through the borough of Queens. Wrinkle has a large social media following, boasting over 600,000 followers on Instagram. Earlier this year, Wrinkle set a one-kilometre duck world record of 18 minutes and eight seconds at New York’s Long Island Marathon.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO