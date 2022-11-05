ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

College GameDay headed to massive SEC East showdown

By Sam Murphy
 3 days ago
Kelsey Kremer/The Register

The Week 10 college football slate features a couple of key matchups that will greatly impact the CFP race such as the Alabama Crimson Tide at the LSU Tigers. Over the past decade, this game has hosted the College GameDay crew plenty of times, however, this year it will have a new location.

College GameDay is headed to Athens, GA for the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers, as ranked by the College Football Playoff committee.

The Volunteers are led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, the current Heisman Trophy favorite. Despite the Vols offense leading the country in virtually every offensive statistic, they enter the match-up as an 8.5-point underdog against the defending national champion Bulldogs.

CBS will have the game at 2:30 pm CST.

