It’s A Bad Year For Mice In Your Camper In Minnesota

Happy campers everywhere are putting their RVs, 5th wheels, and travel trailers away for the winter. Part of the process is cleaning it out and using rodent-deterring measures to make sure your camper doesn't get damaged by mice. We did all that, but I went back to check recently and found that it only took a couple of weeks for mice to overtake it.
Four Minnesotans Win Big Money in Powerball (UPDATED)

UPDATE (11/8/22 12:37 PM): One person who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. A snafu caused a very delayed Monday Powerball Jackpot drawing...but the numbers have been drawn and it looks like we'll have a record jackpot amount. It doesn't look like anyone won the big jackpot, but four Minnesotans have some cash coming their way thanks to the Powerball lottery. Read where those tickets were sold below.
Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand

Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
WABASHA, MN
Missing girl Madison Sellers last seen in Minneapolis

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl in Blaine who has been missing since last week. In the alert shared by the Minnesota BCA, police say Sellers was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
BLAINE, MN
Minnesota Lottery Issues Caused Powerball Delay

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The delay in the release of the results of Monday night's Powerball was caused by issues in Minnesota. A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the Minnesota Lottery blamed the delay on Minnesota's sales verification system. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a...
Minnesota documentary 'Move Me' to make TV debut Monday night

A Minnesota-made documentary, Move Me, is making its TV debut Monday night. The film stars and is co-directed by Minnesotan Kelsey Peterson, who at the age of 27, dove into Lake Superior off the shores of Wisconsin and emerged paralyzed from the chest down. Her spinal cord injury completely changed her way of life, as she has always been a dancer, and sought out a career dedicated to it.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

