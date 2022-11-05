Read full article on original website
Related
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
It’s A Bad Year For Mice In Your Camper In Minnesota
Happy campers everywhere are putting their RVs, 5th wheels, and travel trailers away for the winter. Part of the process is cleaning it out and using rodent-deterring measures to make sure your camper doesn't get damaged by mice. We did all that, but I went back to check recently and found that it only took a couple of weeks for mice to overtake it.
Minnesota Teen Named ‘Superhero’ By Farmer In Need
We keep hearing about the community impact lately when it comes to finishing harvest when a family emergency happens. Someone hears about it, rallies the neighbors, and the field gets done in hours. But sometimes it only takes one person to make a difference to someone in need. Last fall,...
Epic Night Tubing w/ Synchronized Lights and Music in Minnesota
Make this winter one to never forget by checking out this epic night tubing in Minnesota. I've seen pictures but I've never been. I'm thinking this might be the year I need to go. I know I'm an adult but this looks too fun to pass up on!. Powder Ridge...
Eagan subdivision lights up for Christmas – again – to remember neighbor
EAGAN, Minn. — During their 54 years of marriage, Jake and his wife Cheryl looked forward to Christmas. "It meant family," Jake said. "Just a time to share love." They passed that love to their daughter, Ann. "My mom – she was love in a capsule. Christmas was really...
mprnews.org
'Blood moon' expected Tuesday morning: When to see it in Minnesota
If you’re staying up really late Monday, or getting up really early Tuesday, don’t forget to look up. An eerie red ‘blood moon’ lunar eclipse is expected, and it might be a while before we’ll get to see one like it again. MPR News host...
Gross discovery in pizza bought from a Twin Cities Domino's
A roach, a rat, a bird — even someone’s uncle’s greasy tupeè — have been suggested on Twitter as possible answers to what was found inside a Domino’s Pizza ordered in St. Louis Park last week. Twin Cities resident Abby Honold said she ordered...
Four Minnesotans Win Big Money in Powerball (UPDATED)
UPDATE (11/8/22 12:37 PM): One person who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. A snafu caused a very delayed Monday Powerball Jackpot drawing...but the numbers have been drawn and it looks like we'll have a record jackpot amount. It doesn't look like anyone won the big jackpot, but four Minnesotans have some cash coming their way thanks to the Powerball lottery. Read where those tickets were sold below.
Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand
Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
Top Thanksgiving Side Dishes for 2022 in Minnesota, Iowa, & Wisconsin
We're just two weeks from Thanksgiving (insert mind-blown emoji here). Have you started planning what you'll make for the big Thanksgiving dinner? If you need some help deciding, I have the favorite Thanksgiving side dishes for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin for 2022. What Do You Make for Thanksgiving?. What do...
fox9.com
Missing girl Madison Sellers last seen in Minneapolis
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl in Blaine who has been missing since last week. In the alert shared by the Minnesota BCA, police say Sellers was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
Three $50,000 Minnesota Winners But No Jackpot in Powerball Drawing
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Monday’s Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $1.9 billion after another drawing without a jackpot winner came and went Saturday night. There were big winners in Minnesota for the third straight drawing. The Minnesota Lottery says three $50,000 winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Plymouth, Outing and Apple Valley.
Screams heard night before Edina woman's body found in Lake Minnetonka
A married, 33-year-old woman's body was pulled from Lake Minnetonka a day after someone told police they heard "screaming" near where she was found, according to a search warrant affidavit. The woman has been identified by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office as Bhumika Pathak Lisbon, of Edina. Her death hasn't...
How About This $12 Million Minnesota Cabin In The Woods!?
How much of a Minnesota cabin in the woods can you get for $12 million dollars. A lot! That's how much. There are lots of cabins built in the tall jackpines of Minnesota. I've seen tons of 'em. But I've never seen a “cabin” like this one in the north-central part of the state.
Minnesota Lottery Issues Caused Powerball Delay
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The delay in the release of the results of Monday night's Powerball was caused by issues in Minnesota. A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the Minnesota Lottery blamed the delay on Minnesota's sales verification system. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a...
Minnesota documentary 'Move Me' to make TV debut Monday night
A Minnesota-made documentary, Move Me, is making its TV debut Monday night. The film stars and is co-directed by Minnesotan Kelsey Peterson, who at the age of 27, dove into Lake Superior off the shores of Wisconsin and emerged paralyzed from the chest down. Her spinal cord injury completely changed her way of life, as she has always been a dancer, and sought out a career dedicated to it.
Inside Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Abandoned Building
It's a building that has been abandoned for decades, yet it's still standing. It's led to numerous injuries and sadly, even death over the years. These days, it's a hot spot for urban explorers, but going inside can be quite perilous. The Fruen Mill first opened its doors in the...
10 Tips for Saving on Minnesota Heating Costs This Winter
Experts are predicting an increase of somewhere between fifteen and twenty percent for heating costs in Minnesota this winter. That's the largest jump in more than a decade. And what Mother Nature decides to do to us over the next few months will determine just how hard of an impact that will be to our wallets.
Minnesota Zoo Welcomes Back Bottlenose Dolphins
The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley like many zoos around the country including The Lake Superior Zoo often exchanges animals on a temporary or more permanent basis. The pod of bottlenose dolphins that are back at the Minnesota Zoo is temporary. I was over the moon when I first saw...
Minnesota Had Four Big Powerball Winners Monday, Jackpot Reportedly Won
There was a little drama Monday as the record Powerball jackpot climbed over the $2 billion mark. Usually, the drawings are held at 9:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, but there was a delay on November 7. The delay was reportedly due to one of the 48 participating lotteries...
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 1