Baton Rouge, LA

5 reasons the Tide keep the CFP hopes alive against LSU

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Alabama Crimson Tide have no room for error if the team wants to keep their national championship hopes alive this year. The Crimson Tide already have a loss on the resume after coming up short against the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers back on the third Saturday of October.

However, with a trip to No. 10 LSU, the Tide controls its own ability to get back into the playoff picture. LSU is one of the most intriguing teams in football because the only two losses this year came against Florida State to open the season and against No. 1 Tennessee as well.

The Tide have not played incredibly well on the road so far this year. The team has fared rather well in Baton Rouge over the past decade, though. Alabama has won 10 of the last 11 matchups against LSU with five of them coming in Baton Rouge and one in New Orleans.

Here are five reasons why the Tide will keep their national championship hopes alive Saturday night.

History repeats itself

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Alabama has more wins in Baton Rouge than LSU does in the entire series. Alabama is 29-9-2 all-time in Baton Rouge, whereas the Tigers have 26 wins in the series all-time. The Tide has also won five straight in Tiger Stadium.

Nick Saban > Brian Kelly

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LSU made one of the most shocking moves of the off-season when they poached Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame. Kelly had kept the Irish near the top of the college football mountain for the better part of a decade, but he could never quite compete with Nick Saban and that certainly factored into his move. Saban most notably got the best of Kelly in the 2013 National Championship game when the Tide ran ramped on the Irish 42-14.

Alabama rushing attack

Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

While the receiving game hasn’t quite gotten to the level Alabama fans may have grown accustomed to, the rushing game has been outstanding. The Tide lead the country at 6.02 yards per carry while the LSU defense ranks No. 66 against the run nationally. Jahmyr Gibbs will be a massive X-factor headed into the top-10 showdown.

Eli Ricks wants the spotlight

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

It’s taken some time, but Eli Ricks has played his way into a starting role and looks phenomenal. Through Week 9 Ricks has only given up two receptions, has five pass break ups and has allowed a passer rating of less than 40. After transferring from LSU this offseason, this one will be personal for Ricks and we can expect him at his best.

Bryce Young is the best player in college football

(Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Bryce Young is the best player in college football and he shows it week in and week out. The stage is never too big, the lights are never too bright, and the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner never cracks under pressure. Even though the Tide haven’t appeared as dominant this season, Bryce will likely continue to put this team on his back in crisis.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

