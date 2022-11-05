ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oswego County Today

10th Mountain Div. Band Fulton Veterans Day Concert Canceled

FULTON, NY – A number of Fulton Community Band members, as well as director Carol Fox have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few days, which has led to the cancellation of the annual Veterans Day concert with the 10th Mountain Div. Band, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, in the G. Ray Bodley High School auditorium.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

H. Lee White Maritime Museum Offers Holiday Workshop For Kids Sunday

OSWEGO – Children will decorate an ornament for themselves and one for a museum tree, listen to a holiday story, and have an opportunity to visit with Freddy the Parrot. This free program will be held Sunday, November 13, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum in Oswego. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dry or canned good to be donated to a local food pantry. This activity is appropriate for ages 3 and up. Refreshments served.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Josephine H. O’Brien

FULTON – Josephine H. “Josie” O’Brien, 96, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully Monday, November 7, 2022. She was born in Skaneateles Falls, New York, on September 12, 1926 and was the tenth child of Rami “Raymond” and Vincenza Cavone. Josie was always...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Offices Closed For Veterans Day

OSWEGO COUNTY – The following is a message from Oswego County alerting residents of Veteran’s Day closures:. All Oswego County offices, solid waste transfer stations, the Bristol Hill Landfill and the Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Ellen Kane

FULTON – Ellen Kane, 79, of Fulton, New York, died Saturday, November 5, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born in 1943 to William and Katharine (nee’ Miller) Tierney, in Oswego, New York, where she was raised and later graduated from Oswego Catholic High School. Upon graduation she continued her education at D’younville College in Buffalo, New York, then graduated from SUNY Oswego, with a degree in elementary education.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Phoenix Breakfast Spot Celebrates Veterans All Year Long

PHOENIX, NY – On any given day, you’ll find that Our Family to Yours Cafe, located in Phoenix, celebrates veterans of all military branches every day of the year. Walking through the cafe, you’ll find their Wall of Honor extending down through the restaurant on the left-hand side. It’s filled with framed photos, as well as brass plates with service members names and service dates.
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

Menter Ambulance Appoints Director Of Training, Quality

FULTON — The education and training of EMTs and paramedics does not end when they complete their initial education course and take their state and national examinations. Rather than a single training event, the education of an EMT and a Paramedic is an ongoing and transformative process that lasts throughout the career of the provider.
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Announces Package Of Oswego Holiday Initiatives

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced yesterday, Friday, November 4, the city of Oswego will be hosting several different events and initiatives throughout the holiday season to encourage local shopping, promote downtown businesses, offer youth activities, and drum up the holiday spirit. The announcement includes the recently announced downtown...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich

OSWEGO – Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich, aka Hairbag, 64, of Oswego, New York, passed away on November 6, 2022 in Syracuse, New York. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Floyd and Mary Lou (Perry) Stanford. Jeff was a lineworker at Nestle. He enjoyed being by the water, watching...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Marie J. Korta

FULTON – Marie J. Korta, 73, of The Villages, Florida, and a former resident of Liverpool, New York, died Sunday November 6, 2022 in the Generation Senior Living, Florida, after a long illness. Marie was born in Fulton, New York, the daughter of Josephine Francesconi of Fulton, and the...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Oswego County Today

Debra L. Mulcahey

OSWEGO – Debra L. Mulcahey, 63, of Oswego died Thursday November 3, 2022 in St. Joseph Hospital, after a long illness. Debra was the daughter of the late Merle and Suzanne (Merritt) Pitcher. Debra was a loving stay at home mom, where she enjoyed caring and nurturing her children...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

GRB Students Demonstrate Musical Talents At Fall Concerts

FULTON – Students at Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School displayed their musical skills during a pair of fall concerts last week. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the GRB music program hosted its first of two concerts, featuring the school’s Chamber Choir, Wind Ensemble, and Symphonic Orchestra. The Chamber Choir, under conductor and music teacher Taras Logvis, began the evening with a series of folk songs by Johannes Brahms.
Oswego County Today

Deanna D. (Plummer) Hall

BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Deanna D. (Plummer) Hall, 78, of Baldwinsville, New York, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was the daughter of Carl Plummer and Margaret Tobin (Northrup). Deanna was a woman of many hats having run...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Oswego County Today

Wheeler Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community

Oswego, NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Andrea Wheeler as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to welcome Andrea to our Christopher Community team as Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community,” said President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Andrea’s diverse background with regard to her property management experience will be a tremendous asset to our portfolio.”
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Edward J. Farfaglia

FULTON – Edward J. Farfaglia, 69, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family. Ed was born in Fulton to the late Silvio and Angela (Tomarchio) Farfaglia. He had remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Ed retired from National Grid after 32 years as...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Michael A. Longo

FULTON – Michael “Mike” A. Longo, age 61 of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Mike retired from the Town of Granby Highway Department after over 30 years of service. He also owned and operated M&M Coal and Stoves since 1998 with his previous wife, Brenda Longo. He also owned and operated Sterling Creek Campground with his wife, Debbie since 2009.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy