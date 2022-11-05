Read full article on original website
Youth Bureau/Oswego Kiwanis Host Christmas Craft Show
OSWEGO – The Oswego City County Youth Bureau in collaboration with Oswego Kiwanis Club will be hosting a Christmas Craft Show on November 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. 5th Street, Oswego, New York, 13126. Fifty vendors will be participating, and...
10th Mountain Div. Band Fulton Veterans Day Concert Canceled
FULTON, NY – A number of Fulton Community Band members, as well as director Carol Fox have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few days, which has led to the cancellation of the annual Veterans Day concert with the 10th Mountain Div. Band, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, in the G. Ray Bodley High School auditorium.
H. Lee White Maritime Museum Offers Holiday Workshop For Kids Sunday
OSWEGO – Children will decorate an ornament for themselves and one for a museum tree, listen to a holiday story, and have an opportunity to visit with Freddy the Parrot. This free program will be held Sunday, November 13, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum in Oswego. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dry or canned good to be donated to a local food pantry. This activity is appropriate for ages 3 and up. Refreshments served.
Josephine H. O’Brien
FULTON – Josephine H. “Josie” O’Brien, 96, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully Monday, November 7, 2022. She was born in Skaneateles Falls, New York, on September 12, 1926 and was the tenth child of Rami “Raymond” and Vincenza Cavone. Josie was always...
Oswego County Offices Closed For Veterans Day
OSWEGO COUNTY – The following is a message from Oswego County alerting residents of Veteran’s Day closures:. All Oswego County offices, solid waste transfer stations, the Bristol Hill Landfill and the Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
Ellen Kane
FULTON – Ellen Kane, 79, of Fulton, New York, died Saturday, November 5, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born in 1943 to William and Katharine (nee’ Miller) Tierney, in Oswego, New York, where she was raised and later graduated from Oswego Catholic High School. Upon graduation she continued her education at D’younville College in Buffalo, New York, then graduated from SUNY Oswego, with a degree in elementary education.
Phoenix Breakfast Spot Celebrates Veterans All Year Long
PHOENIX, NY – On any given day, you’ll find that Our Family to Yours Cafe, located in Phoenix, celebrates veterans of all military branches every day of the year. Walking through the cafe, you’ll find their Wall of Honor extending down through the restaurant on the left-hand side. It’s filled with framed photos, as well as brass plates with service members names and service dates.
Menter Ambulance Appoints Director Of Training, Quality
FULTON — The education and training of EMTs and paramedics does not end when they complete their initial education course and take their state and national examinations. Rather than a single training event, the education of an EMT and a Paramedic is an ongoing and transformative process that lasts throughout the career of the provider.
Mayor Barlow Announces Package Of Oswego Holiday Initiatives
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced yesterday, Friday, November 4, the city of Oswego will be hosting several different events and initiatives throughout the holiday season to encourage local shopping, promote downtown businesses, offer youth activities, and drum up the holiday spirit. The announcement includes the recently announced downtown...
Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich
OSWEGO – Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich, aka Hairbag, 64, of Oswego, New York, passed away on November 6, 2022 in Syracuse, New York. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Floyd and Mary Lou (Perry) Stanford. Jeff was a lineworker at Nestle. He enjoyed being by the water, watching...
Marie J. Korta
FULTON – Marie J. Korta, 73, of The Villages, Florida, and a former resident of Liverpool, New York, died Sunday November 6, 2022 in the Generation Senior Living, Florida, after a long illness. Marie was born in Fulton, New York, the daughter of Josephine Francesconi of Fulton, and the...
Mayor Barlow Announces Opening Of 2022-2023 Free Public Ice-Skating Season
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Thursday, November 3, the operating hours for free open ice skating at the Cullinan Ice Rink at Kingsford Park School, opening for the season on Friday, November 11. New this year the city will offer ice skate rentals for $2 per pair...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 30 – November 5
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 5:45 p.m., the Fulton Fire Department was dispatched to 704 Highland St. for a structure fire with residents still inside. Full story here. The City of Fulton Police Department...
Debra L. Mulcahey
OSWEGO – Debra L. Mulcahey, 63, of Oswego died Thursday November 3, 2022 in St. Joseph Hospital, after a long illness. Debra was the daughter of the late Merle and Suzanne (Merritt) Pitcher. Debra was a loving stay at home mom, where she enjoyed caring and nurturing her children...
GRB Students Demonstrate Musical Talents At Fall Concerts
FULTON – Students at Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School displayed their musical skills during a pair of fall concerts last week. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the GRB music program hosted its first of two concerts, featuring the school’s Chamber Choir, Wind Ensemble, and Symphonic Orchestra. The Chamber Choir, under conductor and music teacher Taras Logvis, began the evening with a series of folk songs by Johannes Brahms.
Deanna D. (Plummer) Hall
BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Deanna D. (Plummer) Hall, 78, of Baldwinsville, New York, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was the daughter of Carl Plummer and Margaret Tobin (Northrup). Deanna was a woman of many hats having run...
Shineman Foundation Supports OCO’s Giving Thanks Celebration
OSWEGO – The Shineman Foundation has lent its support to Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving That Grows initiative by signing on as a Gold Level Sponsor for OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration. Presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, the food and beverage pairing event...
Wheeler Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community
Oswego, NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Andrea Wheeler as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to welcome Andrea to our Christopher Community team as Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community,” said President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Andrea’s diverse background with regard to her property management experience will be a tremendous asset to our portfolio.”
Edward J. Farfaglia
FULTON – Edward J. Farfaglia, 69, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family. Ed was born in Fulton to the late Silvio and Angela (Tomarchio) Farfaglia. He had remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Ed retired from National Grid after 32 years as...
Michael A. Longo
FULTON – Michael “Mike” A. Longo, age 61 of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Mike retired from the Town of Granby Highway Department after over 30 years of service. He also owned and operated M&M Coal and Stoves since 1998 with his previous wife, Brenda Longo. He also owned and operated Sterling Creek Campground with his wife, Debbie since 2009.
