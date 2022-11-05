Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Live: Election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Voters across Jackson County are casting their ballots in Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election to decide the fate of candidates seeking seats in the Michigan House and Senate, U.S. Congress, county commission, local school boards and more. Millage proposals for Leoni Township roads, the village of...
eastlansinginfo.news
Ask ELI: Are Churches Allowed to Put Up Political Signs?
Editor’s note: Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day, and the ballot includes the East Lansing School Board and Public Library. Don’t forget that ELi has a nonpartisan General Election Guide to help you be informed. East Lansing Info runs a journalism service for our readers called Ask ELi...
fox2detroit.com
Department of Justice monitoring elections in 5 Michigan cities
(FOX 2) - Five cities in Michigan will have federal authorities monitoring polls during election day to ensure voting rights laws are upheld and obeyed. Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Pontiac, and Southfield were all named in a release from the U.S. Department of Justice that said it planned to monitor voting rights laws in 64 different jurisdictions.
thelivingstonpost.com
Livingston County’s most-famous roundabouts remain on list of most dangerous intersections in state
The roundabouts at Lee and Whitmore Lake roads in Green Oak Township have made the list of Top 20 Most Dangerous Intersections in Michigan. The roundabouts, located just off U.S. 23 near Costco and the Green Oak Village Place mall, have been controversial with area drivers since they opened. According...
MLive
I-94 ramp closing for rebuilding in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – An I-94 ramp in Jackson County is closing for rebuilding. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound U.S. 127, beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The ramp is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Traffic is...
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
Annoyed: Is It Illegal To Drive Too Slowly In Genesee County & Michigan?
We've all been stuck on I-69 headed to work at a speed far slower than the posted 70 miles per hour -- in the left lane. What makes it worse: there's NO reason for it. No snow. No rain. No other vehicle ahead of that person. Or my other favorite, headed down Dort Highway where it's now 55 miles per hour, someone's going 45. Or this one... 35 miles per hour posted on Saginaw Street in Downtown Grand Blanc...someone won't go above 25 and it's not the school zone. Let's add that to our frustration, too... When school isn't in session, you don't have to slow down.
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Jackson (MI)
Jackson is the only city in Jackson County, Michigan, United States of America. It is also the county’s seat. In the 2021 census, the city’s population was 31,347. Jackson is 40 miles west of Anne Arbor and 35 miles south of Lansing. The city was founded in 1829,...
whmi.com
Brighton Man Awarded Millions In Suit Against Trucking Company
A Brighton man injured by a commercial truck tire in a 2018 freeway incident has been awarded millions by a jury in a civil lawsuit. Following a civil trial that lasted 15 days in Oakland County Circuit Court, Vincent Doa was awarded a $7.7 million verdict. He was injured after being struck by a 450-pound tire that detached from a commercial truck on August 13th, 2018 as he was driving eastbound on I-96 near Wixom. Doa sued the trucking company for poor inspection and maintenance that caused tire dislodgement.
Dixon, Gibbs make last-minute West Michigan votes
The Tudor Dixon Bus Tour continued Saturday with freedom rallies in Zeeland, Jackson and Waterford Township.
WILX-TV
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
eastlansinginfo.news
QD at Michigan/Harrison Will Become a Party/Convenience Store [UPDATED]
UPDATE, Nov. 8, 2022, 5:15 pm: We have added comment from Quality Dairy Co.’s President and CEO below. Despite fears from residents of the Chesterfield Hills neighborhood that the Quality Dairy store near them will become a marijuana dispensary, the store will instead become a party/convenience store. The store...
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country road
A Michigan witness at Jackson reported watching a funnel over a nearby house that connected to a cloud of smoke that then followed the witness at about 3 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
WILX-TV
House lost to fire in Henrietta Township
MUNITH, Mich. (WILX) - A house on Coon Hill Road was lost to a fire just before noon on Tuesday. Officials were alerted to a house fire at 11:52 a.m. People in the area said the homeowner was inside the house with her two dogs and a cat. She was able to escape with her two dogs. The homeowner said the cat had not been located as of now.
fox2detroit.com
Alcohol suspected in dirt bike crash that killed Michigan man
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead after a dirt bike crash Saturday in Ionia County. Police said the 52-year-old Howard City man and a 31-year-old Lansing man were riding dirt bikes at a home in the 7300 block of Barr Road when they crashed into each other at 8:25 p.m.
Michigan Democrats rally ahead of election day
Despite rain and high winds, dozens of Democrats gathered in Lansing for a rally,
Homeowner, 2 dogs displaced in fire north of Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A fire displaced a homeowner and two dogs Sunday evening north of Jackson, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 5:37 p.m., Nov. 6 on Bartlett Road in Henrietta Township, about 20 miles northeast of Jackson, said Chief Richard Wetmore of the Henrietta Township Fire Department.
Charlotte man arrested for firing gun at person in bar
A Charlotte man was arraigned Monday on charges of assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon.
WILX-TV
Sparrow arranges military funerals for 5 unclaimed Michigan veterans
AUGUSTA, Mich. (WILX) - Five individuals whose remains had gone unclaimed will receive full military burials on Thursday thanks to the work of Sparrow Forensic Pathology and federal officials. Sparrow officials researched the backgrounds of the dead individuals who had either lost touch with their families or could not afford...
