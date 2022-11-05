ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastlansinginfo.news

Ask ELI: Are Churches Allowed to Put Up Political Signs?

Editor’s note: Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day, and the ballot includes the East Lansing School Board and Public Library. Don’t forget that ELi has a nonpartisan General Election Guide to help you be informed. East Lansing Info runs a journalism service for our readers called Ask ELi...
EAST LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Department of Justice monitoring elections in 5 Michigan cities

(FOX 2) - Five cities in Michigan will have federal authorities monitoring polls during election day to ensure voting rights laws are upheld and obeyed. Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Pontiac, and Southfield were all named in a release from the U.S. Department of Justice that said it planned to monitor voting rights laws in 64 different jurisdictions.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

I-94 ramp closing for rebuilding in Jackson County

JACKSON, MI – An I-94 ramp in Jackson County is closing for rebuilding. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound U.S. 127, beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The ramp is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Traffic is...
1470 WFNT

Annoyed: Is It Illegal To Drive Too Slowly In Genesee County & Michigan?

We've all been stuck on I-69 headed to work at a speed far slower than the posted 70 miles per hour -- in the left lane. What makes it worse: there's NO reason for it. No snow. No rain. No other vehicle ahead of that person. Or my other favorite, headed down Dort Highway where it's now 55 miles per hour, someone's going 45. Or this one... 35 miles per hour posted on Saginaw Street in Downtown Grand Blanc...someone won't go above 25 and it's not the school zone. Let's add that to our frustration, too... When school isn't in session, you don't have to slow down.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Jackson (MI)

Jackson is the only city in Jackson County, Michigan, United States of America. It is also the county’s seat. In the 2021 census, the city’s population was 31,347. Jackson is 40 miles west of Anne Arbor and 35 miles south of Lansing. The city was founded in 1829,...
JACKSON, MI
whmi.com

Brighton Man Awarded Millions In Suit Against Trucking Company

A Brighton man injured by a commercial truck tire in a 2018 freeway incident has been awarded millions by a jury in a civil lawsuit. Following a civil trial that lasted 15 days in Oakland County Circuit Court, Vincent Doa was awarded a $7.7 million verdict. He was injured after being struck by a 450-pound tire that detached from a commercial truck on August 13th, 2018 as he was driving eastbound on I-96 near Wixom. Doa sued the trucking company for poor inspection and maintenance that caused tire dislodgement.
BRIGHTON, MI
WILX-TV

High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
LANSING, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

QD at Michigan/Harrison Will Become a Party/Convenience Store [UPDATED]

UPDATE, Nov. 8, 2022, 5:15 pm: We have added comment from Quality Dairy Co.’s President and CEO below. Despite fears from residents of the Chesterfield Hills neighborhood that the Quality Dairy store near them will become a marijuana dispensary, the store will instead become a party/convenience store. The store...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

House lost to fire in Henrietta Township

MUNITH, Mich. (WILX) - A house on Coon Hill Road was lost to a fire just before noon on Tuesday. Officials were alerted to a house fire at 11:52 a.m. People in the area said the homeowner was inside the house with her two dogs and a cat. She was able to escape with her two dogs. The homeowner said the cat had not been located as of now.
MUNITH, MI
fox2detroit.com

Alcohol suspected in dirt bike crash that killed Michigan man

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead after a dirt bike crash Saturday in Ionia County. Police said the 52-year-old Howard City man and a 31-year-old Lansing man were riding dirt bikes at a home in the 7300 block of Barr Road when they crashed into each other at 8:25 p.m.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Homeowner, 2 dogs displaced in fire north of Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A fire displaced a homeowner and two dogs Sunday evening north of Jackson, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 5:37 p.m., Nov. 6 on Bartlett Road in Henrietta Township, about 20 miles northeast of Jackson, said Chief Richard Wetmore of the Henrietta Township Fire Department.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Sparrow arranges military funerals for 5 unclaimed Michigan veterans

AUGUSTA, Mich. (WILX) - Five individuals whose remains had gone unclaimed will receive full military burials on Thursday thanks to the work of Sparrow Forensic Pathology and federal officials. Sparrow officials researched the backgrounds of the dead individuals who had either lost touch with their families or could not afford...
AUGUSTA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy