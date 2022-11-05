Read full article on original website
WTF happened to Conor McGregor?!?
Conor McGregor looks like he was morphing into Doctor Zaius and got stuck halfway through the process. I’m not sure what to make of his latest social media post but his followers are speculating that “Notorious” either lost his mind, had too much Proper 12, or is riding the white horse straight into Kanye territory.
UFC responds to ‘suspicious betting’ investigation, denies ‘unethical or irresponsible’ behavior
U.S. Integrity recently opened an investigation into the “suspicious” gambling activity that occurred ahead of the Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Darrick Minner fight at UFC Vegas 64. Just hours before the event, the pre-fight betting line saw a colossal shift in favor of Nuerdanbieke to win by first-round knockout.
UFC 281 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 2): Michael Chandler knocks off Dustin Poirier, earns lightweight title shot
Will the real lightweight title contender please stand up?. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inching closer to the three-round slobberknocker between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, set for the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main card this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Too soon? Marina Rodriguez questions stoppage loss to Amanda Lemos in UFC Vegas 64’s main event
Marina Rodriguez thinks her fight at UFC Vegas 64 last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, was stopped too soon. It didn’t take long for one-half of UFC Vegas 64’s main event to protest the stoppage on social media, as a few hours after the conclusion of the main event, Rodriguez claimed that referee Jason Herzog stopped her fight against Amanda Lemos too soon (watch highlights).
Unfrozen like Elsa? Alex Pereira joins Jon Jones in mocking UFC 281 opponent Israel Adesanya
Reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was trying to have one of those “mic drop” moments during a recent press conference, promising to leave longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira “Frozen like Elsa” in The UFC 281 main event on Nov. 12 in New York, a reference to the Disney animated movie Frozen.
Highlights! Fight Circus IV ends with two-vs-one fight, Bob Sapp showdown
Certain events end up being called a circus sideshow, but only Fight Circus actually embraces the freakshow element of combat sports and turns it up to an 11. Fight Circus 4 just went down from Bangkok, Thailand and featured a bevvy of ridiculous themed bouts. Indian leg wrestling, a big vs. tall bout, only arms vs. only legs, and something called ‘Living room MMA’ were all scheduled. And the card was capped by Fight Circus head honcho Jon Nutt stepping in against two much smaller men, “Bank” and “No Money,” in a two-on-one modified Muay thai bout.
UFC Vegas 64 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Rodriguez vs. Lemos’ last night
UFC Vegas 64 went down last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a women’s Strawweight fight that saw Amanda Lemos earn a thunderous knockout win over top-ranked contender, Marina Rodriguez (highlights). In the co-main event, Neil Magny wrapped up Daniel Rodriguez like a pretzel and made him tap in round three (see it here).
Jon Jones exposed? Ex-champ reveals new theory on stalled comeback tour — ‘He’s afraid to lose’
The former light heavyweight champion surrendered his 205-pound title back in 2020 and hasn’t been seen since. During his extended absence, “Bones” teased potential comebacks at both heavyweight and light heavyweight, depending on the opponent. Neither of which came to fruition. Jones insists the promotion devalued him...
Escape from New York! Israel Adesanya isn’t bringing Middleweight belt to UFC 281 title fight
Israel Adesanya’s luggage has been a little light for his last few outings. “The Last Stylebender” is currently in New York City, anticipating his big upcoming Middleweight title fight this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in UFC 281’s main event against Alex Pereira. A win for Adesanya would mark his sixth official title defense as the champion. While Adesanya has made the long trip from New Zealand, his title belt did not ... and the strap apparently hasn’t been flying with him for quite some time.
Will Joe Rogan be at UFC 281? Commentary team set for ‘Adesanya vs Pereira’ PPV in New York
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days away from its upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. Elsewhere on the card, Carla Esparza defends her strawweight title against former 115-pound champion Zhang Weili. Also getting busy this Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York are Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, who hook ‘em up at lightweight in what could be “Fight of the Night” (or possibly even “Fight of the Year”).
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Marina Rodriguez after TKO loss at UFC Vegas 64?
UFC Vegas 64 went down this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, leaving plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Daniel Rodriguez, who was submitted by Neil Magny in the co-main event of the evening (see it again here). And Darrick Minner, who suffered his third straight defeat after he was stopped by Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in the first round. But, which fighter is suffering from the worst post-fight hangover, now a few days removed from the show?
Israel Adesanya plans to make UFC 281 ‘a horror movie’ for Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya is less than one week away from his UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Alex Pereira inside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Not only is it another important 185-pound title defense for “The Last Stylebender,” it’s an opportunity for him to avenge two losses to Pereira in kickboxing.
UFC 281 ‘Countdown’ video | Adesanya vs. Pereira
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently released its “Countdown” video for the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, who already holds two victories (including one knockout) over “The Last Stylebender” on the kickboxing circuit.
Islam Makhachev casts doubt on Alexander Volkanovski ‘super’ fight in Australia: UFC is ‘playing games’
After Islam Makhachev cut through Charles Oliveira with relative ease at UFC 280 (watch highlights), it seemed like 145-pound kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, was next for the new Lightweight champion. Probably in Australia, given UFC was returning to Perth in Feb. 2023. But, that may not be the case, according to...
UFC 280 ‘Thrill & Agony’ video: ‘We’ll be back stronger’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently released its “Thrill & Agony” video for the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) card last month in Abu Dhabi, taking fans behind the scenes at Etihad Arena for all the “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” action. Charles Oliveira failed to recapture the vacant crown after succumbing to a second-round arm-triangle choke to lightweight rival Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 main event.
UFC Vegas 64, The Morning After: Neil Magny, model of consistency
Neil Magny is not a flashy fighter. “The Haitian Sensation” has been on UFC’s roster since 2013, when he lost two of his first three fights. He’s stopped some opponents via strikes, but Magny doesn’t actually knockout opponents. He gets them tired, they stop defending, and his attritional damage results in the referee waving them off.
Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez full fight preview | UFC 281
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight talents Frankie Edgar and Chris Gutierrez will duel this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The road remains ever difficult for “The Answer.” This will be the New Jersey native’s final walk...
Israel Adesanya declares himself ‘most humble champion in history’: ‘I don’t have to tell people’
UFC 281 will be a family affair for the City Kickboxing (CKB) boys. This weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, five of the CKB gym’s finest are set to compete with the Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, closing the show. Taking on old kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira, Adesanya seeks his first overall victory against the Brazilian as they fight over a mixed martial arts (MMA) title this time around.
It’s personal! Go ahead, call Neil Magny a ‘gatekeeper,’ get wrecked | UFC Vegas 64
Las Vegas, Nev. — The term gatekeeper is thrown around in mixed martial arts (MMA) quite a bit. And while it isn’t necessarily a negative name to call someone, established fighters often take it that way. Neil Magny is/was one of those fighters ... for years. At UFC...
Toothache! Ian Garry eats Leon Edwards head kick, takes hospital trip
Leon Edwards’ head kick is no joke. The shot heard around the world famously landed in the final minute of Edwards’ rematch with Kamaru Usman in Aug. 2022 at UFC 278. Edwards’ fifth round knockout (watch highlights) was his crowning moment, winning UFC’s Welterweight title in a brilliant comeback fashion.
