You have to be pretty stupid to think the Sahara desert has always been a desert. 100 million years ago it was probably the bottom of an ocean
The Sahara changes between desert and lush green and tropical about every 20,000 years. It is currently on down swing from being desert.
It is true, climate change has been going on since before the dinosaurs and their world died off, brfore the world started using coal and oil, and no one can stop it. It is not the fault of man, though the con are using it to make fortunes in the wind and solar power industries. It is up to the scientist to figure out where mankkind will have to move for fresh water and temperatures allowing the growth of food in the future. It is evident cosl and oil and natural gas will be needed for msny more years, except for California, which may revert to the apes.
