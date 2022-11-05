GAMEDAY: Kentucky Travels to Missouri for Must-Win

Dr. Michael Huang | KSR

The Kentucky football fanbase was shell-shocked by the loss to Tennessee. Despite the difficult circumstances, there was a belief that UK could pull off the improbable upset if they put forward their best effort. Instead of their best, the Cats brought their worst to Knoxville. Now 5-3, Kentucky must once again get off the mat, this time against a Missouri defense that could give the Big Blue Nation headaches all afternoon long.

Kentucky has an opportunity to salvage its season with a win to regain momentum and potentially finish 8-4. If the offense does not bounce back, it could be a long afternoon for Will Levis, leading the Cats down a slippery slope to a .500 season.

The stakes are high. Confidence is low. The character of Mark Stoops’ team will be revealed today when Missouri hosts Kentucky at Noon EST on the SEC Network.

Kentucky vs. Missouri: TV, Radio and Point Spread

Kentucky opened as a 2-point favorite, but all of the money is coming in on Missouri. Eli Drinkwitz’s squad is now a 1-point favorite. The total is set for 40. Each team has only hit the over once this season, and they both did it against FCS foes.

Jay Atler, Dustin Fox and Lauren Sisler will be on the call for SEC Network. Kickoff is at Noon, 11 am CT. Kentucky has won an 11 am local kickoff at Mizzou, but lost to Ole Miss at that time earlier this year. If you can’t attend the game or stream the Cats, you can always listen to the Voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach, and Jeff Piecoro.

AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

FM: 98.1 WBUL

Satellite: Sirius 81, SXM app 81

Recent Series History

Kentucky has controlled the series against the Tigers, but the wins have not come easily. The Wildcats have won six of seven, yet only one game since 2014 has been decided by double digits. To continue their winning ways, Kentucky will have to win another toss-up game in CoMo.

Two Kentucky Linebackers are Out

The Wildcats will travel to Missouri without their two starting inside linebackers. Jacquez Jones will miss his fourth straight game and DeAndre Square is doubtful after he suffered an injury in the first half against Tennessee. D’Eryk Jackson has been exceptional in Jones’ absence, but this will be the first time former four-star recruit Trevin Wallace has been tagged into the starting lineup this season.

“I think they’re a good pairing because they keep each other up. Trevin’s got sort of a jovial personality, and it keeps D’Eryk loose,” Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White told reporters on Wednesday. “And D’Eryk plays his best when he’s loose. He starts to get tight or concerned about maybe a misfit or a misplay or a missed tackle. I think they can bring the best out of each other.”

Kentucky Football Game Day Schedule

9:00 — The KSR Pregame Show on 630 WLAP

9:45 — The Cat Walk

10:30 — First post at Keeneland

Noon — Kickoff on the SEC Network

Today’s Kentucky Football Uniforms

While Mizzou brings out its traditional black and yellows, the Wildcats will wear blue pants, blue helmets and white jerseys in Columbia.

Week 10 College Football Schedule

Iowa at Purdue (Noon, FS1)

No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern (Noon, ABC)

No. 17 North Carolina at Virginia (Noon, ACC Network)

Minnesota at Nebraska (Noon, ESPN2)

Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU (Noon, FOX)

Florida at Texas A&M (Noon, ESPN)

No. 25 UCF at Memphis (3:30, ESPN2)

Michigan State at No. 16 Illinois (3:30, Big Ten Network)

No. 15 Penn State at Indiana (3:30, ABC)

No. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas (3:30, FS1)

No. 1

at No. 3 Georgia (3:30, CBS)

No. 8 Oregon at Colorado (3:30, ESPN)

Liberty at Arkansas (4:00, SEC Network)

No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU (7:00, ESPN)

No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State (7:00, FS1)

Auburn at Mississippi State (7:30, ESPN2)

No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame (7:30, NBC)

South Carolina at Vanderbilt (7:30, SEC Network)

James Madison at Louisville (7:30, ESPNU)

Florida State at Miami (7:30, ABC)

No. 12 UCLA at Arizona State (10:30, FS1)

Hawaii at Fresno State (10:30, FS2)

California at No. 9 USC (10:30, ESPN)

