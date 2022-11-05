How to Watch: Texas A&M vs Florida

(Wade/Icon Sportswire)

Texas A&M is 3-5, looking to end a four game losing streak against the 4-4 Florida Gators on Saturday. The Aggies found something in freshman quarterback Conner Weigman against Ole Miss and if healthy, offense shouldn’t be a problem against the Gators, who rank as the second-worst team in total defense in the SEC. Defensively, DJ Durkin’s unit is looking to bounce back from an abysmal performance against Ole Miss in which the unit let up 530 total yards, including 390 yards on the ground. Florida enters Saturday’s matchup shorthanded, between injuries and two notable defenders leaving the program in recent days.

Ahead of the matchup between the Aggies and Gators, here’s what you need to know to follow the action from home

How to Watch

Game Day: Saturday, November 5, 2022

Saturday, November 5, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM CT

11:00 PM CT Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Stadium: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: ESPN

Five Players to know on the Gators

One of the freakiest athletes in the country with a cannon for an arm, Richardson entered the year as a dark horse Heisman candidate and a potential first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but hasn’t been consistent. On the season, he’s thrown for 1,638 yards and seven touchdowns to seven interceptions, completing 55.1 percent of his passes. He’s added 414 yards on the ground with six more touchdowns. Standing 6-foot-4, 231 pounds, he’s the most physically dominant quarterback the Aggies will face this season and given the state of the run defense right now, Richardson will try to break off some big runs. Texas A&M should be able to force some mistakes, but Richardson’s dynamic ability is going to be a headache for the defense to keep in check.

Montrell Johnson Jr.

The Gators’ leading rusher, Johnson is averaging 6.4 yards per carry with seven touchdowns on the season. Given the way the unit has played all season, and especially after last week’s performance against Ole Miss, every running back should be salivating at the opportunity to play Texas A&M’s defense. Florida’s offense will primarily run through Richardson and Johnson’s abilities on the ground. Johnson, who stands 5-foot-11, 218 pounds is a hard-nosed runner with surprising top-end speed. Tackling has been a concern for the Aggies all season, if that hasn’t changed in the last week, Johnson could potentially have his best day on the ground on Saturday.

Xzavier Henderson

Justin Shorter, Florida’s leading receiver, is questionable with a lower body injury and if he’s unable to go, Henderson will be Richardson’s go-to target. Henderson leads the Gators in receptions, with 32 on the year for 362 yards, averaging 11.3 yards per reception. For as much as the run defense has struggled, Texas A&M’s pass defense has been one of the best in the SEC but Henderson’s combination of size and speed could be a mismatch against the Aggies’ secondary. Limiting Richardson as a passer will be necessary for the Aggies to win and that means neutralizing his favorite wideout.

Amari Burney

Burney has been a bright spot on Florida’s defense, with 51 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles on the season. Linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. was shockingly dismissed from the program earlier this week, making Burney all the more important to the Gators’ defense. He’s playing through an injury and will be tasked with keeping Devon Achane in check, a tough test for any linebacker. Regardless of his healthy, he will be someone the Aggies will have to account for every offensive play.

Gervon Dexter

The interior of Texas A&M’s offensive line has been ravaged with injuries and the unit on the whole has struggled all season. Weigman’s mobility and quick release allowed the offense to have a big day against Ole Miss despite the line’s struggles, but Florida has some big bodies on their defensive line, including Dexter, who stands 6-foot-6, 312 pounds and is third on the team in sacks. He lines up all over the line but will likely play along the interior on Saturday, where reserve linemen Kam Dewberry and Matthew Wykoff are now starting at guard and tackle replacing Aki Ogunbiyi and Bryce Foster, who are out for the season with injuries.