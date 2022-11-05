Gameday central: Michigan football vs. Rutgers

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) after his touchdown pass during a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa Hawkeyes, October 01, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA. Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images),

Michigan Wolverines football is set to take on Rutgers Saturday night in Piscataway. Here is everything you need to get ready for kickoff.

Game information: Michigan football vs. Rutgers

Venue: SHI Stadium (Piscataway, Nj.)

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: BTN.com or the Fox Sports app

On The Call: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color) and Rick Pizzo (sideline)

Radio: LEARFIELD Michigan Sports Network, anchored by WWJ 950 AM in the Detroit area, with Doug Karsch (play-by-play), Jon Jansen (color) and Jason Avant (sideline) on the call. Karsch and Jansen are regular contributors to TheWolverine.com. Click here for the full list of radio affiliates to find the station in your area. The radio broadcast can also be streamed through MGoBlue.com.

Series Facts: This will be the ninth meeting between Michigan and Rutgers, two of college football’s oldest programs. Michigan leads the all-time series 7-1 with victories in the last seven games. Rutgers won the inaugural meeting at home in 2014 by a 26-24 score. U-M won last season’s game 20-13 at Michigan Stadium.

Betting line

Michigan is a 26-point favorite over Rutgers, with the over/under set at 45 points.

Michigan is 4-4 against the spread so far this season, while Rutgers is 4-3-1. The total has gone over in five of Rutgers’ eight games this year, and the total has gone under in six of the Wolverines’ contests, with just one over and one push.

TheWolverine.com predictions

Chris Balas: U-M 37, Rutgers 6

John Borton: U-M 41, Rutgers 9

Clayton Sayfie: U-M 45, Rutgers 0

Anthony Broome: U-M 49, Rutgers 6

Doug Skene: U-M 42, Rutgers 13

Weather report: Piscataway forecast

Weather.com projects it to be 70 degrees at kickoff with a 7-percent chance of precipitation and winds out of the south at 7 MPH. It’s expected to cool off to 64 degrees by 11 p.m. ET.

Pregame reading

• Keys to the Game: Michigan football at Rutgers

• Previewing Michigan vs. Rutgers with a Scarlet Knights insider

• Five impact players to watch: Michigan football vs. Rutgers

• Matt Weiss on J.J. McCarthy: ‘Ahead of schedule — it’s hard to imagine how good he can be’

• Wolverine Watch: Is Michigan-MSU worth it?

• Inside Michigan team meeting: Jim Harbaugh’s 4 a.m. ‘epiphany’ leads to message in aftermath of MSU incident

• News and Views: Harbaugh on new tunnel assault video, J.J. McCarthy, the red zone, and more

Pregame watching

Pregame listening

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1gq8yKAz5hy3Zgjdt2PdLk?si=sCEC8NoNS-GFEMiZc0QVhA