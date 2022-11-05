ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Sam Pittman petitions for more afternoon kickoffs in college football

By Riley Gates
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dc6K2_0izskAoa00

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is preparing his team to play host to Liberty this weekend in what will be an afternoon home contest. The afternoon kick time is one that Pittman is not taking for granted, as it is his preferred kick time for many reasons, specifically for recruiting. On the SEC teleconference, Pittman explained why he prefers afternoon kicks.

“I think a lot of it depends on if you’re on the road or you’re at home. I do believe that,” Pittman said. “If you’re on the road at night, it’s tough. But I understand there has to be night games as well, too. But recruiting-wise, a three o’clock game is perfect because the kids have enough time to get here and if they don’t want to spend the night, they have enough time to get home. Very difficult for the turnaround on the road, like I just spoke about, in a night game. So, I understand television drives all those things. If it’s at home, we’d love to play a night game. But on the road, it’s very difficult.”

The Razorbacks have had a mix of varying kickoff times throughout the season. Three of Arkansas’ games — home against Cincinnati, home against Alabama and on the road against BYU — have been slated for afternoon kick times. But the Razorbacks have also seen a few morning kicks this season, with the South Carolina, Mississippi State and Auburn games set at 11 a.m. kick times.

No matter what time the game is, though, Pittman knows his team needs to get wins. That is what the Razorbacks did early on and things appear to be heating up once again as November gets rolling.

After starting the season out hot and 3-0, Arkansas hit a rough patch. The Razorbacks lost a narrow game to Texas A&M, were blown out by Alabama and then Mississippi State, evening out to 3-3. But since that losing skid, Arkansas has turned things around. The Razorbacks have won back-to-back road games over BYU and Auburn to improve to 5-3 on the season entering the Liberty game.

The Razorbacks and Flames are set for a 3 p.m. kick on Saturday afternoon at Razorback Stadium. The game can be seen on the SEC Network.

