TreVeyon Henderson ruled out for Buckeyes against Northwestern

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is unavailable for the game against Northwestern. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

EVANSTON, Ill. — Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson was the lead tailback last week in the win over Penn State.

He won’t be in the lineup to do so this week. After taking on the bulk of carries in place of an injured Miyan Williams last week at Penn State, Henderson is now on the shelf, scratched from action at Northwestern. Williams did not show up on the availability report, signaling that he’ll be good to go for the high-powered Buckeyes offense that will be without its starting running back.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day did say Thursday during his radio show that the Buckeyes were looking forward to Williams returning this week after just two carries last time out. But just as Williams is coming back, Henderson is now sidelined with an undisclosed issue.

This all comes after Day stuck to the program policy of not answering questions about injuries this week.

The Buckeyes will also be without Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the preseason favorite for the Biletnikoff Award. He has only appeared in three games this season and suffered an injury setback in his return to action against Iowa two weeks ago.

But that’s no surprise to see Smith-Njigba still sidelined. It is, however, a surprise that Henderson is out, especially after his two-touchdown fourth quarter one week ago.

Now Henderson is out. And Williams, along with Dallan Hayden and potentially Chip Trayanum, will have to step up in his place.

Other availability report notes

Ohio State will still be without starting cornerback Cameron Brown for the third straight game. Brown hasn’t played in a month. He missed the win over Iowa two weeks ago and last week at Penn State, and Jordan Hancock and JK Johnson have played cornerback in his place.

The full availability report from the program is now confirmed, making note that Ohio State doesn’t detail injury or disciplinary matters.

Ohio State Game-Time Decision

N/A

Unavailable for Buckeyes

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

RB TreVeyon Henderson

CB Cameron Brown

WR Kamryn Babb

RB TC Caffey

DB Lloyd McFarquhar

EDGE Mitchell Melton

LB Jalen Pace

RB Evan Pryor

LS Brad Robinson

RB Cayden Saunders

DB Kourt Williams