ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

What they're saying, predicting before Michigan football takes on Rutgers

By Clayton Sayfie
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QP6sh_0izsjwmJ00
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines football is set to take on Rutgers Saturday night in Piscataway (7:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network). Here’s a look around the internet at what they’re saying before kickoff.

Tale of the tape: Sizing up Michigan football vs. Rutgers

Five impact players to watch: Michigan football vs. Rutgers

Media predicts outcome of Michigan vs. Rutgers

Chris Balas: Michigan 37, Rutgers 6

John Borton: Michigan 41, Rutgers 9

Clayton Sayfie: Michigan 45, Rutgers 0

Anthony Broome: Michigan 49, Rutgers 6

Doug Skene: Michigan 42, Rutgers 13

Isaiah Hole: Michigan 38, Rutgers 6

Trent Knoop: Michigan 52, Rutgers 10

Ryan Zuke: Michigan 41, Rutgers 10

Andrew Kahn: Michigan 44, Rutgers 6

Aaron McMann: Michigan 42, Rutgers 7

Tony Garcia: Michigan 38, Rutgers 6

Carlos Monarrez: Michigan 40, Rutgers 16

Rainer Sabin: Michigan 42, Rutgers 7

Jeff Seidel: Michigan 41, Rutgers 10

Shawn Windsor: Michigan 38, Rutgers 13

Matt Charboneau: Michigan 34, Rutgers 7

Angelique S. Chengelis: Michigan 38, Rutgers 12

John Niyo: Michigan 41, Rutgers 14

Bob Wojnowski: Michigan 38, Rutgers 10

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Five burning Michigan football questions ahead of game at Rutgers

Shutout coming?

The formula is also there considering how poor Rutgers’ offense has been. Schiano fired coordinator Sean Gleeson in mid-October, and assistant Nunzio Campinale has stepped in on an interim basis.

Running back Samuel Brown V, who was averaging 4.3 yards per carry and led the team with 374 yards, is out for the season. Redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has been thrown into the fire — those in Piscataway believe it’s the right move for the future, but that there are other options, such as veteran Noah Vedral, who could help them win now.

Wimsatt has completed just 16 of his 40 passes for 185 yards and 1 touchdown with 3 interceptions this season. It’ll be tough sledding against a potentially-elite Michigan defense.

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Friday thoughts: On a U-M lack of explosive plays, ‘telegraphing’ plays, more

By our count, 19 out of 20 first and second down plays in the red zone the last two games — games against Penn State and Michigan State in which Jake Moody has kicked 4 and 5 field goals, respectively — have been running plays.

That’s crazy.

Now, some of them have worked, of course, and there have been touchdowns, too. But it makes sense for a defense to pin its ears back and think ‘run’ on those downs, and it could explain some of the several tackles for losses that have doomed these drives.

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Michigan-Michigan State rivalry needs to grow up — or Kevin Warren should take it away

The fact that’s from a college football game is embarrassing yet somehow not all that surprising. Green has hired attorney Tom Mars and could seek criminal charges, per MLive.com.

Sorry, but you cannot blame an inanimate object – in this case a tunnel – for behavior on a football field that leads to criminal charges. The ugly truth is this behavior has been escalating between the Wolverines and Spartans for 15 years.

In 2011, Michigan State defensive end William Gholston was suspended after the Michigan game for two personal fouls – one for pulling Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson’s face-mask and the other for punching tackle Taylor Lewan.

In 2014, Michigan linebacker Joe Bolden planted a stake on the field at Spartan Stadium before the game, and Michigan State responded by running up the score in a 35-11 blowout, with the last TD coming with five seconds left.

In 2018, Michigan linebacker Devin Bush was on the field when Michigan State players did their walk-through across the field. Bush didn’t move, and shoving with Spartans’ players ensued. Bush responded by stomping on the Michigan State logo at midfield.

Those incidents never rose to the level of Saturday, but the coaches involved did not exactly give a meaningful apology for their actions at the time. It was basically, “We’re sorry, but this wouldn’t have happened if they didn’t provoke… “

Stop. That’s the kind of thing two little children say to their parents.

This is the time for Michigan State coach Mel Tucker and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to end this childish nonsense before something worse happens and put this rivalry back on a respectable scale. Yes, it can be worse. Remember the Clemson-South Carolina brawl in 2004? Saturday was a little too close to that.

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic: Mandel’s Mailbag: Big 12 TV deal, Tennessee-Georgia offense comparison and Auburn job desirability

Why does everybody in the media just assume that Michigan goes into the Ohio State game undefeated? They have Illinois the week before in what can be a top-10 matchup in its own right, why the Illinois hate? — Daniel S.

“Hate” is a strong word, Daniel. Illinois did not turn into Notre Dame in the span of nine weeks. I’m guessing most of the country has no opinion of the Illini one way or the other.

I believe you’re referring to “skepticism,” and yes, there’s plenty of it surrounding Bret Bielema’s 7-1 team. This isn’t USC, who has built-in brand respect and a bunch of former blue-chip recruits and therefore immediately is taken seriously upon improving from 4-8 to 7-1. This is Illinois, which last won seven games in 2011, is ranked 57th in 247Sports’ team talent rankings and whose best win to date was against either 5-3 Minnesota or 4-4 Wisconsin.

Needless to say, the Illini need to beat Michigan for most folks to believe they’re genuinely a top-15 team, and maybe they can. Weak schedule or not, you’ve got to be a pretty darn good defense to be allowing 8.9 points per game in today’s age of offenses. Wolverines star Blake Corum should have a harder time blowing through that defense than he did Maryland’s or Penn State’s. And of course, Illinois has Chase Brown, the nation’s No. 2 rusher (151.0 yards per game). If nothing else, Illinois will be quite a physical matchup for Michigan leading into Ohio State.

But Illinois’ passing game with QB Tommy Devito is extremely limited, averaging just 7 yards per attempt, which ranks 86th nationally. The Illini rank 106th in passes of 10-plus yards (61). Even Bielema’s great Wisconsin teams had a downfield passing threat, and not just with Russell Wilson in 2011. Scott Tolzien, QB of the Badgers’ 2010 Rose Bowl team, was the nation’s sixth-rated passer that year. The only guys higher than him: Kellen Moore, Cam Newton, Andrew Luck, Greg McElroy and Andy Dalton.

Trying to beat a well-rounded team like Michigan with a 1970s-style one-dimensional offense is a tall ask. The game is also at the Big House, where Jim Harbaugh is 26-4 since 2018. So … I’m really not liking Illinois’ chances that day. I’d root for a typhoon-level rainstorm to come in shortly before kickoff, so neither team can even try to throw the ball, and then if that doesn’t happen, root for both Ohio State and Michigan to make the Playoff and send the Illini back to Pasadena for the first time since Juice Williams.

Max Olson, The Athletic: College football stop rate rankings

Michigan’s defense strengthened its hold on the top spot with a dominant night in a 29-7 rout of Michigan State. The Spartans couldn’t run the ball and couldn’t stay on the field against this crew. They picked up just 11 first downs over 10 drives, and not one of their second-half possessions even lasted two minutes. The Wolverines continue to set the standard for consistent excellence on defense this season and improved their stop rate to 83.5 percent.

Bob Wojnowski, The Detroit News: Predictions: Michigan football at Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights have been an occasional pest for the Wolverines, and playing at home under the lights should help them. Rutgers is 4-4 but has a solid rushing defense to take on Blake Corum and Michigan’s powerful run game. The Wolverines are 8-0 and 25-point favorites, but J.J. McCarthy hasn’t popped many explosive pass plays, and UM’s red-zone offense has been mystifyingly shaky. Good thing Jim Harbaugh has outstanding kicker Jake Moody, although I doubt he’s in the mood to settle for five field goals again. As long as the Wolverines don’t have an emotional hangover from the in-state clash, their defense should rule the night against freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and Rutgers’ inept offense.

Rainer Sabin, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football vs. Rutgers game predictions: There’s no way Wolverines lose, right?

Michigan’s red-zone efficiency has become a glaring issue. But it hasn’t stopped the Wolverines from winning their last four conference games by double-digit margins, and it certainly won’t deter them from demolishing Rutgers. Expect some big plays to materialize against an inferior opponent, allowing U-M to strike from outside the 20.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Michigan Football Is All By Itself In 1 Impressive Category

Michigan trailed Rutgers at halftime, but the Wolverines cruised to a 52-17 victory with 38 straight points in the second half. Although the Scarlet Knights kept Saturday's Big Ten bout close for two quarters, Michigan entered the final period up by 25. It's certainly not the first time Jim Harbaugh's team eliminated all doubt of a victory before the closing minutes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Furious With GameDay's Decision

ESPN's "College GameDay" appears to be heading back to Texas for the second time this season. College football insider Brett McMurphy is hearing that the ESPN pregame show will be at Texas for the major showdown against TCU. "Looks like College Game Day headed back to Austin for 2nd time...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Watch: Things Got Awkward During LSU vs. Alabama Broadcast

Had LSU not pulled off a 32-31 victory over Alabama, the college football world would have spent days discussing a controversial call. The Crimson Tide received a fresh set of downs when officials called the Tigers for pass inference on a fourth-and-goal in overtime. LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo appeared to narrowly tip the ball, which would have negated the penalty, but a booth review maintained the original decision.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10

The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

4 Frontrunners Are Emerging For The Nebraska Job

Nebraska's head coaching search is reportedly heating up. According to FOX college football insider Bruce Feldman, four names are starting to emerge for the Big Ten head coaching job. Feldman listed the four names during FOX's college football pregame show. Matt Rhule, Jeff Monken, Bill O’Brien and Gary Patterson were...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Lil Wayne cracks Brian Kelly joke while celebrating LSU upset over Alabama

Find someone who enjoyed LSU‘s 32-31 win over Alabama more than Lil Wayne. Spoiler – you can’t. The decorated Louisiana rapper had some choice words for the Alabama Crimson Tide after the win, and made sure to let his followers know exactly how he felt after the monumental upset. He also hoped LSU headman Brian Kelly, a New England native, would embrace his new Louisiana home as the Tigers’ adopted savior.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Recruits share reactions to Alabama's 31-32 loss to LSU

Saturday presented an opportunity for the Alabama Crimson Tide to keep control of their own destiny. Despite a loss to Tennessee, Alabama remained in a position to make it to the College Football Playoffs if they won the rest of their games, including the SEC Championship. Unfortunately, the team dropped their second consecutive road contest as the LSU Tigers defeated them 32-31 in Baton Rouge last night, effectively ending their playoff aspirations.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Rank and File Top 4 plus 1 after Week 10

Paul Finebaum has revealed his Rank and File Top 4 plus 1 following a Week 10 that had huge implications on the College Football Playoff. all suffered losses, with only the Volunteers thought to still have a chance at the dance. However, Finebaum isn’t bringing any of those teams into his Rank and File at the moment.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Predicting The New College Football Playoff Top 10 Rankings

The new College Football Playoff rankings are set to come out on Tuesday night and, boy, are they likely going to look pretty different. This past week, the College Football Playoff selection committee released its first rankings of the 2022 college football regular season. Following a weekend of football, the...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: 'The window on the Saban dynasty is closing'

Is doomsday approaching Alabama and Nick Saban? According to Paul Finebaum, it’s closer than ever. “For starters, that window on the Saban dynasty is closing there. They are not going to get back in it this year,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter Sunday morning. “And it means a lot for Brian Kelly who came in because he wanted to take on Nick Saban. That’s the reason he said he left Notre Dame, and already he has scored a victory.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 10

Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 10. There are some huge changes for Herbstreit, as losses by some of the top teams in the nation have forced him to adjust. Here’s who the ESPN College GameDay analyst chose as the best of the best as the college football season is in the midst of the stretch run.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
75K+
Followers
82K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy