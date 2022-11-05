What they're saying, predicting before Michigan football takes on Rutgers

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines football is set to take on Rutgers Saturday night in Piscataway (7:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network). Here’s a look around the internet at what they’re saying before kickoff.

Media predicts outcome of Michigan vs. Rutgers

Chris Balas: Michigan 37, Rutgers 6

John Borton: Michigan 41, Rutgers 9

Clayton Sayfie: Michigan 45, Rutgers 0

Anthony Broome: Michigan 49, Rutgers 6

Doug Skene: Michigan 42, Rutgers 13

Isaiah Hole: Michigan 38, Rutgers 6

Trent Knoop: Michigan 52, Rutgers 10

Ryan Zuke: Michigan 41, Rutgers 10

Andrew Kahn: Michigan 44, Rutgers 6

Aaron McMann: Michigan 42, Rutgers 7

Tony Garcia: Michigan 38, Rutgers 6

Carlos Monarrez: Michigan 40, Rutgers 16

Rainer Sabin: Michigan 42, Rutgers 7

Jeff Seidel: Michigan 41, Rutgers 10

Shawn Windsor: Michigan 38, Rutgers 13

Matt Charboneau: Michigan 34, Rutgers 7

Angelique S. Chengelis: Michigan 38, Rutgers 12

John Niyo: Michigan 41, Rutgers 14

Bob Wojnowski: Michigan 38, Rutgers 10

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Five burning Michigan football questions ahead of game at Rutgers

Shutout coming?

The formula is also there considering how poor Rutgers’ offense has been. Schiano fired coordinator Sean Gleeson in mid-October, and assistant Nunzio Campinale has stepped in on an interim basis.

Running back Samuel Brown V, who was averaging 4.3 yards per carry and led the team with 374 yards, is out for the season. Redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has been thrown into the fire — those in Piscataway believe it’s the right move for the future, but that there are other options, such as veteran Noah Vedral, who could help them win now.

Wimsatt has completed just 16 of his 40 passes for 185 yards and 1 touchdown with 3 interceptions this season. It’ll be tough sledding against a potentially-elite Michigan defense.

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Friday thoughts: On a U-M lack of explosive plays, ‘telegraphing’ plays, more

By our count, 19 out of 20 first and second down plays in the red zone the last two games — games against Penn State and Michigan State in which Jake Moody has kicked 4 and 5 field goals, respectively — have been running plays.

That’s crazy.

Now, some of them have worked, of course, and there have been touchdowns, too. But it makes sense for a defense to pin its ears back and think ‘run’ on those downs, and it could explain some of the several tackles for losses that have doomed these drives.

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Michigan-Michigan State rivalry needs to grow up — or Kevin Warren should take it away

The fact that’s from a college football game is embarrassing yet somehow not all that surprising. Green has hired attorney Tom Mars and could seek criminal charges, per MLive.com.

Sorry, but you cannot blame an inanimate object – in this case a tunnel – for behavior on a football field that leads to criminal charges. The ugly truth is this behavior has been escalating between the Wolverines and Spartans for 15 years.

In 2011, Michigan State defensive end William Gholston was suspended after the Michigan game for two personal fouls – one for pulling Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson’s face-mask and the other for punching tackle Taylor Lewan.

In 2014, Michigan linebacker Joe Bolden planted a stake on the field at Spartan Stadium before the game, and Michigan State responded by running up the score in a 35-11 blowout, with the last TD coming with five seconds left.

In 2018, Michigan linebacker Devin Bush was on the field when Michigan State players did their walk-through across the field. Bush didn’t move, and shoving with Spartans’ players ensued. Bush responded by stomping on the Michigan State logo at midfield.

Those incidents never rose to the level of Saturday, but the coaches involved did not exactly give a meaningful apology for their actions at the time. It was basically, “We’re sorry, but this wouldn’t have happened if they didn’t provoke… “

Stop. That’s the kind of thing two little children say to their parents.

This is the time for Michigan State coach Mel Tucker and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to end this childish nonsense before something worse happens and put this rivalry back on a respectable scale. Yes, it can be worse. Remember the Clemson-South Carolina brawl in 2004? Saturday was a little too close to that.

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic: Mandel’s Mailbag: Big 12 TV deal, Tennessee-Georgia offense comparison and Auburn job desirability

Why does everybody in the media just assume that Michigan goes into the Ohio State game undefeated? They have Illinois the week before in what can be a top-10 matchup in its own right, why the Illinois hate? — Daniel S.

“Hate” is a strong word, Daniel. Illinois did not turn into Notre Dame in the span of nine weeks. I’m guessing most of the country has no opinion of the Illini one way or the other.

I believe you’re referring to “skepticism,” and yes, there’s plenty of it surrounding Bret Bielema’s 7-1 team. This isn’t USC, who has built-in brand respect and a bunch of former blue-chip recruits and therefore immediately is taken seriously upon improving from 4-8 to 7-1. This is Illinois, which last won seven games in 2011, is ranked 57th in 247Sports’ team talent rankings and whose best win to date was against either 5-3 Minnesota or 4-4 Wisconsin.

Needless to say, the Illini need to beat Michigan for most folks to believe they’re genuinely a top-15 team, and maybe they can. Weak schedule or not, you’ve got to be a pretty darn good defense to be allowing 8.9 points per game in today’s age of offenses. Wolverines star Blake Corum should have a harder time blowing through that defense than he did Maryland’s or Penn State’s. And of course, Illinois has Chase Brown, the nation’s No. 2 rusher (151.0 yards per game). If nothing else, Illinois will be quite a physical matchup for Michigan leading into Ohio State.

But Illinois’ passing game with QB Tommy Devito is extremely limited, averaging just 7 yards per attempt, which ranks 86th nationally. The Illini rank 106th in passes of 10-plus yards (61). Even Bielema’s great Wisconsin teams had a downfield passing threat, and not just with Russell Wilson in 2011. Scott Tolzien, QB of the Badgers’ 2010 Rose Bowl team, was the nation’s sixth-rated passer that year. The only guys higher than him: Kellen Moore, Cam Newton, Andrew Luck, Greg McElroy and Andy Dalton.

Trying to beat a well-rounded team like Michigan with a 1970s-style one-dimensional offense is a tall ask. The game is also at the Big House, where Jim Harbaugh is 26-4 since 2018. So … I’m really not liking Illinois’ chances that day. I’d root for a typhoon-level rainstorm to come in shortly before kickoff, so neither team can even try to throw the ball, and then if that doesn’t happen, root for both Ohio State and Michigan to make the Playoff and send the Illini back to Pasadena for the first time since Juice Williams.

Max Olson, The Athletic: College football stop rate rankings

Michigan’s defense strengthened its hold on the top spot with a dominant night in a 29-7 rout of Michigan State. The Spartans couldn’t run the ball and couldn’t stay on the field against this crew. They picked up just 11 first downs over 10 drives, and not one of their second-half possessions even lasted two minutes. The Wolverines continue to set the standard for consistent excellence on defense this season and improved their stop rate to 83.5 percent.

Bob Wojnowski, The Detroit News: Predictions: Michigan football at Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights have been an occasional pest for the Wolverines, and playing at home under the lights should help them. Rutgers is 4-4 but has a solid rushing defense to take on Blake Corum and Michigan’s powerful run game. The Wolverines are 8-0 and 25-point favorites, but J.J. McCarthy hasn’t popped many explosive pass plays, and UM’s red-zone offense has been mystifyingly shaky. Good thing Jim Harbaugh has outstanding kicker Jake Moody, although I doubt he’s in the mood to settle for five field goals again. As long as the Wolverines don’t have an emotional hangover from the in-state clash, their defense should rule the night against freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and Rutgers’ inept offense.

Rainer Sabin, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football vs. Rutgers game predictions: There’s no way Wolverines lose, right?

Michigan’s red-zone efficiency has become a glaring issue. But it hasn’t stopped the Wolverines from winning their last four conference games by double-digit margins, and it certainly won’t deter them from demolishing Rutgers. Expect some big plays to materialize against an inferior opponent, allowing U-M to strike from outside the 20.