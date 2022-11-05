ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

Could Ole Miss football turn to JUCO after signing day? Here are some familiar names

By Zach Berry
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ya9ng_0izsjn5000
Tim Warner via Getty Images.

If the high school ranks and transfer portal don't solve all the issues for Ole Miss, maybe the junior college ranks can do it.

Comments / 0

Related
thelocalvoice.net

Beloved University of Mississippi Political Science Professor John W. Winkle III Mourned by Campus Community

Mississippi constitution expert leaves impressive legacy at Ole Miss. John W. Winkle III was a monumental figure at the University of Mississippi. He won virtually every teaching award the university offers, served as chair of the Department of Political Science more than once and contributed to the creation of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and Trent Lott Leadership Institute, to name a few accomplishments.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

County remains in top third for state COVID-19 infections

We may not think about it as much and we may not talk about it as much, but the COVID-19 virus is still with us and people continue to be infected by it. DeSoto County is certainly not immune to COVID-19 and is in the top third for infection rates in the state of Mississippi. That’s according to a new report released by Stacker, which is a website that provides data journalism information to news organizations.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi Physician Predicts Severe Flu Season

University Health Services offers vaccines for prevention, antivirals for treatment. Fall at the University of Mississippi means new students, tailgating in The Grove and gearing up for the holidays. Unfortunately, it also means increased cases of the flu. “We had such light flu seasons the past two years,” said Dr....
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 67-year-old New Albany woman

UPDATE: 11/06/2022 12:00 p.m. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled the Silver Alert for Jo Ann Decker. She has been located and is safe. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany. MBI […]
NEW ALBANY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Board of supervisors gives approval for phase nine of Old Oaks development

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the final plat amendment for Phase IX of the Old Oaks housing development on Monday. The move was mostly a formality, as Old Oaks received prior approval for the construction of 49 units as part of Phase VIII, but needed to install the necessary infrastructure for the remaining 11 units on the lot.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Man banished from county after stalking Mississippi mayor sentenced to prison after violating order

The man banished from Lafayette County for stalking the Oxford mayor was sentenced to prison this week for violating that order. Matthew Reardon was taken into custody on Tuesday and sentenced Thursday to a year in prison, with the pending four-year banishment sentence to be served after his release. If he violates the order again, he could face up to four years in prison.
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
Popculture

Jerry Lee Lewis Public Funeral Details Revealed

Jerry Lee Lewis' family shared details of the musician's public memorial and funeral services, set for this upcoming weekend. Lewis, one of the last surviving architects of rock and roll, died on Oct. 28 at 87. "The Killer" was best known for his hits "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and "Great Balls of Fire," as well as dozens of country hits during the 1960s and 1970s.
HERNANDO, MS
WREG

Seven suspects charged in Southaven with shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police responded to a report of shoplifting at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Marathon Way Friday night and found seven suspects on the scene. Police said they were able to detain all seven people. In addition, Southaven Police said that the suspects were found to be in possession of firearms and narcotics […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
75K+
Followers
82K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy