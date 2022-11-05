ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

riviera-maya-news.com

Passenger van destroyed by fire at Cancun International

Cancun, Q.R. — Cancun firemen were called to the parking area outside of the Cancun airport Monday to deal with a vehicle fire. They arrived to find a transport van fully engulfed in flames. The van was parked under a concrete area outside Terminal 4 when the fire began....
MISSION VIEJO, CA
CBS LA

Baby sea lion rescued after getting stranded on PCH in Huntington Beach

Drivers hit the brakes early Tuesday morning on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach to allow a lost baby sea lion to cross the street. Drivers kept their foots on the brake to help protect the stranded baby sea lion from getting hit by a car. It's unclear how the pup wound up on PCH but the good news for it is that it wound up near the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center. The Pacific Marine Mammal Center is now taking care of the sea lion, which it named "Kormy."No details about the baby sea lion's condition were provided. 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Costa Mesa Cat Extravaganza & Adoption Event preview

The two-day Costa Mesa Cat Extravaganza & Adoption Event is taking place on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at the OC Fair & Events Center. Emily Greene with Loving Cats Worldwide joined us live with a preview of what attendees can expect. For more information and tickets, visit lcwwgroup.com. This...
COSTA MESA, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Nearly 50,000 participate in Cancun Hanal Pixán celebrations

Cancun, Q.R. — The City of Cancun reports nearly 50,000 participated in public events to celebrate Hanal Pixán. In a statement, the city reported 49,500 people celebrated the three main events which ran from October 29 to November 02. Cancun mayor Ana Patricia Peralta highlighted the importance of...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Irvine Park Railroad Christmas Train Tickets Go on Sale

If we had to choo-choose one of the merriest must-rides in the region, we'd have to look to a happy, activity-filled attraction, one that boasts one of the best-known holiday happenings around. Orange you glad you know exactly where we're going with this train of thought?. We're pulling into the...
ORANGE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
danapointtimes.com

Pedestrian Struck by Train at Palisades Drive

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localemagazine.com

5 Self-Care Spots in Orange That Will Have You Feeling Your Best for the Holiday Season

‘Tis the Season to Glow Up and Show Up at These Orange County Businesses. As we approach the holidays, we can all feel ourselves bracing for impact. Fast-paced shopping sprees, party planning, family feasts—while fun and worthwhile, the holidays can admittedly be tiring. Sure, ‘tis the season for giving, but who says you can’t show yourself a little love? Here’s your formal invitation to take some time and treat yourself to something that’ll help you feel and look your best! Here are five of our favorite self-care destinations in the city of Orange.
ORANGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sandbags offered to Riverside County residents ahead of storm

With heavy downpours and the possibility of flooding in some locations predicted Tuesday, the Riverside County Fire Department today offered free empty sandbags to residents at most fire stations countywide. The National Weather Service posted a Flash Flood Watch from noon Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday for the Riverside metropolitan area, which is expected to The post Sandbags offered to Riverside County residents ahead of storm appeared first on KESQ.
CBS LA

Person taken to hospital after big overturns on sedan on 405 Freeway

A person had to be extricated out of a vehicle on Friday after a big rig overturned and its container fell on top of a sedan. The accident took place on the southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Boulevard. It's unclear at this moment what kind of condition the person that was extricated out of the sedan is in. The Orange County Fire Authority first received a call about the crash before 1 p.m. The driver of the big rig was unharmed. It's unclear how the accident took place. All lanes of the north and southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Blvd will be closed until further notice, according to Caltrans District 12. 
SEAL BEACH, CA
KTLA

Video shows wild street takeover in Los Angeles’ Florence neighborhood

A wild street takeover was captured on video in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street intersection. Cars could be seen whipping around the intersection with passengers hanging out of windows as a crowd of spectators urged them on. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

