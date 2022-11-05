Read full article on original website
riviera-maya-news.com
Passenger van destroyed by fire at Cancun International
Cancun, Q.R. — Cancun firemen were called to the parking area outside of the Cancun airport Monday to deal with a vehicle fire. They arrived to find a transport van fully engulfed in flames. The van was parked under a concrete area outside Terminal 4 when the fire began....
Baby sea lion rescued after getting stranded on PCH in Huntington Beach
Drivers hit the brakes early Tuesday morning on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach to allow a lost baby sea lion to cross the street. Drivers kept their foots on the brake to help protect the stranded baby sea lion from getting hit by a car. It's unclear how the pup wound up on PCH but the good news for it is that it wound up near the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center. The Pacific Marine Mammal Center is now taking care of the sea lion, which it named "Kormy."No details about the baby sea lion's condition were provided.
At least 1 dead, 3 others rescued after being swept downstream in Ontario wash
At least one person is dead and two others are unaccounted for after officials conducted a water rescue in Ontario Tuesday morning.
KTLA.com
Costa Mesa Cat Extravaganza & Adoption Event preview
The two-day Costa Mesa Cat Extravaganza & Adoption Event is taking place on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at the OC Fair & Events Center. Emily Greene with Loving Cats Worldwide joined us live with a preview of what attendees can expect. For more information and tickets, visit lcwwgroup.com. This...
K-9 jumps into car after chase ends in Anaheim, helps officers take carjacking suspect into custody
A carjacking suspect was taken into custody in dramatic fashion after a police chase ended in Anaheim and a K-9 was deployed into the stolen vehicle, video showed.
riviera-maya-news.com
Nearly 50,000 participate in Cancun Hanal Pixán celebrations
Cancun, Q.R. — The City of Cancun reports nearly 50,000 participated in public events to celebrate Hanal Pixán. In a statement, the city reported 49,500 people celebrated the three main events which ran from October 29 to November 02. Cancun mayor Ana Patricia Peralta highlighted the importance of...
foxla.com
Texas woman who allegedly sold $30K jaguar cub to Riverside man charged
LOS ANGELES - A Texas woman accused of illegally selling a jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man who ended up re-selling the cub which was ultimately abandoned was indicted Tuesday. According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Trisha Denise Meyer of Houston is charged in a four-count...
Deadly carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico City vacation rental
Carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico City vacation rental kills 1, injures 2; siblings made trip to watch Formula One race
Snow, Heavy Rain In The Forecast For These Southern California Counties
Here's when it is expected to arrive.
NBC Los Angeles
Irvine Park Railroad Christmas Train Tickets Go on Sale
If we had to choo-choose one of the merriest must-rides in the region, we'd have to look to a happy, activity-filled attraction, one that boasts one of the best-known holiday happenings around. Orange you glad you know exactly where we're going with this train of thought?. We're pulling into the...
kclu.org
It's here! Major storm system arrived in Tri-Counties
The first significant storm of the season is here on the Central and South Coasts, and it could mean some impressive rainfall totals for parts of the region. The first wave of the system has only left a quarter to a half inch of rain at most in the region.
2urbangirls.com
Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
danapointtimes.com
Pedestrian Struck by Train at Palisades Drive
localemagazine.com
5 Self-Care Spots in Orange That Will Have You Feeling Your Best for the Holiday Season
‘Tis the Season to Glow Up and Show Up at These Orange County Businesses. As we approach the holidays, we can all feel ourselves bracing for impact. Fast-paced shopping sprees, party planning, family feasts—while fun and worthwhile, the holidays can admittedly be tiring. Sure, ‘tis the season for giving, but who says you can’t show yourself a little love? Here’s your formal invitation to take some time and treat yourself to something that’ll help you feel and look your best! Here are five of our favorite self-care destinations in the city of Orange.
Sandbags offered to Riverside County residents ahead of storm
With heavy downpours and the possibility of flooding in some locations predicted Tuesday, the Riverside County Fire Department today offered free empty sandbags to residents at most fire stations countywide. The National Weather Service posted a Flash Flood Watch from noon Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday for the Riverside metropolitan area, which is expected to The post Sandbags offered to Riverside County residents ahead of storm appeared first on KESQ.
Person taken to hospital after big overturns on sedan on 405 Freeway
A person had to be extricated out of a vehicle on Friday after a big rig overturned and its container fell on top of a sedan. The accident took place on the southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Boulevard. It's unclear at this moment what kind of condition the person that was extricated out of the sedan is in. The Orange County Fire Authority first received a call about the crash before 1 p.m. The driver of the big rig was unharmed. It's unclear how the accident took place. All lanes of the north and southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Blvd will be closed until further notice, according to Caltrans District 12.
1st nonstop flight to Nashville takes off from Long Beach Airport
The Nov. 6 flight included a musical send-off for departing passengers from California country singer-songwriter Victoria Bailey, as well as customized cookies commemorating the occasion. The post 1st nonstop flight to Nashville takes off from Long Beach Airport appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Driver Gets Plea Bargain in DUI Crash in Santa Ana
A 27-year-old man involved in a crash in Santa Ana that left one victim in critical condition pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunken driving and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Video shows wild street takeover in Los Angeles’ Florence neighborhood
A wild street takeover was captured on video in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street intersection. Cars could be seen whipping around the intersection with passengers hanging out of windows as a crowd of spectators urged them on. […]
riviera-maya-news.com
Cancun mother arrested after reports of daughter standing in pubic with punishment sign
Cancun, Q.R. — A Cancun mother was arrested Thursday for child abuse after forcing her young daughter to stand in public wearing a punishment sign. The humiliated girl was reported to police by passersby who saw her standing on a public sidewalk wearing the handwritten sign. The unidentified mother...
