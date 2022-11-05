ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Mack Brown shares plan to replace Caleb Hood at running back

By Barkley Truax
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339xYh_0izsjCcF00

North Carolina has lost starting running back Caleb Hood to a season-ending injury, and luckily for the Tar Heels, they have enough depth at the position that head coach Mack Brown feels confident in his backfield moving forward.

Brown listed a number of players – DJ Jones, Elijah Green, Omarion Hampton, George Pettaway – as the different tailbacks that have impressed him this season either at practice, or in the game on special teams. The Tar Heels head man wants to see all four of them impacting the game on Saturday if they’re given the opportunity.

“At running back, whoever’s hot, whoever’s healthy, whoever fits the type of ball we need to play as compared to the defense and what they’re forcing us to do, put them in there,” Brown said ahead of Saturday’s matchup. “[Running backs coach] Larry [Porter] put George [Pettaway] in there in a critical spot the other day to catch flare, and the ball wasn’t where he needed it to be, but we’re really trying to do a great job of managing those backs and getting the right one on the field.”

Luckily for the Tar Heels, they keep their leading rusher – quarterback Drake Maye – and Hampton, a true freshman tailback, is the team’s leading rusher out of the running backs room with 78 carries for 358 yards and six touchdowns. In fact, Hampton has over 30 more touches than Hood this season and six more touchdowns this season, so slotting Hampton into the starting role should be seamless, in theory.

Elsewhere, Green, Pettaway and Jones have combined for 288 yards and five scores this season, and have collectively been a vital part of the Carolina rushing attack all year, when healthy.

Now that Hood is done for the year, Brown will look to lean heavily on Hampton for extended carries, but believes any of the other three backs (all of which average around five yards per carry) can get the job done if their number is called.

Whether Brown’s plan in the backfield works as smoothly as he’s laid out remains to be seen, but it’ll be put to the test during Saturday’s annual battle between Carolina and Virginia in the 127th edition of The South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Seth Trimble Flashes Athleticism in UNC Debut

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Midway through the second half, North Carolina freshman forward Tyler Nickel blocked a high post, spin, and drive attempt by UNC Wilmington's Trazarien White. The ball fell to UNC guard R.J. Davis who corralled it and turned on the jets the other direction. Seizing the opportunity, freshman guard Seth Trimble sprinted and filled in the lane to Davis' left where Davis hit Trimble with a bounce pass at the top of the key. Trimble then flew off two feet and did a little up and under, hesitation-move midair to draw a foul and lay the ball in for two points.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Giant target trying to schedule visit to Duke

At the end of September, the Duke basketball program landed among the 10 finalists for St. Rita High School (Ill.) center James Brown, along with Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, UNC, and Wisconsin. There hasn't been much chatter about Duke's ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NC State, NCCU move up in WRAL's Week 11 Power Rankings

North Carolina remains the top team in the WRAL Power Rankings for Week 11, but NC State jumps past Wake Forest into second place after the Wolfpack's home win against the Demon Deacons. Also, NC Central moves up to No. 5 with a game at Norfolk State this week that would get the Eagles the MEAC Championship with a win.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC Basketball Enters Second Season of NIL with FanBox

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Several days before their season opener, six North Carolina basketball players gathered in the Smith Center's Hall of Champions area Thursday afternoon to each sign more than 1,000 items, including posters and trading cards. This is Carolina Basketball in year two of the name, image and likeness (NIL) era.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC Freshman Tyler Nickel: Expectations, Motivation, Game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina freshman Tyler Nickel is expected to make his college debut on Monday night when the Tar Heels take on UNC Wilmington in the season opener. Nickel will be an interesting player to track all season. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound rookie from Elkton, Va. arrived in Chapel Hill with the reputation of a shooter and a scorer. He can certainly pour it in --- Nickel set the Virginia scoring record after four seasons at East Rockingham High School.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash

Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
FERRUM, VA
WRAL News

Giglio: That was NC State living its best life

It’s right to celebrate NC State’s performance in a 30-21 win over Wake Forest on Saturday night. The defense was buzzing and was dominant throughout, starting with the linebackers with four sacks and ending with secondary with three interceptions. M.J. Morris is a promising new quarterback who has...
RALEIGH, NC
tarheelblog.com

The best pre-game meals in Chapel Hill

Time-Out Let’s see if I can do this without going on a full-on rant about chicken cheddar biscuits again. Time-out is one of the best restaurants in Chapel Hill, but it is also one of the most accessible places as well. Located right on Franklin Street, Time-out has good-quality food for cheap, and you can get it quickly if you are in a hurry. All of their options are already made when you walk in the door, so you just have to tell them what you would like, they’ll load up a styrofoam container for you, and you are all set to eat your fill before screaming your lungs out at the next game.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC vs. UNCW Preview

ACC Network (Doug Sherman, Randolph Childress) "I don't see it as too much of a difference. I've only been a head coach for one year and so I really feel like that for a long time I will be in a position of listening and learning, and I love being in that position. And I'm enjoying it. I feel the same way this year as I felt last year. I'm excited for the upcoming season and I'm excited for the experiences that we're going to have this year. We're in a good spot." — UNC head coach Hubert Davis.
WILMINGTON, NC
und.com

Irish Fall to NC State in Four

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell in a tough four-set battle to NC State on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Purcell Pavilion. After falling in set one, the Irish were able to claim the second set, but fell in sets three and four to the Wolfpack (20-25, 25-22, 18-25, 23-25).
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Jacksonville in season opener on Monday night

The Jon Scheyer Era will officially begin on Monday night when the 7th-ranked Duke Blue Devils start the 2022-23 season against Jacksonville on Monday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. While the home team will be favored by 18.5 points, the Dolphins bring a tall and experienced group to the game and present a challenge to the nearly entirely new roster for Duke.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Tire Opens 10th Triangle Location Ahead of 70th Anniversary

Chapel Hill Tire, a Triangle fixture since 1953, is opening a new location in Cary. By acquiring Bull and Tire Service on Maynard Road, the company will be able to add Cary to its list of nine locations, which currently includes four shops in Chapel Hill; two in Raleigh; and one each in Carrboro, Apex, and Durham.
CARY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

The BBQ Lab to open this week in North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — The BBQ Lab will officially open its doors in the North Hills shopping district on Wednesday, owners have announced. The restaurant, located in the commons area near the movie theater, is the first franchise concept from award-winning barbecue restaurant Redneck BBQ Lab. Due to severe staffing...
RALEIGH, NC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
75K+
Followers
82K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy