Texas A&M roster in flux vs. Florida due to flu outbreak, key starters questionable

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Bad news out of College Station. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Texas A&M may be without a number of important players for today’s home game against Florida due to a flu outbreak on campus. Most notably, true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, who started last week, is now questionable to miss the game against the Gators due to the illness.

“Sources: A flu outbreak at Texas A&M — in the team and the campus — will leave the status of multiple A&M players in flux for today’s game against Florida. QB Conner Weigman is among the players who is questionable for Texas A&M.”

A concerning development ahead of a huge matchup for the Aggies. At 3-5 and battling bowl eligibility, a home opportunity vs. Florida is one of the easier games left this season. Sounds like Jimbo Fisher and co. could be without their starting QB and several vital pieces, though. Not ideal.