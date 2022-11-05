Read full article on original website
i-70scout.com
Partisan Beliefs Influence Views on Election Security in Colorado, Survey Finds
The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. Whether voters believe Colorado’s elections are secure comes down to their political persuasion. By Vignesh Ramachandran, Colorado News Collaborative. Even though Colorado’s voting system is often regarded as one of the most efficient in the country, not...
Colorado US House races: Latest election results
DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
Who won Colorado’s US House of Representative seats?
On Tuesday all eight of Colorado's U.S. congressional seats were voted upon. This story will be updated as winners are announced.
Results: Winners of Colorado’s key election races
Colorado's 2022 election features races for governor, senator, US House and more. FOX31 has identified some key races that will get updates.
i-70scout.com
Survey: Colorado voters have faith in statewide elections, concerns about the economy
Nov. 2, 2022—More than two-thirds of Coloradans believe that elections in the state will be fair and accurate in 2022—although the numbers vary among voters from party to party, according to a new survey from the University of Colorado Boulder. The results appear less than a week before...
MedicalXpress
A decade after legalizing cannabis in Colorado, here's what we've learned
Ten years ago this week, Colorado voters approved Amendment 64, making the state among the first two in the nation (along with Washington) to legalize the use and possession of cannabis, a.k.a. marijuana, for recreational purposes. Since then, 19 states and the District of Columbia have followed suit. On Tuesday,...
wyo4news.com
Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance
WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The Colorado Sun spoke to unaffiliated voters in Lauren Boebert’s district soon after she took office. Here’s how they feel about her now.
Unaffiliated voters make up the largest percentage of the electorate in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. When Republican Lauren Boebert was first elected to Congress in 2020, unaffiliated voters carried her to victory — and she’ll need their support again this year to win a second term. That’s...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
CO Springs Republican Who Said Mail Ballots ‘Create Real Risk for Fraud’ Votes Her Mail Ballot Every Year
Republican Rachel Stovall, who’s running for the state Legislature in El Paso County, answered a conservative Christian voter guide questionnaire by casting doubt on Colorado’s universal mail-in ballot system, saying, “It creates a real risk for fraud.”. Stovall’s concerns about voting via mail ballots, however, apparently don’t...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Kids ‘Want Litter Boxes in the Bathroom,’ Says State Board of Ed Candidate Peggy Propst
Colorado State Board of Education candidate Peggy Propst is the latest Republican to sound the alarm over Colorado students she claims are dressing as “furries” and want “litter boxes in the bathroom.”. “We have furries in our classrooms, kids that come to school and believe that they...
1310kfka.com
2 Coloradoans win $1M in latest Powerball drawing
Two people in Colorado are now millionaires. While no one hit the record-breaking Powerball Jackpot Saturday, two Coloradans had winning tickets. A second winning ticket was sold at Winners Corner in Pueblo, where someone won $1 million in Wednesday’s drawing. The other winning ticket was sold at Players Café in Edgewater. Monday’s drawing is now expected to exceed $1.9 billion.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado as jackpot explodes
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado TV stations urged to pull Kirkmeyer ad centered on ‘flat-out lie’
A progressive group on Monday called on Colorado TV stations to refuse to broadcast a “blatantly” false campaign ad from state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, the Republican nominee in the 8th Congressional District. In the ad, Kirkmeyer falsely claims — twice — that Colorado Democrats, including her opponent, state...
ktoy1047.com
Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado Announce Agreement After Years of Dispute Over the Lower Rio Grande River
Attorney General Paxton has announced a historic agreement with the states of New Mexico and Colorado that, if accepted by a Special Master and approved by the United States Supreme Court, would guarantee that the resources of the Lower Rio Grande River are justly distributed among the states. Texas, Colorado,...
Colorado Residents Have Until Nov. 15 To Apply for Emergency Rental Assistance — What Are the Alternatives?
After providing assistance to more than 36,000 Colorado households since Aug. 2021, the state's Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) will stop taking applications for its short-term COVID-19 Emergency...
KKTV
No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver
Snow totals for Colorado's Nov. 3-4, 2022 snowstorm
As a snowstorm starts to move out of Colorado, it has left an inch or two in downtown Denver, about 4.5 inches at the Denver International Airport, and 10 inches in a southwest town in the state.
