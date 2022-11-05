ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Partisan Beliefs Influence Views on Election Security in Colorado, Survey Finds

The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. Whether voters believe Colorado’s elections are secure comes down to their political persuasion. By Vignesh Ramachandran, Colorado News Collaborative. Even though Colorado’s voting system is often regarded as one of the most efficient in the country, not...
Colorado US House races: Latest election results

DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
A decade after legalizing cannabis in Colorado, here's what we've learned

Ten years ago this week, Colorado voters approved Amendment 64, making the state among the first two in the nation (along with Washington) to legalize the use and possession of cannabis, a.k.a. marijuana, for recreational purposes. Since then, 19 states and the District of Columbia have followed suit. On Tuesday,...
Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance

WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Colorado Sun spoke to unaffiliated voters in Lauren Boebert’s district soon after she took office. Here’s how they feel about her now.

Unaffiliated voters make up the largest percentage of the electorate in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. When Republican Lauren Boebert was first elected to Congress in 2020, unaffiliated voters carried her to victory — and she’ll need their support again this year to win a second term. That’s...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
CO Springs Republican Who Said Mail Ballots ‘Create Real Risk for Fraud’ Votes Her Mail Ballot Every Year

Republican Rachel Stovall, who’s running for the state Legislature in El Paso County, answered a conservative Christian voter guide questionnaire by casting doubt on Colorado’s universal mail-in ballot system, saying, “It creates a real risk for fraud.”. Stovall’s concerns about voting via mail ballots, however, apparently don’t...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
2 Coloradoans win $1M in latest Powerball drawing

Two people in Colorado are now millionaires. While no one hit the record-breaking Powerball Jackpot Saturday, two Coloradans had winning tickets. A second winning ticket was sold at Winners Corner in Pueblo, where someone won $1 million in Wednesday’s drawing. The other winning ticket was sold at Players Café in Edgewater. Monday’s drawing is now expected to exceed $1.9 billion.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado as jackpot explodes

DENVER — Although no one won the massive Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, one person in Colorado is waking up $1 million richer. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 2-11-22-35-60, Powerball 23 and Power Play 2. One-million Powerball prizes were won in Colorado, Arizona, California, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, North...
