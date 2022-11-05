ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

vinlove.net

The “pink balls” make millions by running boats on the sea

The profession of boating at An Thoi port (Phu Quoc City, Kien Giang) has many potential dangers, but in return for a stable income, sometimes reaching the milestone of millions of dong a day, many women try to stick to it. subsistence sea. With the sea and island terrain, “Pearl...
Remnants of artillery battle at Ham Rong bridge fire coordinates

THANH HOA – The artillery site on the high point of C4, which was heavily bombarded during the war against the US, is a famous historical destination and a relaxing place for people. Hill C4 belongs to the Dragon mountain range (Ham Rong ward, Thanh Hoa city today) about...
Ripe rice season in the North Central Highlands

KON TUM – Late October to early November, the fields on the mountainside in Tu Mo Rong district are in full ripening season, the whole plateau is golden. Mang Ri commune is considered the largest rice granary in the Tu Mo Rong district with 148 hectares. The land is located in the north of Kon Tum province, the capital of Ngoc Linh ginseng and many precious medicinal herbs such as ginseng, Ganoderma lucidum …
French mansion presented to King Bao Dai

HAI PHONG – Bao Dai Palace was built by the Governor General of Indochina in 1928 in a prime location in Do Son to be used as a resort, then donated to King Bao Dai. Bao Dai mansion has an area of ​​​​1,000 m2 located in a campus of more than 3,700 m2 on the top of Vung hill, in area 2 Do Son, Van Huong ward.
Rare pigeons appear in Con Dao National Park

BA RIA – VUNG TAU – The rare Nicoba pigeon with metallic blue feathers was discovered by rangers of Con Dao National Park while patrolling the forest on Bay Canh island. The adult Nicoba pigeon was discovered on November 3, when it stood on a tree branch for about 30 seconds and rangers had time to take pictures with their phones. This is a rare pigeon species listed in the Red Book of Vietnam and the world.
Follow in the footsteps of “hardworking animal” hunters

When the weather starts to get cold, many workers in the mountains of Ha Tinh come back to the forest edge to hunt for domesticated humming bees and raise honey. When the weather turns cold, the humming bees begin their journey to find a new home. The healthiest bees in the colony, the so-called “porcelain” bees, have a so-called “visitor bee” roaming around and often find prefabricated holes in electric poles or natural holes in tree trunks to find shelter. for the herd.
Vietnamese rice shops in the heart of the old town are priced from affordable to high-end

Not only tourists, but these rice stalls also attract Hanoians, especially office workers. Recently, on food groups, there are constant posts looking for places to eat Vietnamese rice in the Old Quarter area of ​​Hanoi. From here, many people are also startled to find out that some familiar rice shops have closed since when.
Farmers fence their fields, red-eyed looking at the moon, waiting for the land to “grow hair”

The fields are staked, surrounded by nets ready for a season of worms, and the clam worm”earth dragon” is sold for half a million dong (20$)/kg. Located near the end of the Lam river, Chau Nhan commune, Hung Nguyen district, Nghe An is blessed by nature with fields that “grow” Clam Worm. In the past, during the season, people used to use baskets and nets to pick up Clam Worm to process or sell in rural markets.

