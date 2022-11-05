When the weather starts to get cold, many workers in the mountains of Ha Tinh come back to the forest edge to hunt for domesticated humming bees and raise honey. When the weather turns cold, the humming bees begin their journey to find a new home. The healthiest bees in the colony, the so-called “porcelain” bees, have a so-called “visitor bee” roaming around and often find prefabricated holes in electric poles or natural holes in tree trunks to find shelter. for the herd.

