Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Birmingham man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Homewood CVS
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a CVS store in Homewood that left another man dead last month. According to the Homewood Police Department, officers with the United States Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force located Brennon Jabree Dinatale in 2900 block of Clairmont […]
Birmingham woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Birmingham woman dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jamarria Montgomery, 31, was injured when the Hyundai Santa Fe she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree around 12:29 p.m. She was transported to DCH, where she was […]
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 at Green Springs Avenue in Birmingham
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday on Interstate 65 in Birmingham. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on I-65 at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said 42-year-old Martin Michael Cruse was walking in a travel lane...
Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was struck and killed while walking on I-65 Sunday morning has been identified. Martin Michael Cruse, 42, was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., while walking in a travel lane on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cruse was […]
Suspect charged in deadly shooting in parking lot of Homewood CVS; police say killing likely drug related
A Birmingham man is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of another in the parking lot of CVS in Homewood. Brennon Jabree Dinatale is charged in the Oct. 29 slaying of 39-year-old Eric Steven Kaczmarek. Investigators said the evidence suggest the killing was drug related. Homewood police Sgt....
Community mourns Tuscaloosa County High School graduate killed in car crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County High School graduate is being remembered after a deadly car crash. Police say 24-year-old Robert Robles died in a head-on collision Saturday with a Tuscaloosa County Deputy. Robles played basketball at County High and then graduated in 2017. His former basketball coach Curt Weeks says he is heartbroken […]
Human remains found in Shelby County identified as man reported missing in 2018
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Human remains found late last week in Shelby County have been identified as a man reported missing from the area in 2018. According to Chief Hyche with the Calera Police Department, officers were notified that a cell tower worker had found skeletal remains in the woods off County Road 222. […]
Tuscaloosa man charged with spreading ‘obscene matter’ involving child
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man is facing 10 charges of dissemination or display of obscene matter depicting a child younger than 17, according to authorities. According to West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, Jamal Al-Sayyad, 34, was taken into custody on Oct. 28 and released after posting a $30,000 bond later that day. […]
21-year-old man found dead in vehicle ‘riddled with bullet holes’ in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 21-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle “riddled with bullet holes” in Birmingham on Sunday, Nov. 6, around 9:30 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Kendall Jarrod Thornton Jr., of Sylvan Springs, was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle traveling on […]
Home Destroyed, No Injuries Reported in Cottondale House Fire Sunday
A home off of Wedgewood Lane in Cottondale was completely destroyed Sunday evening following a fire. Brookwood Fire Department Chief James Reed told the Tuscaloosa Thread units with the department, along with the Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, responded to a call at 4:42 p.m. Sunday on reports of a home that was engulfed in flames.
wbrc.com
Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports multiple wrecks on I-65 SB in the Green Springs Avenue area. Heavy traffic is backing up the road way and multiple lanes on the right shoulder are closed. Use caution when travelling through the area and plan your route accordingly.
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Birmingham, Alabama, skyline at night from atop the City Federal Building;By Amcannally - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
1 injured in shooting at basketball court by Shades Mountain Baptist Church
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Vestavia Hills Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at a basketball court. According to VHPD, police and fire departments arrived to Shades Mountain Baptist Church around 3:09 p.m. on calls of a person shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with […]
Man arrested on capital murder charges in connection to man found fatally shot in car
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect Monday in connection to a man found fatally shot inside a car. Andrew Bonner, 20, of Bessemer was arrested on a capital murder charge in connection to the murder of Jesse Dewayne Cummings, Sr., who was killed in the 800 Block […]
Warrants issued for man who allegedly committed burglaries in Shelby County
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has issued warrants for a man who allegedly committed four burglaries in the Greystone area. Rodrigo Ignacio Rivera Lienan, 20, of Santiago, Chile has been charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree theft of property by the Shelby County District Attorney’s […]
Help West Alabama Kids: Toys for Tots Donation Box Locations
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has been delivering hope to children for 75 years. Over the years the program has “distributed 627 million toys and supported 281 million kids.”. Unfortunately, there are children in our communities that might not receive one single toy this Christmas. You can help...
wbrc.com
Victim transported to UAB hospital after getting shot at outdoor basketball court in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) -One victim was transported to UAB hospital on Sunday with a gunshot wound. Vestavia Hills Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Shades Mountain Baptist Church for a call saying a person had been shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB...
27-year-old ID’d as man found fatally shot inside burning west Jefferson County mobile home
A 27-year-old man has been identified as the homicide victim found slain inside a burning west Jefferson County home. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Sebedeo Mendez Nunez. Sheriff’s deputies and Bessemer firefighters responded at 3:20 a.m. Friday to the mobile home in the...
UPDATE: 27-year-old man identified as body found in burning mobile home
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A 27-year-old man was identified as the body found in a burning mobile home on Friday, Nov. 4, around 3:20 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Sebedeo Mendez Nunez, of Bessemer, was found to have sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the […]
Family members searching for missing Hoover woman find unidentified human remains in Shelby County
Human remains were discovered over the weekend in Shelby County by a group searching for a missing Hoover woman. Family members and friends of Floriselda Milla Villanueva, who has been missing since Oct. 16, were carrying out a search Saturday in a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 in the Pea Ridge community.
92.9 WTUG
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0