ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Birmingham man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Homewood CVS

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a CVS store in Homewood that left another man dead last month. According to the Homewood Police Department, officers with the United States Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force located Brennon Jabree Dinatale in 2900 block of Clairmont […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Birmingham woman dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jamarria Montgomery, 31, was injured when the Hyundai Santa Fe she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree around 12:29 p.m. She was transported to DCH, where she was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was struck and killed while walking on I-65 Sunday morning has been identified. Martin Michael Cruse, 42, was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., while walking in a travel lane on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cruse was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports multiple wrecks on I-65 SB in the Green Springs Avenue area. Heavy traffic is backing up the road way and multiple lanes on the right shoulder are closed. Use caution when travelling through the area and plan your route accordingly.
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

1 injured in shooting at basketball court by Shades Mountain Baptist Church

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Vestavia Hills Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at a basketball court. According to VHPD, police and fire departments arrived to Shades Mountain Baptist Church around 3:09 p.m. on calls of a person shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with […]
CBS 42

Warrants issued for man who allegedly committed burglaries in Shelby County

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has issued warrants for a man who allegedly committed four burglaries in the Greystone area. Rodrigo Ignacio Rivera Lienan, 20, of Santiago, Chile has been charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree theft of property by the Shelby County District Attorney’s […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Help West Alabama Kids: Toys for Tots Donation Box Locations

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has been delivering hope to children for 75 years. Over the years the program has “distributed 627 million toys and supported 281 million kids.”. Unfortunately, there are children in our communities that might not receive one single toy this Christmas. You can help...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy