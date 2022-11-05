Read full article on original website
Migrant rescue ship docks in French port amid Italy rift
NICE, France (AP) — A maritime rescue ship has docked in a southern French port carrying 230 migrants whose fates sparked a diplomatic row between France and Italy. as well as fury from far-right rivals of the French government. The Ocean Viking disembarked its passengers at the Toulon port on Friday. They were undergoing health and security checks at a military base. European rescue group SOS Mediterranee, which operates the ship, said the migrants included 57 children. France, in retaliation, has increased border checks. The diplomatic spat has enraged the far-right in France, who have lashed out at President Emmanuel Macron, and the center-left in Italy, who say Italy’s new premier should not be fighting with key partners like France in Europe.
Ship leaves French port after disembarking migrants
All migrants on board a rescue ship turned back by Italy have disembarked in France, authorities said Saturday, as the vessel left to undergo maintenance at another port. French authorities said the last of the 230 passengers disembarked late Friday.
Greece: New York flight recalled over scare, nothing found
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece ordered an Emirates flight to New York to return to Athens international airport and grounded a second airliner over security concerns. But police say nothing suspicious was found after the planes and passengers were checked on Thursday. Public ERT television says the flight recall was made following a request by U.S. authorities. But Greek police officials did not confirm the source of the request. The second Emirates flight was stopped in Athens before taking off for Dubai. Police said information was received about a potentially suspicious passenger but inspections did not confirm it.
Japan minister quits over execution remark, PM delays trip
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has delayed his departure for three upcoming summits in Southeast Asia to sack and replace his justice minister, who was widely criticized over a remark he made about capital punishment. Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi told reporters he submitted his resignation on Friday. That was two days after he commented at a meeting that his low-profile job only made the noon news when he approved death penalties in the morning. The remark sparked criticism from the opposition as well as within governing party, which is already mired in a controversy over its decades-long ties to the Unification Church. The South Korea-based church is accused in Japan of improper recruitment and brainwashing of adherents into making huge donations.
SE Asian leaders do little to raise pressure on Myanmar
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders have done little to ramp up pressure on Myanmar to comply with their plan for peace, agreeing to a course of action that largely kicks the matter down the road. With violence in Myanmar spiraling out of control since the military seized power in 2021, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations has been trying to implement a five-point plan for peace, so far with little effect. The group has banned leaders of Myanmar from participating in its top-level events, and some had been pushing for that ban to be broadened. But instead, leaders decided Friday to review the matter later “if the situation requires.”
Russian ambassador blames Japan for strained relations
TOKYO (AP) — Russia’s ambassador to Tokyo has blamed Japan for straining relations between the countries by imposing sanctions on Moscow over its war with Ukraine. Mikhail Galuzin also accused the United States of attempting to isolate Russia from the international community and of pressuring many countries into supporting a U.N. General Assembly resolution against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Japan has joined the United States and European nations in sanctioning Russia over its invasion. In response, Moscow has suspended talks on a peace treaty with Tokyo that would formally end their World War II hostilities.
Haitian police briefly lose control of armored car
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Just weeks after the United States and Canada sent a fleet of armored vehicles to Haiti to keep gangs at bay, Haitian police briefly lost control of one of the cars. The incident speaks to the difficult path ahead for the Caribbean country paralyzed by gang warfare. Officials say the armored car was on the outskirts of the capital when it got caught in a sand trap and was assaulted by minors wielding Molotov cocktails. Police fled the vehicle in an attempt to avoid armed conflict and young men surrounding the vehicle while firing automatic weapons in the air. Police said Friday that they later reclaimed the vehicle.
Australian PM wants to ask China’s Xi to lift trade barriers
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he’ll ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to lift billions of dollars in trade barriers in the event that the two leaders hold their first bilateral meeting. Both leaders will attend a Group of 20 meeting in Indonesia then an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum meeting in Thailand next week. Albanese was speaking in Sydney before departing Australia on Friday for an East Asia Summit in Cambodia, which Xi will not attend. A face-to-face meeting between the Chinese and Australian leaders would mark a major reset in a bilateral relationship that plumbed new depths under the nine-year rule of Australia’s previous conservative government.
12 killed in Nigeria gasoline tanker explosion, police say
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A gasoline tanker crashed and then exploded in north-central Nigeria, killing at least 12 people, police said Friday. The tanker had brake failure along a major road in the Ofu council area in Kogi state on Thursday night when it collided with a vehicle obstructing the highway, causing a fireball, a police spokesman told The Associated Press.
Japan vies for ‘last chance’ as major global chip producer
TOKYO (AP) — Japan is investing 70 billion yen ($490 million) to beef up semiconductor development and production, setting up a consortium that brings together Toyota, Sony and other major companies. The government says the new company called Rapidus, which means “quick” in Latin, will work on developing next-generation, or “post-5G,” semiconductors. The government said the effort will involve working closely with Japan’s ally the U.S. to bring together “the best and the brightest” from both nations. Japan’s economy ministry acknowledged it had fallen 10 years behind the global competition for chips technology, including the U.S., South Korea, Taiwan and some European nations.
Ex-guard at UK’s Berlin embassy admits spying for Russia
LONDON (AP) — A former security guard at the British embassy in Berlin has admitted spying for Russia and faces up to 14 years in prison. David Ballantyne Smith, 58, pleaded guilty to eight charges under the Official Secrets Act. Prosecutors say he gave Russia’s military attache in Berlin information including details of the activities, identities, addresses and phone numbers of British civil servants. Smith admitted guilt during a hearing last week at London’s Central Criminal Court. Reporting restrictions were lifted on Friday. Prosecutors say Smith was motivated by a hatred of Britain and was angry that the embassy flew the rainbow flag in support of the LGBTQ+ community. He will be sentenced at a later date and faces a maximum of 14 years.
Popular Istanbul mayor on trial, could face political ban
ISTANBUL (AP) — A prosecutor has repeated a demand for Istanbul’s mayor to be convicted on charges of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council. The move came on Friday. Critics allege the case is an attempt to remove a key opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the political scene. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is a member of the opposition Republican People’s Party. He faces up to four years in prison if found guilty of the charge and could also be barred from holding office. Imamoglu was elected to lead Turkey’s largest city in March 2019 and Erdogan’s party challenged his win. He denies insulting members of the electoral council. The trial was adjourned until Dec. 14.
Seoul court approves extradition of New Zealand suspect
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has approved the extradition of a 42-year-old woman facing murder charges in New Zealand over her possible connection to the bodies of two long-dead children found abandoned in suitcases in August. The Seoul High Court said Friday its decision came after the unidentified woman agreed in writing to be sent back to New Zealand. The court had previously planned to review her case on Monday to determine whether she should be extradited and now says that session is no longer necessary. With the court approving her extradition, it’s now up to South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon to make the final call on whether she’s sent to New Zealand.
Biden lands in Cambodia to meet Asian allies ahead of Xi meeting
President Joe Biden arrived in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Saturday morning local time for a series of summits and meetings between the US president and leaders of Southeast Asian nations. The weekend of meetings in Cambodia comes ahead of the highly anticipated Group of 20 summit next week in Indonesia...
China eases some quarantine for travelers even as cases rise
BEIJING (AP) — Travelers arriving in China will spend less time in quarantine under changes to sweeping anti-virus controls announced Friday to reduce disruptions to the economy and society. The announcement came as a surge in COVID-19 cases prompted Beijing to close parks and impose other restrictions. The country reported more than 10,000 new cases, and more than 5 million people were confined to their homes in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou and the western megacity of Chongqing. Most of Beijing’s 21 million people are undergoing near-daily testing.
UK summons Iran envoy over alleged threats to journalists
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign minister has summoned Iran’s top diplomat in London to protest alleged threats against journalists in the U.K. The Foreign Office said Friday that London’s Metropolitan Police had “contacted a number of U.K.-based journalists, having received credible information about a threat to their lives.” It did not identify the journalists, but U.K-based Farsi-language satellite news channel Iran International said earlier this week that police had told two of its journalists about “an imminent, credible and significant risk to their lives and those of their families.” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said “we do not tolerate threats to life and intimidation of any kind towards journalists, or any individual, living in the U.K.”
Australia blames Russians for health insurance data theft
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian officials say Moscow must he held to account for Russian cybercriminals accused of hacking Australia’s largest health insurer and dumping customers’ personal medical records on the dark web. Almost 10 million current and former Medibank customers’ personal data was stolen. Australian Federal Police took the unusual step Friday of attributing blame for the unsolved cybercrime. They say a group of “loosely-affiliated cybercriminals” operating like a business in Russia are likely responsible for the Medibank attack, as well as other significant security breaches around the world. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Russia must be “held accountable for the disgusting attacks.”
Mexico’s colonial-era city of Oaxaca choked by trash piles
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The mayor of Mexico’s most iconic and beloved colonial-era city, Oaxaca, has made a desperate public plea for federal authorities to declare a public health emergency over the mounds of uncollected garbage piling up in the city’s cobblestone streets. Normally awash with tourists and known for its green-tinged stone buildings and culinary plenty, Oaxaca was left hamstrung after a neighboring town closed down a garbage dump that had taken the city’s refuse for decades. With no place to take the trash, authorities in Oaxaca have desperately tried to find alternatives, including trucking vast amounts of garbage to a landfill in the neighboring state of Puebla.
Iran-born brothers charged in Sweden with spying for Russia
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish prosecutors say two Iranian-born brothers have been charged with aggravated espionage for allegedly spying for Russia and its military military intelligence service GRU for around a decade. Authorities said Friday that one of them men worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency. Authorities identified them as 42-year-old Peyman Kia and 35-year-old Payam Kia. One of the men was also indicted for the alleged gross unauthorized handling of secret information. It wasn’t immediately clear which of the brothers it was.
Thousands protest in Bulgaria for higher salaries
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Thousands of Bulgarians have taken to the streets to demand higher salaries to compensate for surging inflation that has hit the European Union’s poorest member. The demonstration on Friday was organized by the country’s two largest trade unions. Protesters gathered in front of the parliament building holding banners and chanting requests for decent pay as winter nears. The unions handed to parliament a joint declaration which calls for a speedy adoption of next year’s budget to avoid the risk of freezing the minimum wage at its current level despite inflation. They also demanded support for large groups of people that are exposed to energy poverty before the heating season and protection of labor rights of workers.
