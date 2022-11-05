Read full article on original website
KEYT
Clock ticking for jailed Egypt activist on hunger strike
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The family of one of Egypt’s top jailed pro-democracy activists warn that the clock is ticking on his life as they plead with world leaders at the U.N. climate conference to press Egypt for his release. Alaa Abdel-Fattah went on a full hunger strike, including stopping drinking water, at the start of the conference Sunday. His sister, Sanaa Seif, who is attending the conference, says the Egyptian and British governments are responsible for his fate, since he is also a British citizen. She fears Egypt will force-feed him to keep him alive. Britain’s prime minister says he spoke to Egypt’s president on releasing Abdel-Fattah, but the family is still waiting for proof he is still alive.
KEYT
Dutch PM meets lawmakers amid govt tensions over migration
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has met with lawmakers from his party to discuss their concerns about rising numbers of migrants seeking asylum in the Netherlands, amid tensions within his four-party coalition about how to tackle the issue. The meeting Tuesday followed the refusal of lawmakers in Rutte’s center-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy to support legislation that could compel municipalities to offer accommodation to asylum seekers. The party’s opposition puts it at odds with the three other coalition parties. Rutte told reporters that “There is no crisis.” He said he mainly discussed how to lower the number of migrants arriving in the Netherlands, which are at the highest level since 2015.
KEYT
US expands sanctions on Myanmar, NKorea aviation sectors
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expanding sanctions against the aviation sectors of North Korea and Myanmar as it continues to punish the two countries for weapons-related violations of U.S. and United Nations regulations and human rights abuses. The Treasury Department announced Tuesday that it had imposed penalties on two agents for North Korea’s state-owned airline Air Koryo and redesignated a previously sanctioned North Korean cyber agency that it said launders profits from cryptocurrency heists to further Pyongyang’s weapons programs. Treasury also announced sanctions against the Myanmar aviation firm Sky Aviator Company Limited and its owner Kyaw Min Oo for facilitating weapons purchases for the country’s military government following a February 2021 coup.
KEYT
US citizen murdered in Baghdad attack
A US citizen was murdered in Baghdad on Monday, according to Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani. A US State Department spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that American Stephen Edward Troell died in Baghdad, noting they “are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death.”. “The timing...
KEYT
Apartment building collapse kills 3 in Egyptian capital
CAIRO (AP) — Emergency services officials say a building has collapsed in a neighborhood in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, killing at least three people, The five-story residential structure came down in the densely populated area of Imbaba, an official from the civil protection services said. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media, said that search and rescue workers are still looking through the rubble for survivors. He said the structure’s fall had also brought down balconies from neighboring buildings.
KEYT
Western Nepal hit by magnitude 5.6 earthquake killing at least six people, officials say
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit western Nepal on Wednesday morning local time, killing at least six people, according to local officials. The epicenter of the quake was in Seti Zone, at a depth of 15.7 kilometers (9.7 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It was 21 kilometers east of Dipayal, a municipality of Nepal’s far western Doti district, the USGS said.
