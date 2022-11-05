Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Remnants of Nicole May Impact Connecticut Later This Week
This year's hurricane season continues with Nicole making its way toward Florida. Later this week, we'll have to watch the remnants here in southern New England. Friday and Saturday's rain chances will be due to what's leftover of now Tropical Storm Nicole. Gusty winds and rain are expected here in...
Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?
The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
Eyewitness News
FORECAST: An Early Warning Weather Alert for possible heavy rain Friday/Saturday
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said heavy rain and heavy winds are expected later this week. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said warmer than usual temperatures will return later this week. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Scot Haney tracks cooler weather moving in for election day. Technical Discussion: Cooler, more...
Early Risers Can See the Blood Moon Over Connecticut Tomorrow
There wasn't anything good about waking up at 4 AM today, my first day back at work after Daylight's Saving Time. Tomorrow though, if you're an early riser, we're going to have a rare celestial treat in the skies over Connecticut during the ride into work - A Blood Moon.
ctbites.com
40+ Places For Great Holiday Pies in Connecticut (2022 Edition)
It might be hard to believe with such an unseasonably warm start to November, but Thanksgiving is right around the corner! And that can only mean one thing: it’s pie time. Once again this year, there are dozens of restaurants, markets, farms, and other businesses across the state offering a variety of pies to preorder and have ready to add to your holiday table. Whether you are keeping things simple with a traditional pumpkin or apple pie to compliment your turkey dinner, or you want to mix things up with unique flavors and ingredients, there are desserts on this list for just about every palate. Happy Thanksgiving!
WMUR.com
Video: Warm Sunday with chance of rain
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More record warmth is expected today with temperatures heading back into the 70s for Sunday afternoon. Shower chances increase across northern and western parts of the state. One more warm day on Monday, then cooler air arrives after. Breezy and mild this morning with most areas...
Record-breaking $1.9B Powerball jackpot drawing was delayed
(WTNH) — If you’re wondering why there are no winning numbers from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, officials said that technical issues are to blame. The $1.9 billion jackpot is the largest in history, but more time will be needed to find out Monday’s numbers. According to a games spokesperson, a technical error caused a delay […]
Record-breaking high temperatures continue Sunday in Connecticut; rain possible
Storm Watch Team meteorologist Michele Powers says record-breaking temperatures will continue throughout the weekend with some light rain in the forecast for Sunday.
Officials: Connecticut downgrades state drought level, but Norwalk not out of the woods yet
Officials say 18 of the state's 34 reservoir systems are still under 90% capacity, including some in the Norwalk area.
Connecticut warns of foraging bears amid acorn crop failure
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Connecticut are warning residents to be especially vigilant about feeding bears this fall, whether intentionally or unintentionally. According to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, a widespread acorn crop failure has reduced the amount of a food bears normally depend...
Where to find Connecticut election results
WTNH will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for a myriad of local and statewide races.
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
Can Connecticut lottery winners keep their identities a secret?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you win the lottery in Connecticut, can you keep it a secret? Yes, and no. In Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous, but they can ask to have their name removed from a web page if they won $10,000 or more, according to the Connecticut Lottery. However, that information can still […]
Eyewitness News
Voter turnout looks to be high, CT secretary of the state says
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Voter turnout in Connecticut appeared to be high, at least as of noon on Election Day. Connecticut Secretary of the State Mark Kohler provided an update to Channel 3. Kohler was at the E.B. Kennelly School in Hartford. Since the polls opened at 6 a.m., there...
Election Day 2022: Connecticut ballot questions to look out for
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first question on the ballot Tuesday is about early voting and whether the state constitution should be amended to allow it. Quinnipiac University political science professor Wesley Renfro expects the referendum to pass. “Post-pandemic, there seems to be much more support for early voting,” he said. “I don’t think this […]
theorangetimes.com
Governor Delivers On Fiscal Stability For Connecticut
As we approach the 2022 elections, it is fair to say that Connecticut is better off fiscally than it was just four years ago. Gov. Ned Lamont gets high marks for being proactive on fiscal stability, taking a $2 billion deficit he essentially inherited in year one and turning it around to a $4.3 billion surplus at the end of fiscal year 2021, with another projected surplus of $1.3 billion forecasted for fiscal year 2022.
Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut
Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
NBC Connecticut
Some Connecticut School Districts Begin Charging for Lunches Again
For the first time in more than two years, some Connecticut parents will have to start paying for their children to eat in school. State funding that allowed schools to continue offering meals at no cost to students is now, as expected, beginning to run out. There are kids who...
'It’s a crisis' | Several pedestrians hit and killed within a week
CONNECTICUT, USA — Several people have been hit and killed within the past week across Connecticut. Most recently, a person was killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday night. An 81-year-old was struck and dragged 300 feet in Ansonia around the same time. That victim was taken to...
As polls close in CT, candidates await results
CT turnout hit 37% by 6 p.m. with 122 towns reporting, according to unofficial numbers from the Secretary of the State’s office.
