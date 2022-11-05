ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December

Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it

Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
Android Police

The easiest smart plug ever is down to $13 for Amazon Prime Early Access

Smart plugs are the easiest way to jump on the smart home bandwagon. Plug them into a wall outlet and route your light or other accessories through them. You can then quickly turn them on or off using your phone. Amazon's Smart Plug is not among the best smart plugs on the market, but its $25 price tag makes it relatively affordable. As a part of the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon is offering its smart plug at an even lower price of just $13 after a massive 48% discount.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
TechRadar

13 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals you can get right now

Early Amazon Black Friday deals are live, and today's offers don't disappoint. While the retailer typically holds back its best offers for its official Black Friday 2022 sale, Amazon is offering record-low prices right now on TVs, Fire tablets, air fryers, Fire TV sticks, vacuums, iPads, and so much more. We've scoured the site to bring you the 13 best Black Friday deals from Amazon that are almost too good to be true.
The Verge

The best Black Friday deals you can already get at Walmart

Just like Best Buy and Target, Walmart’s already starting to release some of its Black Friday deals so you can get a head start. The retailer started rolling out discounts online as part of its Deals for Days event last night and will be adding even more new deals every Monday at 7PM ET / 4PM PT. Walmart will also be rolling out its early Black Friday deals in stores starting at 6AM local time on Wednesday, November 9th.
SPY

The 11 Best Indoor Security Cameras, All Tested and Approved by a Smart Home Expert

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you want to protect your home, then you’re going to need the right tools. Usually, when we think about security, we think about the outside of our homes and invest in outdoor security cameras and video doorbells. However, you don’t want to forget about the interior of your home, and the best indoor security cameras can provide complete coverage for total home security. When shopping for indoor security cameras, there are tons of options from brands like Ring, Blink, Google Nest and...
Digital Trends

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with AirPlay, Chromecast is $100 off

If you’ve perused our soundbar reviews, you may have come across Bose’s Smart Soundbar 900, one of the highest-end — and expensive — soundbars you’re likely to find on the market. Luckily, Walmart has a few great soundbar deals floating around, including one on the Smart Soundbar 900 that brings it down to $799 from its usual $899 price.
The Verge

Level Lock Plus review: Home Key now, Thread soon

The new Level Lock Plus ($329) smart lock is almost identical to 2020’s Level Lock Touch. Like the Touch, its ingenious design packs all the smart lock components into the deadbolt housing itself, doing away with the unsightly bulge on the back of your door that’s the trademark of most smart locks. The only real difference is that the Lock Plus supports Apple Home Key; it’s one of only two locks available in North America that do. (The other is the very hard-to-find-in-stock Schlage Encode Plus.)
CNN

The best smart TVs of 2022

TV technology has evolved rapidly in recent years — and the size, tech and quality that was once financially out of reach for many of us is now available for just a few hundred dollars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy