Minneapolis, MN

Commanders vs. Vikings GAMEDAY Preview: Cousins Returns

By Bri Amaranthus
Commander Country
Commander Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXLxx_0izsg8Yt00

Washington has a chance to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Vikings.

The Washington Commanders have a chance to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday from the friendly confines at FedEx Field. The quarterbacks for each team will be facing their former teams.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins returns to FedEx Field for the first time since he left the franchise in 2018. Washington drafted Cousins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft as a backup to Robert Griffin III, who he replaced as starter in 2015.

"Whenever we go back to play the Lions in Detroit, for me, it's a little bit like going home, being from Michigan," Cousins said to reporters this week . "And I think going back to Washington has a similar feeling. I spent six years there, have a lot of great memories, and just think very highly of a lot of people that I've worked with there, coaches and players and teammates."

For the last two weeks, the Commanders have been led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke , who began his career in the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings in 2015. Heinicke has thrown for 480 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions over the past two games to lead Washington to victory.

Washington's defense will have their hands full with Cousins, receiver Justin Jefferson and newly acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson. Minnesota has rattled off five-straight wins.

IMPORTANT INJURY NOTE : Chase Young returned to practice Wednesday as he begins his return from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft tore his right ACL last season in a Nov. 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RECORDS: Washington Commanders (4-4) vs. Minnesota Vikings (6-1)

ODDS: Washington is 3.5-point underdogs to the Vikings.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET

LOCATION: FedEx Field (North Englewood, MD)

TV: FOX

THE FINAL WORD: Rivera on Minnesota:

“That’s one of the things we’re going to find out. Can we match a team like that, can we stand toe-to-toe, that’ll be an interesting thing to watch. They are a very good football team, they are kind of under the radar, which is crazy to me because they are 6-1, and their one loss being to Philly. That should tell you a little bit about who they are.”

