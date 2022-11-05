ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A+ Teacher makes learning math fun

LAKELAND, Fla. — This week’s A+ Teacher makes sure her students are having a blast while they learn. Kaimi Howard-Jones was recently featured in a video posted on the Polk County School District’s Facebook page. It’s been viewed by millions of people and it shows why she was nominated to be an A+ Teacher.
Shortening School Days/ Weeks

Some Hillsborough County public high school students are shortening their school days so they can focus on building careers in professional sports or performing arts. At Plant High School, a few dozen students have modified their schedules so they can go to school for the first four periods of the day and complete the additional three classes online at a different time. This allows them to attend sports practices and training commitments. Sophomore Christine Johnson takes four classes at Plant before leaving late morning to attend ballet classes at the Straz Center.
At 30, the Festival of Reading turns a page

The Tampa Bay Times Festival of Reading has 30 candles on the cake in 2022, and for books editor Colette Bancroft, that says something special about the city. “I think it shows that St. Petersburg has, for a very long time, been a supporter of literacy, of reading, of authors,” says Bancroft, who’s been in charge of the reading, chatting and signing event since 2007. “The audience has been steady over three decades. And that’s pretty amazing.
Industry experts, community leaders, social justice and health practitioners weigh in at Tampa Bay Afrofuturism Festival

PINELLAS COUNTY – There will be three days of free panels during the upcoming Tampa Bay Afrofuturism Festival (TBAFF), featuring local and regional heavyweights and community stakeholders in discussion. While many think of Afrofuturism as an arts movement, TBAFF festival organizer Jake-ann Jones of afroQuantum Experiences notes that, in...
University of Tampa announces major Morsani family gift for honors college

The University of Tampa on Monday announced a donation from local philanthropists Frank and Carol Morsani, calling it one of the largest gifts in school history. The funds will be used to benefit the honors college, the school said. A spokesperson said the private university’s policy is to not disclose gift amounts.
Tampa man raising money for kids to see new ‘Black Panther’ movie

TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of children in the Tampa area will be able to see "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" for free thanks to the efforts of a local community activist. Patrick Rhodes also known as "Patrick the Giver," has made it his mission to uplift the community through acts of kindness.
Developer changes hotel plan in hopes to avoid lawsuit with city

Tampa real estate developer Punit Shah has changed the plans for a $40 million Harbour Island hotel his company is looking to build, as he again tries to gain Tampa’s City Council’s approval, this time at a Nov. 10 meeting. The updated plan calls for the number of...
Someone In Hillsborough County Won $1M

There was not a winner for the $1.9 Billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday but someone in Hillsborough won big! According to the Florida Lottery, a quick pick ticket matching all 5 numbers was sold at a Publix in Apollo Beach. That ticket only missed the jackpot by the red power ball. Here are the numbers from Saturday: 28, 45, 53, 56, and 69 and the red powerball was 20. This means the ticket only missed the jackpot by the red Powerball. The Publix is located at 5052 North Us-41. As of now we don’t know who the person is or if they claimed it yet, but check your tickets!!! The next drawing is tonight at 10:59!
A real-estate law professor outlines historic obstacles to rent stabilization in Florida

With the cost of housing in Florida pricing many out, elected officials have considered putting rent control measures on the midterm ballots in recent months. Concern about whether such referendums would withstand a lawsuit helped keep a the issue off ballots in St. Petersburg and Tampa. And recently, ahead of the midterm elections, a ballot initiative that was approved in Orange County was ruled unconstitutional by an appellate court.
The Factory faces foreclosure

Update (3:26 p.m.) – Statement from Liz Dimmitt: “I am the CEO/Co-Founder of Fairgrounds St. Pete which is a tenant of The Factory St. Pete and I plan to continue operating Fairgrounds St. Pete. There are no liens on The Factory as a result of Fairgrounds St. Pete and the other claims in the press release are untrue. As a co-manager of Guru & Gaia, the entity that owns The Factory property, I hope to work with the Behars to bring this dispute to an amicable conclusion. As the largest tenant at The Factory, I am deeply invested in its success and the mission of building and supporting the arts community in St. Petersburg.”
Clearwater Florida The 14 Best Restaurants (You Need To Taste)

Florida’s Clearwater is located on a peninsula that separates Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico. Many people who desire to escape the icy northern winters frequent this highly well-liked holiday resort. Each restaurant in Clearwater serves more than 100,000 permanent inhabitants and over 5 million tourists annually. Check out some of Clearwater’s top restaurants and let us know which ones are your favorites! You can go through the list of Clearwater Florida best restaurants and make your travel plans accordingly.
