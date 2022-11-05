Read full article on original website
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Bay News 9
A+ Teacher makes learning math fun
LAKELAND, Fla. — This week’s A+ Teacher makes sure her students are having a blast while they learn. Kaimi Howard-Jones was recently featured in a video posted on the Polk County School District’s Facebook page. It’s been viewed by millions of people and it shows why she was nominated to be an A+ Teacher.
phsnews.com
Shortening School Days/ Weeks
Some Hillsborough County public high school students are shortening their school days so they can focus on building careers in professional sports or performing arts. At Plant High School, a few dozen students have modified their schedules so they can go to school for the first four periods of the day and complete the additional three classes online at a different time. This allows them to attend sports practices and training commitments. Sophomore Christine Johnson takes four classes at Plant before leaving late morning to attend ballet classes at the Straz Center.
stpetecatalyst.com
At 30, the Festival of Reading turns a page
The Tampa Bay Times Festival of Reading has 30 candles on the cake in 2022, and for books editor Colette Bancroft, that says something special about the city. “I think it shows that St. Petersburg has, for a very long time, been a supporter of literacy, of reading, of authors,” says Bancroft, who’s been in charge of the reading, chatting and signing event since 2007. “The audience has been steady over three decades. And that’s pretty amazing.
The Weekly Challenger
Industry experts, community leaders, social justice and health practitioners weigh in at Tampa Bay Afrofuturism Festival
PINELLAS COUNTY – There will be three days of free panels during the upcoming Tampa Bay Afrofuturism Festival (TBAFF), featuring local and regional heavyweights and community stakeholders in discussion. While many think of Afrofuturism as an arts movement, TBAFF festival organizer Jake-ann Jones of afroQuantum Experiences notes that, in...
Tampa Bay Schools Make Plans for Nicole
Pasco and Polk schools will close Thursday
opencampusmedia.org
University of Tampa announces major Morsani family gift for honors college
The University of Tampa on Monday announced a donation from local philanthropists Frank and Carol Morsani, calling it one of the largest gifts in school history. The funds will be used to benefit the honors college, the school said. A spokesperson said the private university’s policy is to not disclose gift amounts.
City Of Tampa Trash Collection Schedule Revised For Veterans Day Holiday
TAMPA, Fla. – In observance of Veterans Day, the City of Tampa Solid Waste Department’s administrative offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022. Residential Customers will not receive collection service on Friday, November 11, 2022. The revised collection schedule is as follows: Residential Customers
Pasco schools closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Pasco County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Browning announced Tuesday.
Tampa Bay area school districts announce closures before Tropical Storm Nicole
School districts across Tampa Bay have announced closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts in the area.
Give the Gift of Experience This Holiday Season
While physical gifts are nice, gifting someone with an experience is a great way to...
fox13news.com
Tampa man raising money for kids to see new ‘Black Panther’ movie
TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of children in the Tampa area will be able to see "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" for free thanks to the efforts of a local community activist. Patrick Rhodes also known as "Patrick the Giver," has made it his mission to uplift the community through acts of kindness.
businessobserverfl.com
Developer changes hotel plan in hopes to avoid lawsuit with city
Tampa real estate developer Punit Shah has changed the plans for a $40 million Harbour Island hotel his company is looking to build, as he again tries to gain Tampa’s City Council’s approval, this time at a Nov. 10 meeting. The updated plan calls for the number of...
wild941.com
Someone In Hillsborough County Won $1M
There was not a winner for the $1.9 Billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday but someone in Hillsborough won big! According to the Florida Lottery, a quick pick ticket matching all 5 numbers was sold at a Publix in Apollo Beach. That ticket only missed the jackpot by the red power ball. Here are the numbers from Saturday: 28, 45, 53, 56, and 69 and the red powerball was 20. This means the ticket only missed the jackpot by the red Powerball. The Publix is located at 5052 North Us-41. As of now we don’t know who the person is or if they claimed it yet, but check your tickets!!! The next drawing is tonight at 10:59!
Tampa, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Tampa. The Spoto High School soccer team will have a game with Chamberlain High School on November 08, 2022, 15:00:00. The Riverview High School - Riverview soccer team will have a game with Gaither High School on November 08, 2022, 15:00:00.
Hillsborough County transportation tax election results
Hillsborough County's transportation surtax continues its legal battles, but still placed on the ballot. Voters will decide part of its future.
usf.edu
A real-estate law professor outlines historic obstacles to rent stabilization in Florida
With the cost of housing in Florida pricing many out, elected officials have considered putting rent control measures on the midterm ballots in recent months. Concern about whether such referendums would withstand a lawsuit helped keep a the issue off ballots in St. Petersburg and Tampa. And recently, ahead of the midterm elections, a ballot initiative that was approved in Orange County was ruled unconstitutional by an appellate court.
stpetecatalyst.com
The Factory faces foreclosure
Update (3:26 p.m.) – Statement from Liz Dimmitt: “I am the CEO/Co-Founder of Fairgrounds St. Pete which is a tenant of The Factory St. Pete and I plan to continue operating Fairgrounds St. Pete. There are no liens on The Factory as a result of Fairgrounds St. Pete and the other claims in the press release are untrue. As a co-manager of Guru & Gaia, the entity that owns The Factory property, I hope to work with the Behars to bring this dispute to an amicable conclusion. As the largest tenant at The Factory, I am deeply invested in its success and the mission of building and supporting the arts community in St. Petersburg.”
Angel Tree program helps families get gifts for Christmas
You can make a difference in a child's holiday this year.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Medieval times, rodeo fairs & festivals
Even though it's the week after "Halloweekend," it's still shaping up to be a busy, exciting time in the Tampa Bay area.
travelyouman.com
Clearwater Florida The 14 Best Restaurants (You Need To Taste)
Florida’s Clearwater is located on a peninsula that separates Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico. Many people who desire to escape the icy northern winters frequent this highly well-liked holiday resort. Each restaurant in Clearwater serves more than 100,000 permanent inhabitants and over 5 million tourists annually. Check out some of Clearwater’s top restaurants and let us know which ones are your favorites! You can go through the list of Clearwater Florida best restaurants and make your travel plans accordingly.
