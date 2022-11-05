Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
Ireland beat the Springboks: Obvious Bok mistakes
Ireland beat the Springboks in Dublin on Saturday. Ireland was better on the night, but there are some obvious Bok mistakes that cannot be overlooked and need to be questioned. When Ireland beat the Springboks on Saturday, it was not a surprise. Most pundits picked Ireland to win by between...
lastwordonsports.com
Single-point losses across November Internationals show close contest
Several of the November Internationals played over this weekend were won by just a single-point margin. Wins by France in the dying minutes showed that close contests might be the trend this Autumn – unless you are in New Zealand. The All Blacks [as per usual] flagged the normal...
lastwordonsports.com
Oxford United Weekly Round-Up: Fleetwood Town Stalemate and FA Cup Postponement
Oxford United were due to kick off their FA Cup campaign this week with a trip to Woking but the match was postponed. Also in the last seven days, Karl Robinson’s side drew against Fleetwood Town in League One and the club appointed a new academy manager. Oxford United...
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester United Women Face First Test With European Qualification Targeted
Manchester United Women will learn if their Women’s Super League title credentials are real on Sunday evening when they host Chelsea Women at Leigh Sports Village. The game will see United, league leaders, take on three-time consecutive and defending champions Chelsea in a real test of their chances of maintaining an impressive start to the season.
lastwordonsports.com
Rudderless and sloppy England loss at Twickenham against Los Pumas 29-30
Argentina were by far the better team in their deserved victory over England on Sunday afternoon. A ‘rudderless and sloppy’ England loss at Twickenham against Los Pumas was the visitor’s first triumph at the ground in 16 years. It was a special performance by Michael Cheika’s Pumas...
lastwordonsports.com
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Predictions and Best Odds for Cup Clash
Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Leeds United to the Molyneux on November 9 in a Carabao Cup third-round clash. Both sides could look to make the most of a cup run to add some encouragement to what has been a difficult season for both sides, including the Whites’ board. Read on to learn Last Word on Football’s predictions and best odds for Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United.
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester United’s ‘Eye-Catching’ Target Caught up in Serious FA Investigation
Brentford striker Ivan Toney is reportedly being investigated by the Football Association for allegations that he has gambled on football games over the last seven months. The Englishman – is also a rumoured transfer target for Manchester United. Manchester United Target Ivan Toney Being Investigated Over Gambling Allegations. Toney...
Comments / 0