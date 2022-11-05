ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Projecting How L.A.’s Point Guard Rotation Will Shake Out When Dennis Schröder Returns

By Ryan Menzie
Darvin Ham has already made his presence known with the rotations he is comfortable with having on the court

The Lakers are fortunate that LeBron James is capable of pretty much doing it all on the court. The only problem is that James is 37 years old and in order for the Lakers to compete over the length of the season, James can't be playing point guard and guarding some of the leagues best guards all season long.

This then brings the question of whether or not the emergence of Dennis Schröder will make an impact for the Lakers. With the way Darvin Ham has structured his rotations so far and making the decision to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench, Schröder should fit right in with the antics.

It can't be understated the job Ham has done with the rotation and it should be a sign of things to come for the Lakers (via Locked on Lakers ).

"This rotation is evolving, Kendrick Nunn is basically out of it. Matt Ryan seems to be in it and Troy Brown is proving to be a massive part of it.....certainly Kendrick Nunn not being in the rotation that's a decision by Darvin Ham."

Schröder returning to the lineup also gives the Lakers a new piece to work with that will look to benefit the overall ball handling and movement for the team.

"Patrick Beverley's minutes have been slowly going down. Dennis Schroder is waiting in the wings and Schröder is gonna play. Schröder also has familiarity with Darvin Ham as well for their time together in Atlanta."

No one is certain whether Westbrook will be traded or not so Ham will just have to work with what he has. The future is uncertain, but the Lakers are trending up.

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

