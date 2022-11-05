ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASCAR Crew Member Hospitalized On Sunday Night

A NASCAR team crew member was hospitalized on Sunday night during the Cup Series finish. A tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was hospitalized following a scary collision with a car. RFK Racing announced the unfortunate news. "The tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was struck by a...
Could Nicholas Latifi come to IndyCar?

As confirmed earlier this year, Nicholas Latifi will not be retained by Williams for Formula 1 in 2023. With that comes the obvious rumors of the Canadian’s next move. After an October 19th Sports Illustrated report “confirmed” Latifi for the fourth Chip Ganassi Racing IndyCar seat for next season. The third-year F1 driver immediately played off the rumors by saying he is “still not committed to anything” as far as 2023 goes.
PREMA – The Mercedes of the F1 Feeder Series

Since their inception in 1984, the PREMA have endured a dominance in the feeder series that is akin to Mercedes’ in F1. In 1990, PREMA Powerteam made their introduction to the Formula feeder series leading up to F1. Since then, both the team and their drivers have endured countless successes and championships. Their dominance in the feeder series is akin to the dominance that Mercedes-AMG Petronus had in Formula 1 between 2014 – 2021 (winning seven Drivers Championships and eight Team Championships in a row).
Challenger Tour Weekly Recap: Shelton and Virtanen Win Long-Awaited Maiden Titles

Ben Shelton and Otto Virtanen were among the winners of the five ATP Challenger Tour events this past week, claiming titles and fulfilling the high expectations around them. Yu-Hsiou Hsu was a much more surprising maiden champion in Sydney. Meanwhile, Daniel Altmaier went back-to-back in South America, while Christopher O’Connell ended up winning in Yokohama. Here’s a look back at this week’s action:
NASCAR Truck Series: Four Takeways from Phoenix

Zane Smith dominates Phoenix to finally win a Truck series title, Majeski sends it, KBM ends it’s dominance with Toyota, and fan favorites with uncertain plans. 1) Zane Smith wins his first Truck Series title, after two second-place championship finishes:. After finishing runner-up two years in a row, Zane...
F1: Top Wet Weather Drivers of All Time

Who are the top drivers in wet conditions? Ranking F1’s greatest wet weather drivers of all time and a look at their best performances. Wet races are regarded as the ultimate skill test for a race driver. That’s when Formula One’s titans shine. It’s no surprise if you opened this article already knowing who’s on the list. These drivers are in a league of their own. They engraved their names in the history of F1 for a reason, and we are here to honour them now and forever. Here is a run through some of the best wet weather drivers in F1 history.

