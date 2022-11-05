ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Mozelle Martin

Ancient Celts and Female Druids

Given it is Halloween weekend, I thought this would be an interesting article. Many younger generations today think Druids only exist in the minds of video game creators. However, the ancient Celts produced far fewer gender-based druids than their Greek and Roman neighbors.
The Independent

Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD

Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
Fareeha Arshad

The Scorpion King of ancient Egypt and the tale of ancient Egypt’s oldest unsolved mystery

For over thirty centuries, Egypt was the leader of the Mediterranean world. From its consolidation in 3100 B.C. to its conquest in 332 B.C. by Alexander the Great, no other country surpassed the Pharaohs’ land in terms of power. The great pyramids, the studying of the Old Kingdom, and the mystery surrounding them have always attracted archaeologists, historians, and even scientists across the globe.
Terry Mansfield

The World's Ugliest Animals

The world is full of beautiful animals. But what about the ugly ones? Which animals are the most hideous?. Artist's impression of two blobfish in situ.By Rachel Caauwe - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
The Guardian

Mary, Queen of Scoffs: jailed monarch ate only the best, papers reveal

She was executed as a Roman Catholic threat to the English throne, but during her long years of imprisonment by her Protestant cousin, Elizabeth I, Mary, Queen of Scots was still treated as a queen, previously unpublished documents reveal. The British Library has acquired official financial accounts for the 1580s...
Salon

Three essential tales of black vampirism

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Anne Rice's phenomenally popular 1976 tale of bloodlust and bloodshed, "Interview with a Vampire," transferred to the small screen recently – but with some significant deviations that include shifting the principal character's story to the narrative of a black man. In...
abandonedspaces.com

This Ship Was Lost to the Ocean for 200 Years. Here’s What Scientists Found

In 1845, the British ship HMS Terror set out for her final voyage. She sunk into the depths of the ocean, where her wreckage remained undiscovered for nearly 200 years. First launched in 1813, HMS Terror served during the War of 1812 when she was used in many different conflicts: the Raid on Alexandria, the Battle of Bladensburg, the Battle of Baltimore, and the Burning of Washington, to name a few. She was seldom used after the war, and was laid up until 1828 before being recommissioned for service in the Mediterranean Sea.
