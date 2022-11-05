Read full article on original website
Plantations kept slaves. They were a place of horror. Why exploit them as a sales brand? | Rachelle Ferron
I was offered plantation rum, saw plantation-themed shutters and then a plantation-linked housing estate. And I thought: enough, says Rachelle Ferron, the head of entertainment at ITV’s Good Morning Britain
Ancient Celts and Female Druids
Given it is Halloween weekend, I thought this would be an interesting article. Many younger generations today think Druids only exist in the minds of video game creators. However, the ancient Celts produced far fewer gender-based druids than their Greek and Roman neighbors.
Unit 731 Conducted Sickening Biological Experiments in Which Women and Children Became Walking Disease Incubators
Unit 731, otherwise known as Manshu Detachment 731 or Kamo Detachment was a covert unit of the Imperial Japanese Army that conducted gruesome biological and chemical experiments on live test subjects during the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937-45) and World War II.
Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD
Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
The Scorpion King of ancient Egypt and the tale of ancient Egypt’s oldest unsolved mystery
For over thirty centuries, Egypt was the leader of the Mediterranean world. From its consolidation in 3100 B.C. to its conquest in 332 B.C. by Alexander the Great, no other country surpassed the Pharaohs’ land in terms of power. The great pyramids, the studying of the Old Kingdom, and the mystery surrounding them have always attracted archaeologists, historians, and even scientists across the globe.
Updown girl: DNA research shows ancient Britain was more diverse than we imagined
When you imagine life for ordinary people in ancient Britain, you’d be forgiven for picturing quaint villages where everyone looked and spoke the same way. But a recent study could change the way historians think about early medieval communities. Most of what we know about English history after the...
Playful kitten found to be neither male nor female in veterinary first
A homeless kitten is the first to be seen by vets at an animal charity that is neither male nor female. Tabby-and-white Hope was originally thought to be a female cat when it was admitted to Cats Protection’s rescue centre in Warrington, but vets found no external sex organs.
The World's Ugliest Animals
The world is full of beautiful animals. But what about the ugly ones? Which animals are the most hideous?. Artist's impression of two blobfish in situ.By Rachel Caauwe - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
Mary, Queen of Scoffs: jailed monarch ate only the best, papers reveal
She was executed as a Roman Catholic threat to the English throne, but during her long years of imprisonment by her Protestant cousin, Elizabeth I, Mary, Queen of Scots was still treated as a queen, previously unpublished documents reveal. The British Library has acquired official financial accounts for the 1580s...
How to watch the Blood Moon lunar eclipse for free online, the last until 2025
You can see a Blood Moon total lunar eclipse on Nov. 8, the last until 2025. Here's how to watch it online for free.
Three essential tales of black vampirism
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Anne Rice's phenomenally popular 1976 tale of bloodlust and bloodshed, "Interview with a Vampire," transferred to the small screen recently – but with some significant deviations that include shifting the principal character's story to the narrative of a black man. In...
New England Couple Shows Off Their Almost 400-Year-Old Cottage And We Are In Love
We love all the New England call outs in this cottage!
'White Horse' is about supernatural horrors — and everyday horrors
Erika T. Wurth's novel belongs to a new wave of horror fiction that delivers the creepiness and darkness readers have always associated with the genre, while also packing plenty of social commentary.
abandonedspaces.com
This Ship Was Lost to the Ocean for 200 Years. Here’s What Scientists Found
In 1845, the British ship HMS Terror set out for her final voyage. She sunk into the depths of the ocean, where her wreckage remained undiscovered for nearly 200 years. First launched in 1813, HMS Terror served during the War of 1812 when she was used in many different conflicts: the Raid on Alexandria, the Battle of Bladensburg, the Battle of Baltimore, and the Burning of Washington, to name a few. She was seldom used after the war, and was laid up until 1828 before being recommissioned for service in the Mediterranean Sea.
