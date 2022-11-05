Kings vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
The Orlando Magic is seeking a second straight win against a west coast opponent. On Saturday, the Sacramento Kings are in town. Here's what you need to know.
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (2-7) is ready to turn the ship around and build a winning streak against the Sacramento Kings (2-5).
The Kings are in a similar place to that of the Magic ... a talented, young roster who has yet to figure out a way to break out of the slump it has been in for years.
For the first time since opening night, No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero faces a fellow top-5 selection in Keegan Murray. The two put on a show in the Las Vegas Summer League, where the Magic won a tight contest that ended in sudden-death overtime.
There won't be any sudden-death overtime in this game, but it is expected to be an exciting contest.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...
Kings vs. Magic Broadcast Information
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 5
- Time: 5:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Kings vs. Magic Injury Report
Sacramento Kings
- De'Aaron Fox (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
Orlando Magic
- Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)
- Gary Harris (OUT - knee)
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Moe Wagner (OUT - ankle sprain)
- Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)
- Terrence Ross (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
Kings vs. Magic Projected Starters
Sacramento Kings
- PG Davion Mitchell
- SG Kevin Huerter
- SF Harrison Barnes
- PF Keegan Murray
- C Domantas Sabonis
Orlando Magic
- PG Jalen Suggs
- SG Bol Bol
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
