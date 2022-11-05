ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Analysis Network

Roquan Smith Makes Bold Statement About Ravens’ Defense

Looking to shore up their defense for the stretch run of the season, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge acquisition ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Baltimore traded linebacker A.J. Klein along with a second and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to land the tackling machine Smith.
BALTIMORE, MD
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Talks About Calling Out NFL Quarterback Lamar Jackson

AEW star and Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho turned some heads last Wednesday when he hurled verbal shots at highly touted NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson during a live episode of "Dynamite." Jackson was in the crowd for the show in Baltimore, Maryland. Jackson was showered with "MVP" chants as he plays for the Baltimore Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 10 waiver wire

I'm not going to sugarcoat it, y'all. This is an AWFUL waiver wire week. It's the heart of the fantasy playoff push and I wish I could offer you something spicy and league-winning. I've got neither. If D'Onta Foreman (who disappointed this week) and Kadarius Toney (who looked great but wasn't used extensively) were jalapeños, we've got a couple bell peppers and a bushel of tomatoes in Week 10. But hey, you know what they say: You can't make a supreme pizza without bell peppers and tomato sauce. Pretty sure that was Confucius or Sun Tzu ... definitely not me.
NFL

Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Saints on Monday night

Baltimore's offense is finding its groove. The Ravens needed just one drive to work out the kinks before launching one of their most impressive, methodical scoring campaigns of the season. It began on Baltimore's second possession, in which the Ravens covered 76 yards in 11 plays, gaining five first downs and converting three third-down attempts. A statement of a drive ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, setting the tone for another productive night. Four of Baltimore's five scoring drives required at least eight plays, and the only quick-strike possession came after a takeaway that put the Ravens on New Orleans' 17-yard line. The style in which the Ravens scored was perhaps the most impressive part of it all. Jackson connected with 10 different targets on a night in which he didn't have Mark Andrews or Rashod Bateman at his disposal. Add in Kenyan Drake's 93 yards and two touchdowns on 24 attempts, plus Jackson's 11 carries for 82 yards, and you have a well-balanced offense that can attack from any angle. It gave the Saints fits and ultimately propelled the Ravens to an emphatic win on national television.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

Move The Sticks: Colts fire HC Frank Reich, big Week 9 games

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 9 of the NFL season. The guys start by reacting to the news of the Colts firing head coach Frank Reich and also give their thoughts on the new interim head coach, Jeff Saturday. Next, the pair break down the big three games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, the Dolphins at Bears and Vikings at Commanders. Following that, the pair touch on five more games.
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10

After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

P.J. Walker to start at QB for Panthers on 'TNF' vs. Falcons

Despite being benched at halftime of Sunday's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback P.J. Walker will remain the starter. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Walker is expected to get the start Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, per a source informed of the decision. Panthers interim head...
ATLANTA, GA
NFL

Football Flashback: Jarvis Landry

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry reflects back on his youth football career and explains the importance of winning big on every level in his home state of Louisiana. To watch the entire "Football Flashback" series, go to playfootball.com.
LOUISIANA STATE
NFL

Colts fire coach Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start to 2022 season

The sword of blame has landed on Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich. The Colts fired Reich on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the decision. The club later confirmed the news. It's the third major move in as many weeks for a struggling...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL

Packers' Aaron Rodgers after fifth straight loss: 'I hope we just dig deep and find a way'

The Packers find themselves on the precipice of a lost year with half a season still to play -- a near impossibility in the Aaron Rodgers era before 2022. After amassing 39 regular-season wins and two NFC Championship Game appearances in the team's first three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur, the wheels appear to have officially fallen off following a 15-9 defeat against the previously one-win Detroit Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI

