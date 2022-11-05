ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Lanning offers latest on several injured Duck players

The Ducks may see the return of several injured players this weekend when they host No. 24 Washington, Dan Lanning suggested at his weekly Monday press conference. According to Lanning, defensive tackle Taki Taimani and offensive tackle Steven Jones have seen an uptick in practice participation and could be trending in the right direction.
Coaches Corner: Don't bet on Dan Lanning leaving Oregon for Auburn

A strange rumor popped up this weekend regarding mutual interest between the Auburn administration and Oregon first-year head coach Dan Lanning. The rumor has already been mostly debunked by 247Sports' AuburnUndercover site. However, it makes sense that Auburn would have an interest in Lanning. He has proven that he has the recruiting and coaching chops to immediately make a team a championship contender. And given his experience at Georgia, he has the SEC pedigree. But does this make sense for Lanning?
Dan Lanning says no to Auburn

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning discusses why he's not interested in Auburn's head coaching job and why he's committed to being Oregon's head coach for the long haul.
WATCH: Jack Colletto and Tyjon Lindsey Week Eleven Media Availability

Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Tuesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives from...
