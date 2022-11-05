Read full article on original website
Oregon moves into top-six in latest College Football Playoff rankings
After a chaotic week in college football, the Ducks continued their winning ways against Colorado and moved up to No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Oregon maintains the same ranking as they have in both the coaches and AP Poll and continue to climb from their preseason No. 11 ranking.
Dan Lanning offers latest on several injured Duck players
The Ducks may see the return of several injured players this weekend when they host No. 24 Washington, Dan Lanning suggested at his weekly Monday press conference. According to Lanning, defensive tackle Taki Taimani and offensive tackle Steven Jones have seen an uptick in practice participation and could be trending in the right direction.
Coaches Corner: Don't bet on Dan Lanning leaving Oregon for Auburn
A strange rumor popped up this weekend regarding mutual interest between the Auburn administration and Oregon first-year head coach Dan Lanning. The rumor has already been mostly debunked by 247Sports' AuburnUndercover site. However, it makes sense that Auburn would have an interest in Lanning. He has proven that he has the recruiting and coaching chops to immediately make a team a championship contender. And given his experience at Georgia, he has the SEC pedigree. But does this make sense for Lanning?
Dan Lanning says no to Auburn
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning discusses why he's not interested in Auburn's head coaching job and why he's committed to being Oregon's head coach for the long haul.
WATCH: Jack Colletto and Tyjon Lindsey Week Eleven Media Availability
Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Tuesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives from...
Broomfield quarterback Cole LaCrue set to announce decision on Monday
Broomfield (Colo.) High quarterback Cole LaCrue is set to announce his college decision on Monday around 5:20 pm (MT), with television coverage on 9News. LaCrue decided on Nov. 7 because it was the date he last spoke to his father, Joe LaCrue, two years ago. His father passed away from COVID-19 in 2020...
