ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Patriots Bill Belichick Sees Tom Brady In ... Mac Jones?

By Mike D'Abate
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHWuh_0izsbxwi00

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick mentioned a similarity to former quarterback Tom Brady when complimenting current starter Mac Jones.

FOXBORO — When New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick invokes the name of quarterback Tom Brady, it is bound to bring some attention.

As the old saying goes, ‘these two go back a while.’

Belichick, in his first draft with the team, selected Brady as the 199th overall selection in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. In only Brady’s second season, Belichick named the Michigan product New England’s starting quarterback; standing by him even when incumbent Drew Bledsoe had returned from injury. Little did anyone know that a twenty-year run of unprecedented success was about to unfold.

The prolific player-coach tandem was among the most successful of its kind in professional sports. Together, they participated in 285 regular-season games, 41 postseason contests and a record-setting nine Super Bowl appearances. Their 219 combined victories is the most by any head coach/quarterback duo in the history of the NFL.

As such, when the ‘HC of the NEP’ mentioned Brady’s name while speaking about current Patriots’ starter Mac Jones, it sparked a trend through social media.

However, before the ‘Knights of Zappe’ prepare his effigy for daring to anoint Jones as the next Brady,

Belichick was simply stating that there are similarities between the two when it comes to evading the sack and even extending the occasional play with his legs.

“I think he's got a pretty good feel for that,” Belichick said of Jones during Friday’s media conference. “A lot of it is just really ‘feel’ and ‘decision.’ Some of it is athletic ability too, but a lot of it is just seeing it through the right time. Tom [Brady] did a good job of that. He didn't run very often, but when he did, like last year against us, he got us on that third-and-four or whatever it was … it's just decisions and recognition of the situation."

While Belichick’s comments are far from making a ‘like-for-like’ comparison, it is worth noting that the 70-year-old seldom mentions Brady when speaking on the prowess of his, or any other quarterbacks. Alongside ex-New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor, Belichick considers Brady as the “greatest player” he has ever coached.” He has often quipped that comparing other players to the likes of Brady or Taylor does an immediate disservice to the subject … as few, if any, are capable of reaching the bar set by each on offense and defense, respectively.

Having earned such elusive similitude from Belichick, one would think that Jones would be exuding confidence regarding his job security. Yet, the 24-year-old had nearly as many struggles as bright spots in New England’s 22-17 victory over the New York Jets last Sunday. Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 194 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the complete game effort. While some of his difficulties can rightfully be attributed to questionable decision-making, the Alabama product found himself under constant pressure due to a subpar effort from New England’s offensive line.

As Jones and the Pats prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 , they must devise a plan to neutralize a preventive unit which is capable of generating enough pressure on Jones with four-man rushes. The Colts rank sixth in Football Outsiders' rush defense DVOA, and 12th in pressure rate.

Still, Indianapolis is also among the NFL’s least-effective teams in blitz percentage. In order to counteract some of Jones’ troubles with strategic blitzes from the second and third levels of the defense, the Pats would be smart to curtail the vertical game in favor of perimeter runs and quick passes out of play action.

In other words, Belichick and Jones may want to take a page from the ‘Book of Brady’ as a key point of reference for this week’s game.

Should they do so, New England may find themselves in position to earn their second win in as many games. A victory would move the Pats to 5-4 heading into their Week 10 bye, keeping their playoff hopes alive in the process. It would also move Belichick one step closer to the all-time coaching-wins record of 347 held by legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula. Belichick earned his 325th head-coaching win in last Sunday’s 22-17 triumph over the New York Jets.

How fitting would it be for a “Brady-esque” effort from Jones to aid Belichick in his efforts to catch Shula?

Fitting … and ironic, considering Brady’s comments regarding his ex-Coach’s milestone from earlier this week.

"It’s a remarkable achievement by him [Belichick] and what he's gone through in his coaching career in as many years as he's been coaching and preparing his teams,” Brady told Jim Gray on his ‘ Let’s Go ’ podcast .

For those wondering whether Brady holds the same mutual aforementioned affinity for Belichick, the 45-year-old quarterback expressed effusive praise for his former head coach of two decades.

"He's going to go down as the greatest coach of all time,” Brady added. "He's put a lot into it and he's taught a lot of people the game of football in a very detailed way. He believes in the fundamentals. He believes in techniques. He believes in preparation, hard work, discipline, toughness, all the things that are sustainable over time. They're all great lessons to learn in life, too. He's an amazing coach, and again, I was very lucky to play for him all those years."

Despite the new era in New England, the principles of the ‘Patriot Way’ remain the same. While the pairing of Jones and Belichick will never reach the heights of his connection with Brady, the Pats head coach clearly sees a similar, undying will to win in his current quarterback. Though Belichick’s compliment was not meant to place Jones in an unfair category, it also was likely no accident.

Instead, it is his way of utilizing the successes of the past to cultivate a lesson for the present and future.

Jones must now prove himself apt to continue the Patriots tradition of ‘recognizing the situation’ to get the win.

Perhaps … the more things change in New England, the more they stay the same.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @ mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Terry Bradshaw's Troubling Suicide Remark

Terry Bradshaw is coming off a cancer battle, so the legendary NFL quarterback should be given some leeway when it comes to his on-air performance this season. However, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback made a pretty troubling remark on Sunday afternoon. Bradshaw joked about a player committing suicide during FOX's...
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker

Jimmy Johnson had a brutally honest admission on his former running back, Herschel Walker, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke with USA TODAY about Walker's political move. When asked if Johnson saw this coming, the Hall of Fame coach had a...
The Spun

The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
GREEN BAY, WI
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: There Are 3 Favorites For Tom Brady's Next Girlfriend

Tom Brady is currently enjoying single man life. The legendary NFL quarterback officially got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, last month. Brady, 45, had been married to Bundchen since 2009. They have two children together. Will Brady be single for long, though?. The now-eligible bachelor has already been...
TAMPA, FL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge

Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tom Brady becomes the first NFL QB to ever throw for 100,000 passing yards

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers may be trapped in a middling season, but the 45-year-old QB is still setting records. Brady became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 career passing yards when he hit Leonard Fournette in the flat for a 16-yard pick up in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to WFXT-TV.
Outsider.com

Tom Brady’s New Video Leaves Social Media Highly Confused

Tom Brady has been a constant fixture in the headlines recently due to his divorce from supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen. However, at the moment, it’s his latest post that has social media talking. The NFL star took to Instagram earlier this week with a video that many are having a wildly difficult time figuring out whether it’s actually real or not.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
NASHVILLE, TN
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy