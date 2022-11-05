ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

CBS3 Pet Project: How your dog learns their home territory

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some dogs are great off a leash, but not all of them. Animal advocate Carol Erickson outlines the learning curve for getting your dogs to learn their home territory.Erickson suggests regular walks around your neighborhood and showing your dog multiple ways to get home. They also use their great sense of smell to find home.Watch the entire interview in the video above.
Teressa P.

Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in Philly

Week1:Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - #BuyYourPies featuring Shoprite, MANNA, Weaver’s Way, Honeysuckle Provisions. A variety of pies #BuyYourPiesPhoto by Megan Bucknall. The holiday season came quickly. I blinked and we went from a balmy summer to pleasant autumn. Now it’s time to embrace the season, with an attitude of gratitude as we focus on family, friends, and fellowship. If we’re fortunate to have the means to host and feed the hungry and sometimes hangry masses or bring something to a holiday gathering, we need to give thanks and be prepared. So here are some tips, tricks, and recipes to add a little something sweet to your holiday menus and venues.

